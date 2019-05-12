Studio Weekend Estimates: Avengers: Endgame Threepeats at No. 1 w/ $63.1M; Detective Pikachu Takes 2nd w/ $58M

Avengers: Endgame held on to the No. 1 spot for the third weekend in a row with an estimated $63.1 million, beating out a slew of newcomers including the video game adaptation Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, the Anne Hathaway-Rebel Wilson vehicle The Hustle, cheerleading comedy Poms and the Fox Searchlight biopic Tolkien.

Dropping a steeper-than-expected 57% from last weekend, Avengers: Endgame nevertheless surpassed $700 million on Saturday, its sixteenth day of release, making it only the fourth movie ever to reach that box office milestone. With $723.4 million in the bank through Sunday, it’s now the third highest-grossing movie of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6 million) and Avatar ($760.5 million) and the highest-grossing comic book movie ever, having surpassed both Avengers: Infinity War ($678.8 million) and Black Panther ($700 million) this weekend.

Meanwhile, Endgame brought in an estimated $102.3 million overseas, bringing its international total to $1.762 billion and its global cume to $2.485 billion. Its now second only to Avatar in terms of both international and worldwide box office; the James Cameron sci-fi boasts a $2.028 billion overseas total and a $2.788 billion tally worldwide. Its total in China, where it now stands as the highest-grossing non-local release ever, is an incredible $610.1 million.

Debuting in second place after briefly rising to the No. 1 spot on Friday was Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, an adaptation of the 2016 video game of the same name and the first live-action Pokémon movie ever after five previous animated releases in the franchise in North America. With an estimated $58 million this weekend, the film managed to carve out a niche for itself as a family-friendly alternative to Endgame and the weekend’s other new releases. It conceivably could have performed better had reviews been a tad more favorable — its Rotten Tomatoes average is barely “Fresh” at 63% — though moviegoers who have seen it seem to be liking it just fine, with opening day audiences awarding it an “A-“ CinemaScore (an “A” for audiences under 25) while its Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score stands at a healthy 86%. Unfortunately, it only has one more weekend to breathe before the release of Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake, which will no doubt give the Warner Bros. release a run for its money.

The combined star power of Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson helped overcome decidedly grim reviews for The Hustle, which debuted in third place with an estimated $13.5 million. UA’s woman-led remake of the 1988 Steve Martin-Michael Caine comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels was savaged by critics (its Rotten Tomatoes average is just 16% currently) but it was able to get by on the strength of its A-list stars and the fact that it debuted over Mother’s Day weekend, which is a traditionally friendly window for movies aimed at a largely female demographic. Speaking of which, The Hustle came in a tick lower than last year’s Mother’s Day comedy Life of the Party starring Melissa McCarthy, which opened to $17.8 million despite also being poorly-received by critics. The Hustle received a so-so “B-“ Cinemascore from opening-day audiences, suggesting the United Artists release could be heading for a short shelf life in a crowded marketplace.

Demonstrating strong legs in its second weekend of release was the Lionsgate comedy Long Shot, which dipped just 37% to an estimated $6.1 million in fourth place for a total of $19.7 million after ten days. Despite the release of two new comedies this weekend, the Charlize Theron-Seth Rogen vehicle has been buttressed by solid reviews and positive word-of-mouth that allowed it to weather the onslaught of fresh titles.

Also holding well was Sony/Screen Gems’ The Intruder, which debuted to $10.8 million last weekend and dropped just 39% in its second frame to an estimated $20.9 million in fifth place. That’s a far better hold than similar Screen Gems releases like No Good Deed, The Perfect Guy and When the Bough Breaks, all of which fell in the range of 60% in their respective second weekends (though all of them also opened considerably higher).

In sixth place, the ensemble comedy Poms — about a group of retirement-community residents who start a cheerleading squad — opened below expectations with an estimated $5.1 million despite a strong cast led by Diane Keaton and its appeal to older women, which helped last year’s Book Club debut to a healthy $13.5 million on its way to a robust $68.5 million total. Poms was likely hobbled by poor reviews (its Rotten Tomatoes score is just 29%), though, like Book Club, it’s possible the STX release could demonstrate strong legs in the weeks ahead given its appeal to an underserved demographic (notably, 75% of the opening weekend audience was women and 85% was over the age of 25). The CinemaScore on this one is a “B+.”

Seventh place went to UglyDolls, which brought in an estimated $3.9 million following its disappointing $8.6 million opening last weekend. The STX release was undoubtedly hurt by the release of Detective Pikachu this weekend; then again, audiences never really latched onto this one to begin with, so its 54% sophomore dip wouldn’t necessarily be surprising even without the competition from Pokémon. With a total of just $14.2 million to date, UglyDolls can be counted as one of bigger disappointments of the spring movie season.

The faith-based drama Breakthrough brought in an estimated $2.4 million in eighth place, bringing the Disney-released Fox title to a healthy $37.1 million after four weeks of release.

Just behind in ninth was the final wide release of the weekend, Fox Searchlight’s Tolkien (released by Disney), which brought in an estimated $2.1 million from 1,495 locations including Tuesday’s special Fathom event screenings. Starring Nicholas Hoult as Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien, the film not only had to compete with the slew of other new releases but also suffered from a discouraging 49% at Rotten Tomatoes, which is on the lower end for a prestige release.

Rounding out the Top 10 was Captain Marvel, which grossed an estimated $1.8 million in its tenth weekend of release for a total of $423.7 million to date.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAY. 10 – SUN, MAY. 12

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Endgame $63,054,000 -57% 4,662 0 $13,525 $723,499,739 3 Disney 2 POKÉMON Detective Pikachu $58,000,000 — 4,202 — $13,803 $58,000,000 1 Warner Bros. 3 The Hustle $13,536,299 — 3,007 — $4,502 $13,536,299 1 United Artists Releasing 4 The Intruder $6,600,000 -39% 2,222 0 $2,970 $20,975,126 2 Sony / Screen Gems 5 Long Shot $6,125,000 -37% 3,230 0 $1,896 $19,736,935 2 Lionsgate 6 Poms $5,110,000 — 2,750 — $1,858 $5,110,000 1 STX Entertainment 7 UglyDolls $3,920,000 -54% 3,652 0 $1,073 $14,280,796 2 STX Entertainment 8 Breakthrough $2,466,000 -37% 1,902 -982 $1,297 $37,106,806 4 20th Century Fox 9 Tolkien $2,153,000 — 1,495 — $1,440 $2,153,000 1 Fox Searchlight 10 Captain Marvel $1,813,000 -58% 1,504 -739 $1,205 $423,777,079 10 Disney 11 The Curse of La Llorona $1,800,000 -51% 1,182 -1358 $1,523 $51,400,031 4 Warner Bros. / New Line

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Shazam! $1,065,000 -57% 936 -1585 $1,138 $137,133,798 6 Warner Bros. 2 Little (2019) $622,000 -56% 586 -773 $1,061 $39,645,700 5 Universal Pictures 3 Dumbo $568,000 -62% 837 -831 $679 $110,823,289 7 Walt Disney Pictures 4 Student of the Year 2 $438,000 — 190 — $2,305 $438,000 1 FIP 5 Amazing Grace $312,000 -17% 260 -3 $1,200 $3,283,977 6 Neon 6 Red Joan $252,164 -2% 193 53 $1,307 $898,026 4 IFC Films 7 Us (2019) $249,000 -50% 266 -333 $936 $174,406,380 8 Universal Pictures 8 Pet Sematary $235,000 -53% 304 -351 $773 $54,210,700 6 Paramount Pictures 9 Penguins $155,000 -53% 285 -767 $544 $7,077,984 4 Disney / Disneynature 10 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $133,000 -22% 187 -58 $711 $160,130,730 15 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 11 Hellboy $45,000 -34% 127 -52 $354 $21,876,956 5 Lionsgate / Summit 12 Charlie Says $39,114 — 139 — $281 $39,114 1 IFC Films IFC Films