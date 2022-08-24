Warner Bros. moves Shazam! Fury of The Gods to 2023

Courtesy Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. announced updates to their theatrical release schedule today, including adjusted dates for two major DC Universe titles.



Shazam! Fury Of The Gods has moved from its initial December 21st release date to March 17th, 2023. Director David F. Sandberg continues the story of teenage Billy Batson, who shouts SHAZAM! and transforms into his superhero alter-ego. Zachary Levi and the original cast return, including Asher Angel as the teenage Batson. Dame Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler join as baddies Hespera, Calypso, and Anthea, aka the Daughters of Atlas. Based on characters from DC, 2019’s Shazam! garnered $140.4M domestic and $366M at the global box office.



Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which was initially set for a March release date, will now open December 25th, 2023. Both films are set to be released in IMAX. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Jason Momoa returns as the King of Atlantis, with director James Wan and a cast that includes Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, and Nicole Kidman. In 2018, Aquaman surfaced with $335.1M domestic and $1.14B global.



Horror title announcements include Evil Dead Rise, the newest chapter in the Evil Dead franchise. Releasing April 21st, 2023, this marks the first film since 2013’s soft reboot Evil Dead ($54.2M domestic/$97.5M global). In that film, five friends discover a Book of the Dead in a remote cabin and summon demons living in the nearby woods. It was the first franchise entry without Bruce Campbell’s character Ash Williams, who only briefly appeared in a post-credtis scene. Directed by Lee Cronin, the cast includes Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, and Neil Fisher.



The Nun 2 is the next chapter in the $2 billion Conjuring Universe. Directed by Michael Chaves and written by Akela Cooper, the demonic nun returns September 8th, 2023. Released in 2018, The Nun trailed a Roman Catholic priest and a novice nun who uncovered an unholy secret in 1952 Romania. The film conjured $117.4M domestic and $365.5M from the global box office.



Stephen King’s vampire tale Salem’s Lot moves from April 21st, 2023 to a yet-to-be-determined 2023 date. Writer/Director Gary Dauberman previously wrote and directed 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home ($74.1M domestic/$231.2M global), and has written the screenplays for films such as It ($328.8M domestic/$701.8M global), The Nun ($117.4M domestic/ $365.5M global), and It: Chapter Two ($211.6M domestic/$473.1M global).



Other announcements include the release of House Party, New Line Cinema’s remix of the fan-favorite ‘90s classic. The film is directed by Calmatic and stars Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, DC Young Fly, and Scott Mescudi (December 9th).

