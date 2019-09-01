Studio Weekend Estimates: Angel Has Fallen Repeats at No. 1 w/ $11.5M 3-Day/$14.5M 4-Day Over Sluggish Holiday Frame

The box office expectedly tallied its second-worst weekend of the year over the Labor Day frame, with studios opting to release exactly zero major new wide releases as the summer box office rolls to a close. That allowed Lionsgate’s Angel Has Fallen to repeat in the top spot with an estimated $11.5 million over the three-day period and a projected $14.5 million over the four-day, while holdovers like Good Boys, The Lion King and Hobbs & Shaw had a little more room to breathe in advance of It: Chapter Two’s sure-to-be-explosive debut next weekend.

After debuting to a solid $21.3 million last weekend, Angel Has Fallen held well in its sophomore frame, dropping roughly 46% from its opening three-day frame to give the Gerard Butler actioner $43.6 million through Monday. The threequel is currently edging out its predecessor London Has Fallen, which had $39 million through the end of its second three-day weekend versus $40.7 million for Angel through Sunday.

Second place went to Universal’s Good Boys, which dropped just 21% to take in an estimated $9.1 million in its third frame and a projected $11.5 million over the four-day weekend. That’s a superb hold for the R-rated comedy, which has been benefitting from strong word-of-mouth. It now has an impressive $58.6 million total.

Disney’s The Lion King rose two spots to third place in its seventh weekend, bringing in an estimated $6.7 million over the three-day period and a projected $9.2 million through Monday. With $521 million to date, the Disney blockbuster is currently the 13th highest-grossing film of all time domestically–putting it just shy of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which finished its North American run with $532.1 million.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw took in an estimated $6.2 million in fourth place over the three-day weekend (and a projected $8 million over the four-day), giving the Universal action spinoff $158.8 million in North America to date. It now sits at No. 5 on the list of highest-grossing installments in the long-running franchise, having surpassed 2009’s Fast and Furious ($155 million total) not adjusting for inflation.

Taking fifth was last weekend’s faith-based sleeper Overcomer, which grossed an estimated $5.7 million over the three-day weekend and a projected $7.8 million four-day. That represents a drop of just 29% for the Sony/Affirm release, which opened to a solid $8.1 million last weekend on just over 1,700 screens.

In sixth place, the well-reviewed Ready Or Not took in an estimated $5.6 million in its second weekend (and a projected $6.6 million over the four-day). That’s a dip of just 30% for the Disney-released Fox Searchlight title, which seems to have benefitted from good word-of-mouth following a so-so $8 million opening last weekend. The R-rated horror release has taken in $21.1 million to date, though it will likely take a major hit next weekend with the release of It: Chapter Two.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark took in an estimated $5 million over the three-day period and a projected $6.2 million over the four-day, pushing the Lionsgate/CBS Films release to seventh place and a healthy $58.8 million through the end of its fourth weekend.

Expanding to 3,162 theaters this weekend with four minutes of additional footage was Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which finished in eighth place with an estimated $4.2 million over the three-day frame and a projected $5.4 million over the four-day. That would give the MCU installment $385.8 million in North America, where it currently stands as the second highest-grossing Spider-Man film of all time not adjusting for inflation. Notably, Far From Home was the crown jewel in a very good season for Sony, which is poised to take second place in summer market share for the first time since 2010 with a projected $700 million in domestic grosses.

In ninth, Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold took in an estimated $4.14 million Friday-Sunday and a projected $5.7 million over the four-day frame for $51.1 million to date, while tenth place went to Sony’s The Angry Birds Movie 2, which brought in an estimated $4.11 million over the three-day frame and a projected $5.4 million over the four-day. That would give the animated sequel a disappointing $35.2 million to date.

Limited Release:

Debuting on 371 screens, Lionsgate/Pantelion’s Spanish-language rom-com Tod@s Caen debuted with an estimated $1.08 million and a projected $1.35 million over the four-day frame.

Amazon Studios’ Brittany Runs a Marathon expanded to 49 screens in its sophomore frame and brought in an estimated $414K over the three-day frame, bringing its total to $639K through Sunday.

Overseas Update:

Hobbs & Shaw took in an estimated $39.1 million overseas this weekend (including a second weekend in China of $27.9 million), bringing its international total to $525.3 million and its global cume to a healthy $684.2 million. Its total in China stands at $166 million to date.

With another $20.6 million overseas this weekend, the worldwide total for Disney’s The Lion King has risen to $1.562 billion, surpassing both Furious 7 ($1.516 billion) and The Avengers ($1.519 billion) to become the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time globally. Internationally, the remake also stands at No. 7 on the all-time list with $1.041 billion, having exceeded the gross of both Fate of the Furious ($1.01 billion) and Jurassic World ($1.019 billion).

Sunday’s Studio 4-Day Weekend Projections (Domestic)

FRI, AUG. 30 – MON, SEP. 2

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Angel Has Fallen $14,500,000 -32% 3,336 50 $4,347 $43,614,221 2 Lionsgate 2 Good Boys $11,590,000 0% 3,458 105 $3,352 $58,597,965 3 Universal Pictures 3 The Lion King $9,245,000 15% 3,190 -110 $2,898 $523,474,294 7 Walt Disney Pictures 4 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $8,050,000 0% 2,972 -340 $2,709 $158,862,350 5 Universal Pictures 5 Overcomer $7,860,000 -4% 1,827 104 $4,302 $19,406,629 2 Sony Pictures 6 Ready or Not $6,685,000 -17% 2,957 102 $2,261 $21,161,573 2 Fox Searchlight 7 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $6,200,000 6% 2,747 -180 $2,257 $58,820,246 4 CBS Films / Lionsgate 8 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $5,700,000 7% 2,477 -366 $2,301 $51,157,691 4 Paramount Pictures 9 Spider-Man: Far from Home $5,435,000 223% 3,162 2154 $1,719 $385,887,588 9 Sony / Columbia 10 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $5,430,000 -15% 3,311 -558 $1,640 $35,220,108 3 Sony Pictures 11 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $5,200,000 4% 1,993 -216 $2,609 $130,822,549 6 Sony Pictures 12 The Peanut Butter Falcon $3,770,353 27% 1,249 253 $3,019 $8,756,650 4 Roadside Attractions 13 Toy Story 4 $3,141,000 155% 2,715 1895 $1,157 $430,486,899 11 Disney 14 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $3,100,000 -21% 2,224 -659 $1,394 $19,848,977 3 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 15 The Art of Racing in the Rain $1,651,000 -22% 1,475 -565 $1,119 $24,228,298 4 20th Century Fox 16 Blinded by the Light $1,210,000 -39% 1,673 -634 $723 $10,198,872 3 Warner Bros

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Don’t Let Go $3,040,000 — 922 — $3,297 $3,040,000 1 OTL Releasing 2 Tod@s Caen $1,350,000 — 371 — $3,639 $1,350,000 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion 3 The Farewell $1,055,145 20% 891 75 $1,184 $15,951,140 8 A24 4 Midsommar $810,783 1543% 676 632 $1,199 $26,875,634 9 A24 5 Aladdin $567,000 177% 230 45 $2,465 $354,536,665 15 Disney 6 Mission Mangal $469,000 -28% 151 -112 $3,106 $3,410,003 3 FIP 7 Crawl $120,000 -11% 116 -27 $1,034 $38,990,322 8 Paramount Pictures 8 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $105,500 53% 139 10 $759 $170,932,373 16 Lionsgate 9 Avengers: Endgame $98,000 95% 110 -5 $891 $858,357,001 19 Disney 10 Rocketman $52,000 -27% 102 -16 $510 $96,327,295 14 Paramount Pictures