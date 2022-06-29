VOX Cinemas Launches Sundays at VOX

Courtesy VOX Cinemas

VOX Cinemas has launched ‘Sundays at VOX’, which includes a variety of special offers for moviegoers across the United Arab Emirates during July.



VOX is inviting moviegoers to BYOT, or ‘bring your own tub’, which VOX Cinemas will fill with popcorn at a discounted rate. Guests can also enjoy a three-course Japanese menu created by Michelin-starred chef Akira Back. ‘Theatre Brunch’ includes an appetizer, main course, and nachos, as well as unlimited popcorn and soft drinks, with the option to add dessert. Movie lovers have the option to dine in the private lounge or have dishes delivered directly to their seat during the movie.



Families will also have two new concession packages to choose from, the Super Value Package, which includes four standard cinema tickets, two large popcorn, two large soft drinks, two Capri Sun, two signature fries and two Kinder Joy or the Indulge Package, which includes four standard cinema tickets, four regular popcorn, four large soft drinks or milkshakes, two hot dogs, two cheeseburgers, two mozzarella sticks and onion rings. VOX Cinemas will also be screening a variety of family-friendly movies, as well as hosting a selection of activities, such as arts & crafts, games, and face painting.

For more information visit voxcinemas.com