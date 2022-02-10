Vista Signs Wallis Cinemas as First Customer for New Vista Cloud Platform

Courtesy Image

Cinema management software solutions company Vista has signed Australian exhibitor Wallis Cinemas as the first customer for its new Vista Cloud platform, it was announced Wednesday (February 9).

“To put it simply, Vista Cloud is the future of cinema management and we’re really happy Wallis is the first of many exciting customers to migrate across to the most comprehensive, reliable, and secure cinema management solution in the market,” said Leon Newnham, Vista CEO, in a statement. “Scaling with the demands of cinemas’ operations, Vista Cloud will free Wallis from having to invest in and manage new infrastructure. Better still, it will enable them to deploy new innovations across their whole business at speed.”

Newnham continued, “We’re forecasting a strong return for the cinema industry after the disruption of the past two years, and a fully hosted, managed, and monitored solution will be key to empowering cinemas to focus on what matters most. By making this move, Wallis is putting itself ahead of the pack.”

Vista Cloud will provide Wallis with automated security and product updates. New features can be deployed quickly, making operations more efficient. Additional features include automatic backups, disaster recovery, robust offline mode, and 24×7 observability to ensure fast, effective monitoring and troubleshooting.

“We’re excited about the whole system, and its impact on both our operations and sales channels,” added Ben Huxtable, Wallis Cinemas COO. “Vista’s Digital Platform will power our digital channels and ensure uninterrupted ticket sales across all of our cinemas. And we’re also going to streamline the daily management of tasks for staff as they only have to log in to a single, intuitive web portal to access Vista’s entire capability suite. The time saving, and efficiencies will be massive,”

Huxtable added, “Our transition to Vista Cloud has been seamless and brings us right to the forefront of modern cinema technology. We are already reaping the benefits of best-in-class flexibility, functionality, and accessibility. With this new platform, we feel confident we will be able to make the most of the expected increase in business, open up new possibilities in business development and improve our service to customers, all the while allowing us to streamline and improve our current practices overall.”