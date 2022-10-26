VOX Cinemas Announces LEED-Certified Cinema

Courtesy of VOX Cinemas

VOX Cinemas has been awarded the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4.1 O+M (Operations + Maintenance) Existing Interiors in recognition of its sustainability efforts. VOX’s 20-screen cinema at City Centre Mirdif earned a gold certification from USGBC, the only cinema in the MENA region to receive the environmental achievement.

LEED, developed by USGBC, is the widely used green-building rating system and a recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership. Deepthy K. B., the regional director of market development at GBCI Middle East, presented the LEED certificate to representatives Olivier Saez (director of technical, facilities & sustainability), Peter Stubbs (director health and safety), and Mark D. Haak Wegmann (managing director). Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas was congratulated for its consistent commitment towards the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, while simultaneously offering an impactful cinema experience.

Peter Stubbs, the director of HSE and sustainability for Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas said, “LEED is an international symbol of excellence, and we are incredibly honored to become the first cinema in the world to earn this coveted accolade, given our common goal to build a healthy and sustainable future. At Majid Al Futtaim, we are continuously implementing environmentally sustainable practices in line with our ‘Dare Today, Change Tomorrow’ strategy and as part of our commitment to provide a healthy environment for our customers, employees, business partners and the local community. Achieving this important milestone demonstrates how the innovative work of our teams and continued investment in greener technology across our assets can create local solutions that contribute to making a global impact.”

Gopalakrishnan P., the managing director of the GBCI India, MENA, and SEA markets, said, “The latest in LEED v4.1 personifies sustainability, health and wellness, resiliency and social equity. Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas has adopted the LEED v4.1 O+M Existing Interiors version for VOX Cinemas City Centre Mirdif in deference to the evolving customer, who apart from enjoying the audio-visual content, also wants to be in a space that is focused on sustainability to add to their health and well being.”