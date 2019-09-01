Studio Weekend Estimates: Angel Has Fallen Repeats at No. 1 w/ $11.5M 3-Day/$14.5M 4-Day Over Sluggish Holiday Frame

The box office expectedly tallied its second-worst weekend of the year over the Labor Day frame, with studios opting to release exactly zero major new wide releases as the summer box office rolls to a close. That allowed Lionsgate’s Angel Has Fallen to repeat in the top spot with an estimated $11.5 million over the three-day period and a projected $14.5 million over the four-day, while holdovers like Good Boys, The Lion King and Hobbs & Shaw had a little more room to breathe in advance of It: Chapter Two’s sure-to-be-explosive debut next weekend.
After debuting to a solid $21.3 million last weekend, Angel Has Fallen held well in its sophomore frame, dropping roughly 46% from its opening three-day frame to give the Gerard Butler actioner $43.6 million through Monday. The threequel is currently edging out its predecessor London Has Fallen, which had $39 million through the end of its second three-day weekend versus $40.7 million for Angel through Sunday.
Second place went to Universal’s Good Boys, which dropped just 21% to take in an estimated $9.1 million in its third frame and a projected $11.5 million over the four-day weekend. That’s a superb hold for the R-rated comedy, which has been benefitting from strong word-of-mouth. It now has an impressive $58.6 million total.
Disney’s The Lion King rose two spots to third place in its seventh weekend, bringing in an estimated $6.7 million over the three-day period and a projected $9.2 million through Monday. With $521 million to date, the Disney blockbuster is currently the 13th highest-grossing film of all time domestically–putting it just shy of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which finished its North American run with $532.1 million.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw took in an estimated $6.2 million in fourth place over the three-day weekend (and a projected $8 million over the four-day), giving the Universal action spinoff $158.8 million in North America to date. It now sits at No. 5 on the list of highest-grossing installments in the long-running franchise, having surpassed 2009’s Fast and Furious ($155 million total) not adjusting for inflation.
Taking fifth was last weekend’s faith-based sleeper Overcomer, which grossed an estimated $5.7 million over the three-day weekend and a projected $7.8 million four-day. That represents a drop of just 29% for the Sony/Affirm release, which opened to a solid $8.1 million last weekend on just over 1,700 screens.
In sixth place, the well-reviewed Ready Or Not took in an estimated $5.6 million in its second weekend (and a projected $6.6 million over the four-day). That’s a dip of just 30% for the Disney-released Fox Searchlight title, which seems to have benefitted from good word-of-mouth following a so-so $8 million opening last weekend. The R-rated horror release has taken in $21.1 million to date, though it will likely take a major hit next weekend with the release of It: Chapter Two.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark took in an estimated $5 million over the three-day period and a projected $6.2 million over the four-day, pushing the Lionsgate/CBS Films release to seventh place and a healthy $58.8 million through the end of its fourth weekend.
Expanding to 3,162 theaters this weekend with four minutes of additional footage was Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, which finished in eighth place with an estimated $4.2 million over the three-day frame and a projected $5.4 million over the four-day. That would give the MCU installment $385.8 million in North America, where it currently stands as the second highest-grossing Spider-Man film of all time not adjusting for inflation. Notably, Far From Home was the crown jewel in a very good season for Sony, which is poised to take second place in summer market share for the first time since 2010 with a projected $700 million in domestic grosses.
In ninth, Paramount’s Dora and the Lost City of Gold took in an estimated $4.14 million Friday-Sunday and a projected $5.7 million over the four-day frame for $51.1 million to date, while tenth place went to Sony’s The Angry Birds Movie 2, which brought in an estimated $4.11 million over the three-day frame and a projected $5.4 million over the four-day. That would give the animated sequel a disappointing $35.2 million to date.
Limited Release:
Debuting on 371 screens, Lionsgate/Pantelion’s Spanish-language rom-com Tod@s Caen debuted with an estimated $1.08 million and a projected $1.35 million over the four-day frame.
Amazon Studios’ Brittany Runs a Marathon expanded to 49 screens in its sophomore frame and brought in an estimated $414K over the three-day frame, bringing its total to $639K through Sunday.
Overseas Update:
Hobbs & Shaw took in an estimated $39.1 million overseas this weekend (including a second weekend in China of $27.9 million), bringing its international total to $525.3 million and its global cume to a healthy $684.2 million. Its total in China stands at $166 million to date.
With another $20.6 million overseas this weekend, the worldwide total for Disney’s The Lion King has risen to $1.562 billion, surpassing both Furious 7 ($1.516 billion) and The Avengers ($1.519 billion) to become the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time globally. Internationally, the remake also stands at No. 7 on the all-time list with $1.041 billion, having exceeded the gross of both Fate of the Furious ($1.01 billion) and Jurassic World ($1.019 billion).
Sunday’s Studio 4-Day Weekend Projections (Domestic)
FRI, AUG. 30 – MON, SEP. 2
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Angel Has Fallen
|$14,500,000
|-32%
|3,336
|50
|$4,347
|$43,614,221
|2
|Lionsgate
|2
|Good Boys
|$11,590,000
|0%
|3,458
|105
|$3,352
|$58,597,965
|3
|Universal Pictures
|3
|The Lion King
|$9,245,000
|15%
|3,190
|-110
|$2,898
|$523,474,294
|7
|Walt Disney Pictures
|4
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|$8,050,000
|0%
|2,972
|-340
|$2,709
|$158,862,350
|5
|Universal Pictures
|5
|Overcomer
|$7,860,000
|-4%
|1,827
|104
|$4,302
|$19,406,629
|2
|Sony Pictures
|6
|Ready or Not
|$6,685,000
|-17%
|2,957
|102
|$2,261
|$21,161,573
|2
|Fox Searchlight
|7
|Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark
|$6,200,000
|6%
|2,747
|-180
|$2,257
|$58,820,246
|4
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|8
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|$5,700,000
|7%
|2,477
|-366
|$2,301
|$51,157,691
|4
|Paramount Pictures
|9
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|$5,435,000
|223%
|3,162
|2154
|$1,719
|$385,887,588
|9
|Sony / Columbia
|10
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|$5,430,000
|-15%
|3,311
|-558
|$1,640
|$35,220,108
|3
|Sony Pictures
|11
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$5,200,000
|4%
|1,993
|-216
|$2,609
|$130,822,549
|6
|Sony Pictures
|12
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|$3,770,353
|27%
|1,249
|253
|$3,019
|$8,756,650
|4
|Roadside Attractions
|13
|Toy Story 4
|$3,141,000
|155%
|2,715
|1895
|$1,157
|$430,486,899
|11
|Disney
|14
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|$3,100,000
|-21%
|2,224
|-659
|$1,394
|$19,848,977
|3
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|15
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|$1,651,000
|-22%
|1,475
|-565
|$1,119
|$24,228,298
|4
|20th Century Fox
|16
|Blinded by the Light
|$1,210,000
|-39%
|1,673
|-634
|$723
|$10,198,872
|3
|Warner Bros
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Don’t Let Go
|$3,040,000
|—
|922
|—
|$3,297
|$3,040,000
|1
|OTL Releasing
|2
|Tod@s Caen
|$1,350,000
|—
|371
|—
|$3,639
|$1,350,000
|1
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|3
|The Farewell
|$1,055,145
|20%
|891
|75
|$1,184
|$15,951,140
|8
|A24
|4
|Midsommar
|$810,783
|1543%
|676
|632
|$1,199
|$26,875,634
|9
|A24
|5
|Aladdin
|$567,000
|177%
|230
|45
|$2,465
|$354,536,665
|15
|Disney
|6
|Mission Mangal
|$469,000
|-28%
|151
|-112
|$3,106
|$3,410,003
|3
|FIP
|7
|Crawl
|$120,000
|-11%
|116
|-27
|$1,034
|$38,990,322
|8
|Paramount Pictures
|8
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|$105,500
|53%
|139
|10
|$759
|$170,932,373
|16
|Lionsgate
|9
|Avengers: Endgame
|$98,000
|95%
|110
|-5
|$891
|$858,357,001
|19
|Disney
|10
|Rocketman
|$52,000
|-27%
|102
|-16
|$510
|$96,327,295
|14
|Paramount Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Brittany Runs A Marathon
|$414,228
|129%
|49
|44
|$8,454
|$637,415
|2
|Amazon Studios
|2
|Official Secrets
|$80,046
|—
|4
|—
|$20,012
|$80,046
|1
|IFC Films
|3
|The Nightingale
|$57,124
|50%
|75
|24
|$762
|$333,301
|5
|IFC Films
|4
|Give Me Liberty
|$40,628
|22%
|9
|6
|$4,514
|$82,729
|2
|Music Box Films
|5
|Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool
|$37,106
|103%
|2
|1
|$18,553
|$67,553
|2
|Abramorama
|6
|The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith
|$13,200
|50%
|17
|1
|$776
|$1,688,629
|10
|ArtAffects Entertainment
