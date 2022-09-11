Weekend Box Office: Barbarian Leads,  Brahmastra Comes Second on Lowest Total Domestic Weekend Since January

Photo Credits: 20th Century Studios ("Barbarian"); Disney / Fox Star ("Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva")



Barbarian

The 20th Century Studios and New Regency horror-thriller Barbarian debuted in first place with an estimated $10.0M, slightly above pre-release projections which had it closer to $8M.

Notably, with only 2,340 theaters, the film managed to capture first place despite only notching the seventh-widest screen count of any film in the marketplace. That’s behind:

Spider-Man: No Way Home 2022 re-release (3,215)

The Invitation (3,117)

Bullet Train (3,056)

DC League of Super-Pets (3,043)

Top Gun: Maverick (3,005)

Beast (2,793)

Relative to some other comparable horror titles of the post-pandemic era, Barbarian opened:

-5% below 2021’s Don’t Breathe 2 ($10.6M)

+13% above 2021’s Escape Room: Tournament of Champions ($8.8M)

+14% above 2021’s Spiral ($8.7M)

+46% above August’s The Invitation ($6.8M)

+84% above 2021’s Malignant ($5.4M, debuting day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max)

The estimated audience for Barbarian was 58% male and 61% ages 25+.

Overseas, the film debuted in only seven markets (primarily smaller Latin American territories) to only $0.5M.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

The Hindi-language action-adventure Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva started in second place with an estimated $4.4M, on the slightly higher end of pre-release projections which were around $3.5M.

The release from Star Studios began in only 810 theaters, only about 25% the reach of the widest films in the marketplace. Accordingly, Its $5,432 per-theater average ranks first among this weekend’s titles.

Compared to other prominent Indian films of recent years, that debut is:

-53% below March’s RRR ($9.5M in 1,200 theaters)

-57% below 2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ($10.4M in 419 theaters)

+23% above 2014’s P.K. ($3.5M in 272 theaters)

+35% above 2016’s Dangal ($3.2M in 331 theaters)

+36% above 2015’s Baahubali: The Beginning ($3.2M in 236 theaters)

The estimated audience for Shiva was 58% male and skewed older at 70% ages 25+.

Overseas, Shiva’s India debut this weekend led the box office there with $18.9M, marking the #8 opening weekend of all time and the #2 opening for an Indian film.

Top Gun: Maverick

Thanks in part to a boost in screen count, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick improbably returned to a third nonconsecutive appearance at #1 last weekend, with $6.0M in its 15th weekend.

Now on its 16th weekend, it falls to fourth place with a -47% decline, marking its steepest drop to date. Its previous steepest came on its third weekend, when it fell -42% against the massive $145M debut of Jurassic World: Dominion.

After earning “only” the #41 opening weekend of all time ($126.7M), it has remained near the top of all time for every frame since – and usually top 10:

#8 second weekend of all time ($90.0M)

#10 third weekend ($51.8M)

#3 fourth weekend ($44.6M)

#4 fifth weekend ($29.6M)

#4 sixth weekend ($25.5M)

#7 seventh weekend ($15.5M)

#8 eighth weekend ($12.3M)

#6 ninth weekend ($10.2M)

#10 tenth weekend ($8.4M)

#17 eleventh weekend ($7.0M)

#9 twelfth weekend ($7.0M again)

#13 thirteenth weekend ($5.8M)

#13 fourteenth weekend ($4.7M)

#7 fifteenth weekend ($6.0M)

Now, the #29 sixteenth weekend ($3.1M)

Overseas, Maverick stands at $747.8M, for $1.45B globally – the top film of 2022 both globally and domestically. The top five overseas market totals to date include:

U.K. ($101.5M) Japan ($92.0M) South Korea ($66.8M) Australia ($64.0M) France ($57.4M)

Lifemark

Fathom Events’ faith-based Lifemark debuted in seventh place with $2.2M.

Compared to some other pandemic-era faith-based films, that opening box office is:

-62% behind 2021’s American Underdog ($5.8M)

-37% behind January’s Redeeming Love ($3.5M)

-59% behind April’s Father Stu ($5.4M)

+58% above May’s Family Camp ($1.4M)

Playing in 1,531 theaters, it commanded less than half the reach of this weekend’s widest releases.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony Pictures’ re-release of December 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home took third place with $5.4M. This frame, it falls a steep -76% to $1.3M and 10th place.

That’s steeper than the sophomore drops for all of the other highest-grossing theatrical re-releases in recent memory:

2011’s re-release of 1993’s The Lion King (-27%)

2012’s re-release of 1997’s Titanic (-31%)

2009’s re-release of 1995’s Toy Story (-38%)

2010’s re-release of 2009’s Avatar (-44%)

2012’s re-release of 1991’s Beauty and the Beast (-51%)

2013’s re-release of 1993’s Jurassic Park (-52%)

2012’s re-release of 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (-65%)

August’s re-release of 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (-69%)

Universal’s re-release of 1975’s Jaws also took ninth place last weekend with $2.6M. Universal does not appear to have reported a Sunday morning studio estimate for this frame, though actual data should come out Monday afternoon.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $38.5M, which is:

-30% below last weekend’s total ($55.1M), when Top Gun: Maverick led for a third nonconsecutive frame with $6.0M.

-65% below the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($110.4M), when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings led with $75.3M.

-72% below the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($138.4M), when It: Chapter Two led with $91.0M.

This weekend marks the second-lowest total weekend of 2022, behind only the January 28 frame, when Spider-Man: No Way Home (still during its original run) led with $11.0M on its seventh frame.

This also marks the third consecutive weekend in which the top film fell at or below $10M.

For context, the last time that happened at all was May 21-23, 2021, when Spiral led with $4.5M in its sophomore frame. At that point, the box office was only just starting to make the first tentative steps of its post-pandemic recovery.

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $5.39B. That’s:

2.40x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($2.24B), down from 2.46x after last weekend.

-32.4% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($7.99B), down from -31.8% last weekend. The peak was around -29.5%, set in mid-July.

Top distributors

Universal ($1.25B) Paramount ($1.16B) Disney ($879.9M) Warner Bros. ($712.0M) Sony Pictures ($695.4M)

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: