Weekend Box Office: Barbarian Leads,  Brahmastra Comes Second on Lowest Total Domestic Weekend Since January

News & Analysis • Boxoffice Staff • September 11 2022
Photo Credits: 20th Century Studios ("Barbarian"); Disney / Fox Star ("Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva")


Barbarian

The 20th Century Studios and New Regency horror-thriller Barbarian debuted in first place with an estimated $10.0M, slightly above pre-release projections which had it closer to $8M.

Notably, with only 2,340 theaters, the film managed to capture first place despite only notching the seventh-widest screen count of any film in the marketplace. That’s behind:

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home 2022 re-release (3,215)
  • The Invitation (3,117)
  • Bullet Train (3,056)
  • DC League of Super-Pets (3,043)
  • Top Gun: Maverick (3,005)
  • Beast (2,793)

Relative to some other comparable horror titles of the post-pandemic era, Barbarian opened:

  • -5% below 2021’s Don’t Breathe 2 ($10.6M)
  • +13% above 2021’s Escape Room: Tournament of Champions ($8.8M)
  • +14% above 2021’s Spiral ($8.7M)
  • +46% above August’s The Invitation ($6.8M)
  • +84% above 2021’s Malignant ($5.4M, debuting day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max)

The estimated audience for Barbarian was 58% male and 61% ages 25+.

Overseas, the film debuted in only seven markets (primarily smaller Latin American territories) to only $0.5M.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

The Hindi-language action-adventure Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva started in second place with an estimated $4.4M, on the slightly higher end of pre-release projections which were around $3.5M. 

The release from Star Studios began in only 810 theaters, only about 25% the reach of the widest films in the marketplace. Accordingly, Its $5,432 per-theater average ranks first among this weekend’s titles.

Compared to other prominent Indian films of recent years, that debut is:

  • -53% below March’s RRR ($9.5M in 1,200 theaters)
  • -57% below 2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ($10.4M in 419 theaters)
  • +23% above 2014’s P.K. ($3.5M in 272 theaters)
  • +35% above 2016’s Dangal ($3.2M in 331 theaters)
  • +36% above 2015’s Baahubali: The Beginning ($3.2M in 236 theaters)

The estimated audience for Shiva was 58% male and skewed older at 70% ages 25+.

Overseas, Shiva’s India debut this weekend led the box office there with $18.9M, marking the #8 opening weekend of all time and the #2 opening for an Indian film.

Top Gun: Maverick

Thanks in part to a boost in screen count, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick improbably returned to a third nonconsecutive appearance at #1 last weekend, with $6.0M in its 15th weekend.

Now on its 16th weekend, it falls to fourth place with a -47% decline, marking its steepest drop to date. Its previous steepest came on its third weekend, when it fell -42% against the massive $145M debut of Jurassic World: Dominion.

After earning “only” the #41 opening weekend of all time ($126.7M), it has remained near the top of all time for every frame since – and usually top 10:

  • #8 second weekend of all time ($90.0M)
  • #10 third weekend ($51.8M)
  • #3 fourth weekend ($44.6M)
  • #4 fifth weekend ($29.6M)
  • #4 sixth weekend ($25.5M)
  • #7 seventh weekend ($15.5M)
  • #8 eighth weekend ($12.3M)
  • #6 ninth weekend ($10.2M)
  • #10 tenth weekend ($8.4M)
  • #17 eleventh weekend ($7.0M)
  • #9 twelfth weekend ($7.0M again)
  • #13 thirteenth weekend ($5.8M)
  • #13 fourteenth weekend ($4.7M)
  • #7 fifteenth weekend ($6.0M)
  • Now, the #29 sixteenth weekend ($3.1M)

Overseas, Maverick stands at $747.8M, for $1.45B globally – the top film of 2022 both globally and domestically. The top five overseas market totals to date include:

  1. U.K. ($101.5M)
  2. Japan ($92.0M)
  3. South Korea ($66.8M)
  4. Australia ($64.0M)
  5. France ($57.4M)

Lifemark

Fathom Events’ faith-based Lifemark debuted in seventh place with $2.2M. 

Compared to some other pandemic-era faith-based films, that opening box office is:

  • -62% behind 2021’s American Underdog ($5.8M)
  • -37% behind January’s Redeeming Love ($3.5M)
  • -59% behind April’s Father Stu ($5.4M)
  • +58% above May’s Family Camp ($1.4M)

Playing in 1,531 theaters, it commanded less than half the reach of this weekend’s widest releases.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures’ re-release of December 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home took third place with $5.4M. This frame, it falls a steep -76% to $1.3M and 10th place.

That’s steeper than the sophomore drops for all of the other highest-grossing theatrical re-releases in recent memory:

  • 2011’s re-release of 1993’s The Lion King (-27%)
  • 2012’s re-release of 1997’s Titanic (-31%)
  • 2009’s re-release of 1995’s Toy Story (-38%)
  • 2010’s re-release of 2009’s Avatar (-44%)
  • 2012’s re-release of 1991’s Beauty and the Beast (-51%)
  • 2013’s re-release of 1993’s Jurassic Park (-52%)
  • 2012’s re-release of 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (-65%)
  • August’s re-release of 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (-69%)

Universal’s re-release of 1975’s Jaws also took ninth place last weekend with $2.6M. Universal does not appear to have reported a Sunday morning studio estimate for this frame, though actual data should come out Monday afternoon.

Interviews

Boxoffice PRO has interviewed the directors behind four films which earned $1M+ this weekend.

  • Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Bullet Train director David Leitch here.
  • Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Beast director Baltasar Kormákur here.
  • Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Invitation director Jessica M. Thompson here.
  • Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Where the Crawdads Sing director Olivia Newman here.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $38.5M, which is:

  • -30% below last weekend’s total ($55.1M), when Top Gun: Maverick led for a third nonconsecutive frame with $6.0M.
  • -65% below the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($110.4M), when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings led with $75.3M.
  • -72% below the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($138.4M), when It: Chapter Two led with $91.0M.

This weekend marks the second-lowest total weekend of 2022, behind only the January 28 frame, when Spider-Man: No Way Home (still during its original run) led with $11.0M on its seventh frame.

This also marks the third consecutive weekend in which the top film fell at or below $10M.

For context, the last time that happened at all was May 21-23, 2021, when Spiral led with $4.5M in its sophomore frame. At that point, the box office was only just starting to make the first tentative steps of its post-pandemic recovery.

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $5.39B. That’s:

  • 2.40x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($2.24B), down from 2.46x after last weekend.
  • -32.4% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($7.99B), down from -31.8% last weekend. The peak was around -29.5%, set in mid-July.

Top distributors

  1. Universal ($1.25B)
  2. Paramount ($1.16B)
  3. Disney ($879.9M)
  4. Warner Bros. ($712.0M)
  5. Sony Pictures ($695.4M)

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:

Title  Estimated weekend  % change Locations Location change Average  Total  Weekend Distributor
Barbarian $10,000,000   2,340   $4,274 $10,000,000 1 20th Century Studios
Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva $4,400,000   810   $5,432 $4,400,000 1 Star Studios
Bullet Train $3,250,000 -44% 3,056 -61 $1,063 $92,543,738 6 Sony Pictures
Top Gun: Maverick $3,170,000 -47% 3,005 -108 $1,055 $705,650,344 16 Paramount
DC League of Super Pets $2,835,000 -44% 3,043 -72 $932 $85,421,285 7 Warner Bros.
The Invitation $2,620,000 -46% 3,117 3 $841 $18,845,563 3 Sony Pictures
Lifemark $2,212,288   1,531   $1,445 $2,212,288 1 Fathom Events
Beast $1,800,000 -55% 2,793 -424 $644 $29,375,780 4 Universal
Minions: The Rise of Gru $1,650,000 -53% 2,274 -183 $726 $362,331,415 11 Universal
Spider-Man: No Way Home $1,300,000 -76% 3,215 -720 $404 $813,348,862   Sony Pictures
Where the Crawdads Sing $1,200,000 -41% 1,990 -84 $603 $87,588,924 9 Sony Pictures
Thor: Love and Thunder $1,000,000 -63% 1,850 -240 $541 $342,270,791 10 Walt Disney
Nope $830,000 -53% 1,142 -376 $727 $122,007,805 8 Universal
Medieval $810,000   1,311   $618 $810,000 1 The Avenue Entertainment
Elvis $500,000 -55% 1,104 -327 $453 $150,287,493 12 Warner Bros.
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. $365,000 -74% 1,870 -12 $195 $2,399,225 2 Focus Features
Orphan: First Kill $300,000 -59% 428 -101 $701 $5,083,460 4 Paramount
Breaking $225,754 -66% 616 -293 $366 $2,646,465 3 Bleecker Street
Jurassic World: Dominion $157,000 -67% 448 -322 $350 $375,859,130 14 Universal
Fall $155,000 -46% 267 -151 $581 $6,708,832 5 Lionsgate
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris $112,000 -26% 341 74 $328 $10,166,715 9 Focus Features
The Black Phone $101,000 -59% 185 -68 $546 $89,751,845 12 Universal
UnFavorable Odds $58,184   445   $131 $58,184 1 Atlas Distribution
Easter Sunday $50,000 -71% 135 -196 $370 $12,970,050 6 Universal
Hockeyland $49,500   64   $773 $49,500 1 Greenwich
Hold Me Tight $15,051   5   $3,010 $15,051 1 Kino Lorber

Share this post

News Stories