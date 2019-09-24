Webedia’s Cinema Divisions Rebrand Under “The Boxoffice Company”

PRESS RELEASE

World consumer-facing movie-related media assets organized as part of The Boxoffice Company

The Boxoffice Studios introduced as a new Company initiative aimed at driving ticket sales through content creation in partnership with exhibitors and studios worldwide

PARIS (FRANCE), LOS ANGELES (USA) – September 23, 2019 – Webedia, the global media and technology network rooted in culturally-driven content, today announced the formation of The Boxoffice Company, creating the largest and most prominent enterprise of its kind serving the publishing, technology and data needs of the global cinema industry.

The Boxoffice Company is an outgrowth of the aggregation by Webedia, over the years, of market-leading movie – related assets, including Webedia Movies Pro. Included in the Company’s wide array of product offerings are BOOST (the leading provider of tech products for movie theaters), PULSE (major provider of business intelligence for movie studios), SOURCE (the premier provider of movie data, including showtimes, across all search platforms), and MEDIA (global network of media brands).

The Boxoffice Company will now organize all of its consumer-facing publishing platforms under its MEDIA division. Those platforms, which include some of the most popular movie-related websites in their respective countries, account for 64 million unique visitors monthly in France (allocine.fr and boxofficepro.fr), Germany (moviepilot.de and filmstarts.de), Brazil (adorocinema.com.br), Spain (sensacine.com and espinof.com), Mexico (sensacine.com.mx), Turkey (Beyazperde.com) and the US (boxofficepro.com) (*Comscore MMX Multiplatform, global ad hoc measurement, December 2018).

At launch, the Company is also creating a new unit under its MEDIA division – The Boxoffice Studios. Led by Stan Ruszkowski, President of The Boxoffice Company, The Boxoffice Studios is an international lead content effort to drive ticket sales through top tier media and customized online initiatives. In partnership with exhibitors and studios around the world, The Boxoffice Studios will target movie fans everywhere with white-labeled production across branded content, smart platforms, and social media optimization.

While serving the needs of the theatrical community, Webedia Movies Pro quickly became the world’s #1 provider of technology and data with leading products in search and discovery, as well as premier ticketing solutions, business intelligence, and digital marketing tools for the global film industry. In 2018, Webedia Media Pro generated over half a billion dollars in box office revenue by powering thousands of ticketing platforms for exhibitors worldwide. As a result of its unique collection of media, technology and data, The Boxoffice Company’s showtimes and listings reach over 90% of movie internet audiences globally.

Under Webedia Movies Pro branding, Webedia has also built a market leadin position in digital B to B services for the cinema industry, with the acquisitions of Cote Cine Group (France), Boxoffice Media (USA) and West World Media (USA) in 2015. The Company also acquired Peach Digital (Scotland) in 2017.

“This epic corporate branding and consolidation of assets is rooted in a 100-year-old love story with Hollywood,” said Julien Marcel, CEO of The Boxoffice Company. “Thanks to this unique expertise, The Boxoffice Company is dedicated to continuing to grow global audiences across their consumer platforms and delivering the ultimate global SaaS platform for the theatrical industry worldwide.”

The Boxoffice Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices and operations in Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), Berlin (Germany), Glasgow (UK), Istanbul (Turkey), Mexico City (Mexico, Sao Paulo (Brazil), New York and Ridgefield, CT. (USA).