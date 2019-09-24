Webedia’s Cinema Divisions Rebrand Under “The Boxoffice Company”

PRESS RELEASE
World consumer-facing movie-related media assets organized as part of The Boxoffice Company
The Boxoffice Studios introduced as a new Company initiative aimed at driving ticket sales through content creation in partnership with exhibitors and studios worldwide
PARIS (FRANCE), LOS ANGELES (USA) – September 23, 2019 – Webedia, the global media and technology network rooted in culturally-driven content, today announced the formation of The Boxoffice Company, creating the largest and most prominent enterprise of its kind serving the publishing, technology and data needs of the global cinema industry.
The Boxoffice Company is an outgrowth of the aggregation by Webedia, over the years, of market-leading movie
The Boxoffice Company will now organize all of its consumer-facing publishing platforms under its MEDIA division. Those platforms, which include some of the most popular movie-related websites in their respective countries, account for 64 million unique visitors monthly in France (allocine.fr and boxofficepro.fr), Germany (moviepilot.de and filmstarts.de), Brazil (adorocinema.com.br), Spain (sensacine.com and espinof.com), Mexico (sensacine.com.mx), Turkey (Beyazperde.com) and the US (boxofficepro.com) (*Comscore MMX Multiplatform, global ad hoc measurement, December 2018).
At launch, the Company is also creating a new unit under its MEDIA division – The Boxoffice Studios. Led by Stan Ruszkowski, President of The Boxoffice Company, The Boxoffice Studios is an international lead content effort to drive ticket sales through top tier media and customized online initiatives. In partnership with exhibitors and studios around the world, The Boxoffice Studios will target movie fans everywhere with white-labeled production across branded content, smart platforms, and social media optimization.
While serving the needs of the theatrical community, Webedia Movies Pro quickly became the world’s #1 provider of technology and data with leading products in search and discovery, as well as premier ticketing solutions, business intelligence, and digital marketing tools for the global film industry. In 2018, Webedia Media Pro generated over half a billion dollars in box office revenue by powering thousands of ticketing platforms for exhibitors worldwide. As a result of its unique collection of media, technology and data, The Boxoffice Company’s showtimes and listings reach over 90% of movie internet audiences globally.
Under Webedia Movies Pro branding, Webedia has also built a market
“This epic corporate branding and consolidation of assets
The Boxoffice Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices and operations in Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), Berlin (Germany), Glasgow (UK), Istanbul (Turkey), Mexico City (Mexico, Sao Paulo (Brazil), New York and Ridgefield, CT. (USA).
Share this post