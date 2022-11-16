Walt Disney Studios Crosses $3 Billion Globally

Walt Disney Studios crossed the $3 billion mark for the year yesterday, making this the 14th time that the company has achieved the milestone. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever generated a $332M global opening last weekend, taking the studio right up to the $3 billion threshold. In addition, the studio has also surpassed their 2021 total of $2.9 billion with over a month left on the 2022 calendar and several major films yet to be released. The remainder of the year will see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continue to play globally, as well as the anticipated openings of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water (December 16th), Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World (November 23rd) and Searchlight Pictures’ The Menu (November 18th) and Empire of Light (December 9th).
Walt Disney Studios $3 billion to-date has largely been powered by the following five films, which generated a combined global total of $2.42 billion.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
May 6th, 2022
Global: $955.7M
Domestic: $411.3M (43%) [of global total]
Overseas: $544.4M (57%) [of global total]
Top Markets:
UK: $52M
South Korea: $49.3M
Mexico: $41.1M
Brazil: $33.7M
France: $29.3M
Thor: Love and Thunder
July 8th, 2022
Global: $760.9M
Domestic: $343.2M (45.1%) [of global total]
Overseas: $417.6M (54.9%) [of global total]
Top Markets:
UK: $45.3M
Australia: $30.3M
Mexico: $29M
France: $24.7M
Brazil: $23.1M
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
November 11th, 2022
Global: $342.7M (as of 11/14)
Domestic: $192.4M (56.1%) [of global total]
Overseas: $150.3M (43.9%) [of global total]
Top Markets:
UK: $14.6M
France: $14.4M
Mexico: $13M
South Korea: $8.8M
Australia: $7.1M
Lightyear
June 17th, 2022
Global: $226.4M
Domestic: $118.3M (52.2%) [of global total]
Overseas: $108.1M (47.8%) [of global total]
Top Markets:
Mexico: $17.2M
UK: $12.6M
France: $9.8M
Japan: $8.9M
Argentina: $7.5M
Death on the Nile
February 11th, 2022
Global: $137.3M
Domestic: $45.6M (33.2%) [of global total]
Overseas: $91.6M (66.8%) [of global total]
Top Markets:
China: $10.8M
UK: $10.7M
Russia/CIS: $8.6M
France: $7M
Italy: $5.7M
Share this post