Warner Bros. Moves Dune: Part Two to November 2023

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures announced today that director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two has been moved from October 20th, 2023 to November 17th, 2023. As with the first installment, Part Two will be released in IMAX.

The first installment of Frank Herbert sci-fi novel adaptation garnered six Oscars, winning in cinematography, editing, score, visual effects, production design, and sound. Part one of the Dune saga unearthed $108M at the domestic box office. Internationally, the film brought in over $293M, bringing the global total of part one over the $400M mark. The film was made available to HBO Max subscribers day-and-date upon its theatrical release, as were all other Warner Bros. theatrical releases in 2021. Warner Bros. has since changed course, granting all its theatrical releases since 2022 a 45-day exclusivity period in domestic cinemas.

Dune: Part Two is directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, and Javier Bardem.