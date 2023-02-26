Weekend Box Office: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Drops 70% as Cocaine Bear, Jesus Revolution Overperform

Numbers • Daniel Loria • February 26 2023
Photo Credits: Disney & Marvel Studios ("Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"); Universal ("Cocaine Bear"); Lionsgate ("Jesus Revolution")

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania posted a steep 70% drop in its sophomore frame, leading the domestic box office with a $32.2 million haul despite suffering one of the worst second-week declines in recent years. 

Only a week removed from a stellar $105.5 million opening weekend, the Marvel title fell behind every other comparable in its second-weekend performance. 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp fell 62% in its sophomore frame, while 2015’s Ant-Man declined 56% at the same point of release.

Compared to 2022 Marvel releases, Quantumania fell further behind in its second frame than Thor: Love and Thunder (-68%), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (-67%), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (-63%). Compared to other superhero titles, Quantumania posted an even steeper drop than Warner Bros.’ DC title Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice (-69%).

The drop won’t be a major concern for Disney, which has now claimed the top spot at the box office for 14 of the last 16 weekends, dating back to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Ant-Man sequel has now grossed a total of $167 million domestically and $363 million worldwide. Top overseas markets for the title include China ($31.5M), the UK ($17.8M), Mexico ($13.1M), South Korea ($10.8M), France ($9.5M), and Australia ($8.1M). 

Universal’s Cocaine Bear partied its way to second place with $23 million from 3,534 screens in its opening weekend. The horror-comedy surpassed every pre-release expectation, thanks in large part to social media buzz created by Universal’s marketing campaign. The high-concept trailer garnered over 90 million views globally on YouTube, while the @cocainebear account on Twitter helped sustain early interest from the film’s much-talked-about Super Bowl trailer. The film opened in 50 international markets over the weekend, adding $5 million to its global haul. The film opened in third place in the UK/Ireland market with a $2 million take, the highest-grossing bow for an adult-skewing comedy in the market since 2017’s Baywatch.

Lionsgate’s Jesus Revolution brought in $15.52 million from 2,475 sites in its theatrical debut, a figure that includes pre-release screenings. The studio’s grassroots marketing campaign, which included community screenings at churches and university campuses, paid off with strong worth-of-mouth. The film scored an A+ CinemaScore rating, the fourth time a film from director Jon Erwin hits that mark. The Lionsgate release is a perfect example of the right film being released at the right time to connect with an underserved audience. While Quantumania and Cocaine Bear targeted a young adult male demographic, the audience for Jesus Revolution was 59% female and overwhelmingly (89%) over the age of 25. 

Avatar: The Way of Water finished its eleventh weekend in release in fourth place with $4.7 million from 2,495 locations to reach a total of $664 million domestically. The title is now the third highest-grossing film of all time globally with a worldwide total of $2.26 billion. Top overseas earners include China ($244.6M), France ($150.3M), Germany ($141M), South Korea ($107.7M), the UK ($92.3M), Australia ($62.8M), and India ($59M).

FilmWeekend EstimatesLocationsPSATotalWeekStudio
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania$32,200,0004345$7,411$167,314,5842Disney
Cocaine Bear$23,090,0003534$6,534$23,090,0001Universal
Jesus Revolution$15,525,0002475$6,273$15,525,0001Lionsgate
Avatar: The Way of Water$4,700,0002495$1,884$665,383,8621120th Century Studios
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish$4,120,0002840$1,451$173,431,06510Universal
Magic Mike’s Last Dance$3,000,0002918$1,028$23,279,5903Warner Bros.
Knock at the Cabin$1,870,0002115$884$33,903,2054Universal
80 for Brady$1,830,0002397$763$36,447,0004Paramount
Missing$1,010,0001006$1,004$31,418,9276Sony
Man Called Otto, A$850,0001118$760$62,281,4609Sony
Titanic$680,000953$714$14,467,0003Paramount
M3GAN$580,000738$786$94,537,0008Universal
Emily$405,026579$700$466,1812Bleecker Street
Selfiee$203,000308$659$203,0001Star Studios
Violent Night$156,00061$2,557$49,960,24513Universal
Living$131,969136$970$2,592,27710Sony Pictures Classics
Close$119,398233$512$851,0045A24
Everything Everywhere All at Once$115,628309$374$73,024,78549A24
Plane$100,000199$503$32,075,0827Lionsgate
Bunker$76,727225$341$76,7271Blue Fox Entertainment
The Whale$74,394211$353$16,766,58712A24
The Quiet Girl$60,0006$10,000$60,0001Super
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever$57,000235$243$453,785,63416Disney
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Drago$56,812144$395$339,9982Sony Pictures Classics
Of An Age$53,000289$183$520,6552Focus Features
Return to Seoul$44,48311$4,044$103,6892Sony Pictures Classics
The Fabelmans$35,000316$111$17,175,00016Universal
TAR$28,000236$119$6,607,76021Focus Features
My Happy Ending$26,050126$207$26,0501Roadside Attractions
The Banshees of Inisherin$19,000235$81$10,421,38819Searchlight
Aftersun$14,00615$934$1,597,53519A24

