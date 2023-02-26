Weekend Box Office: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Drops 70% as Cocaine Bear, Jesus Revolution Overperform

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania posted a steep 70% drop in its sophomore frame, leading the domestic box office with a $32.2 million haul despite suffering one of the worst second-week declines in recent years.
Only a week removed from a stellar $105.5 million opening weekend, the Marvel title fell behind every other comparable in its second-weekend performance. 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp fell 62% in its sophomore frame, while 2015’s Ant-Man declined 56% at the same point of release.
Compared to 2022 Marvel releases, Quantumania fell further behind in its second frame than Thor: Love and Thunder (-68%), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (-67%), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (-63%). Compared to other superhero titles, Quantumania posted an even steeper drop than Warner Bros.’ DC title Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice (-69%).
The drop won’t be a major concern for Disney, which has now claimed the top spot at the box office for 14 of the last 16 weekends, dating back to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Ant-Man sequel has now grossed a total of $167 million domestically and $363 million worldwide. Top overseas markets for the title include China ($31.5M), the UK ($17.8M), Mexico ($13.1M), South Korea ($10.8M), France ($9.5M), and Australia ($8.1M).
Universal’s Cocaine Bear partied its way to second place with $23 million from 3,534 screens in its opening weekend. The horror-comedy surpassed every pre-release expectation, thanks in large part to social media buzz created by Universal’s marketing campaign. The high-concept trailer garnered over 90 million views globally on YouTube, while the @cocainebear account on Twitter helped sustain early interest from the film’s much-talked-about Super Bowl trailer. The film opened in 50 international markets over the weekend, adding $5 million to its global haul. The film opened in third place in the UK/Ireland market with a $2 million take, the highest-grossing bow for an adult-skewing comedy in the market since 2017’s Baywatch.
Lionsgate’s Jesus Revolution brought in $15.52 million from 2,475 sites in its theatrical debut, a figure that includes pre-release screenings. The studio’s grassroots marketing campaign, which included community screenings at churches and university campuses, paid off with strong worth-of-mouth. The film scored an A+ CinemaScore rating, the fourth time a film from director Jon Erwin hits that mark. The Lionsgate release is a perfect example of the right film being released at the right time to connect with an underserved audience. While Quantumania and Cocaine Bear targeted a young adult male demographic, the audience for Jesus Revolution was 59% female and overwhelmingly (89%) over the age of 25.
Avatar: The Way of Water finished its eleventh weekend in release in fourth place with $4.7 million from 2,495 locations to reach a total of $664 million domestically. The title is now the third highest-grossing film of all time globally with a worldwide total of $2.26 billion. Top overseas earners include China ($244.6M), France ($150.3M), Germany ($141M), South Korea ($107.7M), the UK ($92.3M), Australia ($62.8M), and India ($59M).
|Film
|Weekend Estimates
|Locations
|PSA
|Total
|Week
|Studio
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|$32,200,000
|4345
|$7,411
|$167,314,584
|2
|Disney
|Cocaine Bear
|$23,090,000
|3534
|$6,534
|$23,090,000
|1
|Universal
|Jesus Revolution
|$15,525,000
|2475
|$6,273
|$15,525,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|$4,700,000
|2495
|$1,884
|$665,383,862
|11
|20th Century Studios
|Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
|$4,120,000
|2840
|$1,451
|$173,431,065
|10
|Universal
|Magic Mike’s Last Dance
|$3,000,000
|2918
|$1,028
|$23,279,590
|3
|Warner Bros.
|Knock at the Cabin
|$1,870,000
|2115
|$884
|$33,903,205
|4
|Universal
|80 for Brady
|$1,830,000
|2397
|$763
|$36,447,000
|4
|Paramount
|Missing
|$1,010,000
|1006
|$1,004
|$31,418,927
|6
|Sony
|Man Called Otto, A
|$850,000
|1118
|$760
|$62,281,460
|9
|Sony
|Titanic
|$680,000
|953
|$714
|$14,467,000
|3
|Paramount
|M3GAN
|$580,000
|738
|$786
|$94,537,000
|8
|Universal
|Emily
|$405,026
|579
|$700
|$466,181
|2
|Bleecker Street
|Selfiee
|$203,000
|308
|$659
|$203,000
|1
|Star Studios
|Violent Night
|$156,000
|61
|$2,557
|$49,960,245
|13
|Universal
|Living
|$131,969
|136
|$970
|$2,592,277
|10
|Sony Pictures Classics
|Close
|$119,398
|233
|$512
|$851,004
|5
|A24
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|$115,628
|309
|$374
|$73,024,785
|49
|A24
|Plane
|$100,000
|199
|$503
|$32,075,082
|7
|Lionsgate
|Bunker
|$76,727
|225
|$341
|$76,727
|1
|Blue Fox Entertainment
|The Whale
|$74,394
|211
|$353
|$16,766,587
|12
|A24
|The Quiet Girl
|$60,000
|6
|$10,000
|$60,000
|1
|Super
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|$57,000
|235
|$243
|$453,785,634
|16
|Disney
|Crouching Tiger, Hidden Drago
|$56,812
|144
|$395
|$339,998
|2
|Sony Pictures Classics
|Of An Age
|$53,000
|289
|$183
|$520,655
|2
|Focus Features
|Return to Seoul
|$44,483
|11
|$4,044
|$103,689
|2
|Sony Pictures Classics
|The Fabelmans
|$35,000
|316
|$111
|$17,175,000
|16
|Universal
|TAR
|$28,000
|236
|$119
|$6,607,760
|21
|Focus Features
|My Happy Ending
|$26,050
|126
|$207
|$26,050
|1
|Roadside Attractions
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|$19,000
|235
|$81
|$10,421,388
|19
|Searchlight
|Aftersun
|$14,006
|15
|$934
|$1,597,535
|19
|A24
