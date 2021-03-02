Warner Bros. to Release Tenet in Select New York City Theaters on March 5

Photo Credits: Hoyte van Hoytema & Warner Bros. ("Tenet"), dir. Christopher Nolan

Warner Bros. has announced that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet—the first major theatrical release of the pandemic era—will be getting its long-delayed release in New York City starting Friday, March 5.

Tenet was originally released to U.S. theaters over Labor Day weekend, though that release did not include several key markets which at the time legally prohibited cinemas from being open. Cinemas in one of those markets—New York City—is allowed to open this Friday, March 5, albeit at 25 percent capacity with a maximum of 50 moviegoers per auditorium.

Per Warner Bros., March 5 will see Tenet debut on the big screen at five New York City locations:

AMC Lincoln Square

AMC Empire

AMC Kips Bay

Village East by Angelika (70mm)

Showcase Cinemas Jamaica

An additional AMC location, the AMC Lincoln Square, will play Tenet on Imax 70mm starting March 12.

AMC and Showcase Cinemas, as well as select independent venues, have confirmed that they will be opening New York City locations on March 5. Regal Cinemas, which remains closed across the U.S., commented on social media that the eventual re-opening of L.A. cinemas and the stabilization of the release date calendar will have an impact on the timing of their own re-opening.