Warner Bros. Confirms Wonder Woman 1984 International Release Dates

Photo Credits: Matthew Jensen & Warner Bros. ("Wonder Woman 1984")

Following last week’s announcement that the studio will be distributing Wonder Woman 1984 as part of a hybrid day-and-date strategy with theaters and a streaming option in the United States on Christmas Day, Warner Bros. this morning confirmed its theatrical rollout dates for the rest of the world. The current target is to reach 82 territories.

Key markets include the United Kingdom and France opening the film on December 16, followed by China and Japan on December 18. The following week will see the debut of the highly anticipated DC sequel in Germany and Korea (December 23), followed by Canada and the United States, among others, on December 25.

Following those releases, Australia and New Zealand will get the film on December 26. Russia will see the pic debut on January 14, while Italy will bow on January 28.

Other countries and regions, such as Latin America, remain undated at this time.

The full list of confirmed release dates:

Wednesday, December 16 – Belgium, Bulgaria. Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Thursday, December 17 – Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Middle East – Other, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

Friday, December 18 – China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, Vietnam

Wednesday, December 23 – Austria, Germany, Korea

Thursday, December 24 – Hungary, Slovenia

Friday, December 25 – Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, United States

Saturday, December 26 – Australia, New Zealand

Thursday, December 31 – Argentina

Thursday, January 7 – Ukraine, Uruguay

Friday, January 8 – Philippines

Thursday, January 14 – Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Russia

Friday, January 15 – Romania, Turkey

Thursday, January 21 – Chile, Peru

Friday, January 22 – Poland

Thursday, January 28 – Italy

TBD – Bahrain, Ghana, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Asia – Other, LatAm – Other, Islands – Other