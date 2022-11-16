Walt Disney Studios Crosses $3 Billion Globally

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Courtesy of Marvel/Walt Disney Studios

Walt Disney Studios crossed the $3 billion mark for the year yesterday, making this the 14th time that the company has achieved the milestone. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever generated a $332M global opening last weekend, taking the studio right up to the $3 billion threshold. In addition, the studio has also surpassed their 2021 total of $2.9 billion with over a month left on the 2022 calendar and several major films yet to be released. The remainder of the year will see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continue to play globally, as well as the anticipated openings of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water (December 16th), Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World (November 23rd) and Searchlight Pictures’ The Menu (November 18th) and Empire of Light (December 9th).

Walt Disney Studios $3 billion to-date has largely been powered by the following five films, which generated a combined global total of $2.42 billion.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

May 6th, 2022

Global: $955.7M

Domestic: $411.3M (43%) [of global total]

Overseas: $544.4M (57%) [of global total]

Top Markets:

UK: $52M

South Korea: $49.3M

Mexico: $41.1M

Brazil: $33.7M

France: $29.3M

Thor: Love and Thunder

July 8th, 2022

Global: $760.9M

Domestic: $343.2M (45.1%) [of global total]

Overseas: $417.6M (54.9%) [of global total]

Top Markets:

UK: $45.3M

Australia: $30.3M

Mexico: $29M

France: $24.7M

Brazil: $23.1M

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

November 11th, 2022

Global: $342.7M (as of 11/14)

Domestic: $192.4M (56.1%) [of global total]

Overseas: $150.3M (43.9%) [of global total]

Top Markets:

UK: $14.6M

France: $14.4M

Mexico: $13M

South Korea: $8.8M

Australia: $7.1M

Lightyear

June 17th, 2022

Global: $226.4M

Domestic: $118.3M (52.2%) [of global total]

Overseas: $108.1M (47.8%) [of global total]

Top Markets:

Mexico: $17.2M

UK: $12.6M

France: $9.8M

Japan: $8.9M

Argentina: $7.5M

Death on the Nile

February 11th, 2022

Global: $137.3M

Domestic: $45.6M (33.2%) [of global total]

Overseas: $91.6M (66.8%) [of global total]

Top Markets:

China: $10.8M

UK: $10.7M

Russia/CIS: $8.6M

France: $7M

Italy: $5.7M