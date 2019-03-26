Webedia Movies Pro Launches New Marketing and Ticketing Division ‘Boost’

Disclosure: Webedia is the parent company of Boxoffice.

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles – March 26, 2019 – Webedia Movies Pro (WMP) today announced the launch of a new division, BOOST, as part of a larger reorganization of its revenue enhancing tools for the film industry. The creation of BOOST comes on the heels of a 2018 where WMP products and tools were responsible for $500 million in box office revenue going straight to theater exhibition chains. Malcolm MacMillan will lead the new division as EVP of Global Exhibition for BOOST Products and Services.

In conjunction with the launch, BOOST is announcing four launch partnerships for the new division with B&B Theatres, CGR Cinemas, Landmark Theatres, and National Amusements, Inc. (Showcase Cinemas), who are all seeking to create more revenue by controlling the way they interact with their customers online and at their box office.

Said MacMillan, “BOOST Products and Services enable exhibitors to take direct control of their online customer interactions, delivering enhanced revenue performance and more customer data. Theater exhibitors that are using any other method to connect with their customers online–either through ticketing or discovery–are leaving money on the table.” He explains why control of the customer journey is critical for exhibitors: “Online ticketing grew by nearly 20% in 2018 and is showing no sign of slowing down. In turn, we’ve seen that a growing number of moviegoers prefer to find their movie times and purchase tickets directly from their local cinema chain. We make sure that our clients are positioned to take full advantage of these trends.”

Joe Mollo, EVP Information Technology, National Amusements, Inc. (Showcase Cinemas) said, “We have worked with Webedia to develop a strong online platform for growth as we develop and deploy new guest experiences. In the UK, Webedia has provided the technology and expertise that has resulted in consistent double-digit online sales growth over the last two years. We are now applying the successful model to the U.S..”

Said Bobbie Bagby Ford, EVP of B&B Theatres, “Webedia Movies Pro has been a valued digital partner for three years, from creating our weekly newsletters to boosting our online ticketing conversion through responsive frameworks. We look forward to continuing our partnership by taking advantage of their new innovations and mobile solutions. They are simply great partners to B&B.”

Said Jeffrey D. Agnone, Director of Information Technology at Landmark Theatres, “Webedia has been a critical partner of Landmark Theatres for over four years. The foresight of integrating all of their online ticketing products demonstrates that Webedia is the partner we need to achieve our mutual goal of boosting ticket sales.”

Said Antoine Gouiffes-Yan, Director of Marketing, CGR Cinemas, “Webedia Movies Pro is a key digital marketing partner for CGR. We are very enthusiastic about their new data-driven platform that allows us to better target our customers, and work intelligently with the distributors around movie releases.”

BOOST is a collection of online ticketing products that help connect moviegoers and exhibitors directly, specifically during the process of consumers searching for showtimes and purchasing tickets. BOOST premium and innovative turnkey digital solutions include: websites, mobile applications, CRM, and online ticketing solutions for thousands of exhibitors worldwide. WMP is also getting ready to announce new initiatives in Voice AI integration.

BOOST ticketing solutions–which sold more than 50 million tickets in 2018–allows exhibitors of all sizes to take control of their online ticketing sales. Exhibitors worldwide, when utilizing BOOST’s leading affiliation solutions package on Google, Bing, IMDB, and Facebook, can drive revenue, including Point-of-Sales, through state-of-the-art solutions and tailored consumer experiences–through websites, mobile apps, email newsletters, and more. All are geared towards making it easier for any moviegoer to discover an exhibitor’s showtimes and, ultimately purchasing online directly from cinema operators.