Webedia Movies Pro Research Shows that Females Under 25 and Adults Over 50 are Keys to Major Box Office Opportunity

[DISCLAIMER: Webedia Movies Pro is the parent company of Boxoffice]

Webedia Movies Pro Study Reveals that, Despite Being Underserved, these Demos are Responsible for More Weekly Admissions than the Young Males Targeted with Major Tentpoles

Los Angeles, CA – (June 4, 2019) – Webedia Movies Pro (WMP) today revealed the results of an extensive survey tracking moviegoer behavior over the course of a year. The study, commissioned by WMP and produced by Vertigo research, tracked the age and gender of more than 100,000 moviegoers over a year, polling a representative sample of 2,000 moviegoers weekly.

“Young women and moviegoers above 50 represent a very powerful yet untapped force at the box office. They are avid filmgoers and consistently lead weekly admissions. But not a lot of films capitalize on these audiences. Our White Paper found a strong correlation between attendance and representation. To drive more of these moviegoers to the theater, it is imperative to have more representation on screen,” said Marine Suttle, SVP Chief Product Officer, Webedia Movies Pro.

On a whole, the study showed that 35.2% of U.S. moviegoers are above the age of 50; and 33.8% under the age of 25.

Digging deeper into these numbers, however, the study revealed trends regarding young female moviegoers and their untapped power at the box office. For example:

Women ages 15-24 lead weekly admissions, responsible for on average 2 million weekly admissions (compared with 1.7 million for their male counterparts, ages 15-24), leading by a factor of 1.18x.

Female moviegoers ages 15-24 continuously and consistently lead in admissions compared to males of the same age, even with superhero movies and blockbusters with a majority male audience. (The one exception to this trend is the week of Aquaman’s release.)

Compare this to the rate of female attendance to movies where females were the majority of the cast:

Of the top 30 films from the surveyed time period, 30% of the cast was female.

However, films with a majority of women in the audience had an average of 34% women represented in the cast.

The correlation between representation and attendance can be seen again in moviegoers above the age of 50:

On average, only 25% of the cast in the top 30 films from the surveyed period was age 50 or above.

The proportion almost doubles, reaching 49%, for films where moviegoers over the age of 50 represent the majority audience.

The full report, which is based on data collected from March 2018 to February 2019, can be requested by contacting info@webedia.us or visiting Rethinking Targeting: How Untapped Segments Drive Box Office Admissions.

Note: The terms ‘targeting women’ and ‘targeting men’, or ‘targeting boys’ and ‘targeting girls’ are used to denoting films that have more than 50% of men or women in their audience. It does not by any means refer to a value judgment about the inherent target, be it based on gender or age, of a movie because of its characteristics such as the genre or the cast.

