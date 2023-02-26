Weekend Box Office: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Drops 70% as Cocaine Bear, Jesus Revolution Overperform

Photo Credits: Disney & Marvel Studios ("Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"); Universal ("Cocaine Bear"); Lionsgate ("Jesus Revolution")

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania posted a steep 70% drop in its sophomore frame, leading the domestic box office with a $32.2 million haul despite suffering one of the worst second-week declines in recent years.

Only a week removed from a stellar $105.5 million opening weekend, the Marvel title fell behind every other comparable in its second-weekend performance. 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp fell 62% in its sophomore frame, while 2015’s Ant-Man declined 56% at the same point of release.

Compared to 2022 Marvel releases, Quantumania fell further behind in its second frame than Thor: Love and Thunder (-68%), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (-67%), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (-63%). Compared to other superhero titles, Quantumania posted an even steeper drop than Warner Bros.’ DC title Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice (-69%).

The drop won’t be a major concern for Disney, which has now claimed the top spot at the box office for 14 of the last 16 weekends, dating back to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Ant-Man sequel has now grossed a total of $167 million domestically and $363 million worldwide. Top overseas markets for the title include China ($31.5M), the UK ($17.8M), Mexico ($13.1M), South Korea ($10.8M), France ($9.5M), and Australia ($8.1M).

Universal’s Cocaine Bear partied its way to second place with $23 million from 3,534 screens in its opening weekend. The horror-comedy surpassed every pre-release expectation, thanks in large part to social media buzz created by Universal’s marketing campaign. The high-concept trailer garnered over 90 million views globally on YouTube, while the @cocainebear account on Twitter helped sustain early interest from the film’s much-talked-about Super Bowl trailer. The film opened in 50 international markets over the weekend, adding $5 million to its global haul. The film opened in third place in the UK/Ireland market with a $2 million take, the highest-grossing bow for an adult-skewing comedy in the market since 2017’s Baywatch.

Lionsgate’s Jesus Revolution brought in $15.52 million from 2,475 sites in its theatrical debut, a figure that includes pre-release screenings. The studio’s grassroots marketing campaign, which included community screenings at churches and university campuses, paid off with strong worth-of-mouth. The film scored an A+ CinemaScore rating, the fourth time a film from director Jon Erwin hits that mark. The Lionsgate release is a perfect example of the right film being released at the right time to connect with an underserved audience. While Quantumania and Cocaine Bear targeted a young adult male demographic, the audience for Jesus Revolution was 59% female and overwhelmingly (89%) over the age of 25.

Avatar: The Way of Water finished its eleventh weekend in release in fourth place with $4.7 million from 2,495 locations to reach a total of $664 million domestically. The title is now the third highest-grossing film of all time globally with a worldwide total of $2.26 billion. Top overseas earners include China ($244.6M), France ($150.3M), Germany ($141M), South Korea ($107.7M), the UK ($92.3M), Australia ($62.8M), and India ($59M).