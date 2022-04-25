Vista Group International Reveals New Products Demonstrations, Presentations at CinemaCon

Vista Group International is launching new products and hosting first-time demonstrations and presentations at CinemaCon this week.

Unveiling their new digital offering, a portion of Vista Cloud which is available now to their on-premise customer base, allowing cinemas to build online and mobile sales channels, backed by a robust and highly scalable digital platform.

Image courtesy: Vista

Underpinned by this platform, Vista is launching Lumos, a new SaaS-based suite of channels that includes Lumos Web, Mobile, Kiosk and the all-new Lumos Order.

This scan-to-order in-cinema dining service means moviegoers can order food and beverages easily from their seats without missing a scene. Lumos Order, which is natively integrated and evolves alongside Vista’s software, will be available for demo at the Vista tradeshow booth.

Image courtesy: Vista

Vista Group businesses attending CinemaCon include Vista Cinema, Veezi, Retriever Solutions, Movio, and Numero.

Retriever Solutions, a recent acquisition of Vista Group, also joins the Vista booth this year — with their software, menu board samples, and app all available for demonstration. Exhibitors can see both theatre level views as well as back-office functions.

Veezi, which provides software for independent cinemas, will have a demo of their full product suite, including a POS terminal.

Movio’s Chief Client Officer Sarah Lewthwaite will join the International Day panel “Blockbusters or Bust,” featuring Movio’s exclusive insights on returning moviegoer behavior.

Simon Burton, CEO of box office reporting service Numero, will also present in the CinemaCon Colosseum prior to the Universal slate presentation.

Exhibitors can visit Vista’s CinemaCon booth and try out the new Vista Cloud cinema management solution for themselves.

“It’s great to be back at CinemaCon, especially now that we’re starting to see a resurgence of moviegoers after a challenging couple of years,” Vista Group CEO Kimbal Riley said in a press release. “We’re excited to see everyone face-to-face, share new products with exhibitors, and reinforce how our businesses are here to provide services that support the cinema industry to thrive. Our investment and innovation in our businesses and products will be clear at CinemaCon, with the aim to connect the industry and power the moviegoer experience.”