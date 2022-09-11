Weekend Box Office: Barbarian Leads,  Brahmastra Comes Second on Lowest Total Domestic Weekend Since January

Barbarian
The 20th Century Studios and New Regency horror-thriller Barbarian debuted in first place with an estimated $10.0M, slightly above pre-release projections which had it closer to $8M.
Notably, with only 2,340 theaters, the film managed to capture first place despite only notching the seventh-widest screen count of any film in the marketplace. That’s behind:
- Spider-Man: No Way Home 2022 re-release (3,215)
- The Invitation (3,117)
- Bullet Train (3,056)
- DC League of Super-Pets (3,043)
- Top Gun: Maverick (3,005)
- Beast (2,793)
Relative to some other comparable horror titles of the post-pandemic era, Barbarian opened:
- -5% below 2021’s Don’t Breathe 2 ($10.6M)
- +13% above 2021’s Escape Room: Tournament of Champions ($8.8M)
- +14% above 2021’s Spiral ($8.7M)
- +46% above August’s The Invitation ($6.8M)
- +84% above 2021’s Malignant ($5.4M, debuting day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max)
The estimated audience for Barbarian was 58% male and 61% ages 25+.
Overseas, the film debuted in only seven markets (primarily smaller Latin American territories) to only $0.5M.
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
The Hindi-language action-adventure Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva started in second place with an estimated $4.4M, on the slightly higher end of pre-release projections which were around $3.5M.
The release from Star Studios began in only 810 theaters, only about 25% the reach of the widest films in the marketplace. Accordingly, Its $5,432 per-theater average ranks first among this weekend’s titles.
Compared to other prominent Indian films of recent years, that debut is:
- -53% below March’s RRR ($9.5M in 1,200 theaters)
- -57% below 2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ($10.4M in 419 theaters)
- +23% above 2014’s P.K. ($3.5M in 272 theaters)
- +35% above 2016’s Dangal ($3.2M in 331 theaters)
- +36% above 2015’s Baahubali: The Beginning ($3.2M in 236 theaters)
The estimated audience for Shiva was 58% male and skewed older at 70% ages 25+.
Overseas, Shiva’s India debut this weekend led the box office there with $18.9M, marking the #8 opening weekend of all time and the #2 opening for an Indian film.
Top Gun: Maverick
Thanks in part to a boost in screen count, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick improbably returned to a third nonconsecutive appearance at #1 last weekend, with $6.0M in its 15th weekend.
Now on its 16th weekend, it falls to fourth place with a -47% decline, marking its steepest drop to date. Its previous steepest came on its third weekend, when it fell -42% against the massive $145M debut of Jurassic World: Dominion.
After earning “only” the #41 opening weekend of all time ($126.7M), it has remained near the top of all time for every frame since – and usually top 10:
- #8 second weekend of all time ($90.0M)
- #10 third weekend ($51.8M)
- #3 fourth weekend ($44.6M)
- #4 fifth weekend ($29.6M)
- #4 sixth weekend ($25.5M)
- #7 seventh weekend ($15.5M)
- #8 eighth weekend ($12.3M)
- #6 ninth weekend ($10.2M)
- #10 tenth weekend ($8.4M)
- #17 eleventh weekend ($7.0M)
- #9 twelfth weekend ($7.0M again)
- #13 thirteenth weekend ($5.8M)
- #13 fourteenth weekend ($4.7M)
- #7 fifteenth weekend ($6.0M)
- Now, the #29 sixteenth weekend ($3.1M)
Overseas, Maverick stands at $747.8M, for $1.45B globally – the top film of 2022 both globally and domestically. The top five overseas market totals to date include:
- U.K. ($101.5M)
- Japan ($92.0M)
- South Korea ($66.8M)
- Australia ($64.0M)
- France ($57.4M)
Lifemark
Fathom Events’ faith-based Lifemark debuted in seventh place with $2.2M.
Compared to some other pandemic-era faith-based films, that opening box office is:
- -62% behind 2021’s American Underdog ($5.8M)
- -37% behind January’s Redeeming Love ($3.5M)
- -59% behind April’s Father Stu ($5.4M)
- +58% above May’s Family Camp ($1.4M)
Playing in 1,531 theaters, it commanded less than half the reach of this weekend’s widest releases.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sony Pictures’ re-release of December 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home took third place with $5.4M. This frame, it falls a steep -76% to $1.3M and 10th place.
That’s steeper than the sophomore drops for all of the other highest-grossing theatrical re-releases in recent memory:
- 2011’s re-release of 1993’s The Lion King (-27%)
- 2012’s re-release of 1997’s Titanic (-31%)
- 2009’s re-release of 1995’s Toy Story (-38%)
- 2010’s re-release of 2009’s Avatar (-44%)
- 2012’s re-release of 1991’s Beauty and the Beast (-51%)
- 2013’s re-release of 1993’s Jurassic Park (-52%)
- 2012’s re-release of 1999’s Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (-65%)
- August’s re-release of 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (-69%)
Universal’s re-release of 1975’s Jaws also took ninth place last weekend with $2.6M. Universal does not appear to have reported a Sunday morning studio estimate for this frame, though actual data should come out Monday afternoon.
Interviews
Boxoffice PRO has interviewed the directors behind four films which earned $1M+ this weekend.
- Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Bullet Train director David Leitch here.
- Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Beast director Baltasar Kormákur here.
- Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Invitation director Jessica M. Thompson here.
- Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Where the Crawdads Sing director Olivia Newman here.
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $38.5M, which is:
- -30% below last weekend’s total ($55.1M), when Top Gun: Maverick led for a third nonconsecutive frame with $6.0M.
- -65% below the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($110.4M), when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings led with $75.3M.
- -72% below the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($138.4M), when It: Chapter Two led with $91.0M.
This weekend marks the second-lowest total weekend of 2022, behind only the January 28 frame, when Spider-Man: No Way Home (still during its original run) led with $11.0M on its seventh frame.
This also marks the third consecutive weekend in which the top film fell at or below $10M.
For context, the last time that happened at all was May 21-23, 2021, when Spiral led with $4.5M in its sophomore frame. At that point, the box office was only just starting to make the first tentative steps of its post-pandemic recovery.
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $5.39B. That’s:
- 2.40x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($2.24B), down from 2.46x after last weekend.
- -32.4% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($7.99B), down from -31.8% last weekend. The peak was around -29.5%, set in mid-July.
Top distributors
- Universal ($1.25B)
- Paramount ($1.16B)
- Disney ($879.9M)
- Warner Bros. ($712.0M)
- Sony Pictures ($695.4M)
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Barbarian
|$10,000,000
|2,340
|$4,274
|$10,000,000
|1
|20th Century Studios
|Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva
|$4,400,000
|810
|$5,432
|$4,400,000
|1
|Star Studios
|Bullet Train
|$3,250,000
|-44%
|3,056
|-61
|$1,063
|$92,543,738
|6
|Sony Pictures
|Top Gun: Maverick
|$3,170,000
|-47%
|3,005
|-108
|$1,055
|$705,650,344
|16
|Paramount
|DC League of Super Pets
|$2,835,000
|-44%
|3,043
|-72
|$932
|$85,421,285
|7
|Warner Bros.
|The Invitation
|$2,620,000
|-46%
|3,117
|3
|$841
|$18,845,563
|3
|Sony Pictures
|Lifemark
|$2,212,288
|1,531
|$1,445
|$2,212,288
|1
|Fathom Events
|Beast
|$1,800,000
|-55%
|2,793
|-424
|$644
|$29,375,780
|4
|Universal
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|$1,650,000
|-53%
|2,274
|-183
|$726
|$362,331,415
|11
|Universal
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|$1,300,000
|-76%
|3,215
|-720
|$404
|$813,348,862
|Sony Pictures
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|$1,200,000
|-41%
|1,990
|-84
|$603
|$87,588,924
|9
|Sony Pictures
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|$1,000,000
|-63%
|1,850
|-240
|$541
|$342,270,791
|10
|Walt Disney
|Nope
|$830,000
|-53%
|1,142
|-376
|$727
|$122,007,805
|8
|Universal
|Medieval
|$810,000
|1,311
|$618
|$810,000
|1
|The Avenue Entertainment
|Elvis
|$500,000
|-55%
|1,104
|-327
|$453
|$150,287,493
|12
|Warner Bros.
|Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
|$365,000
|-74%
|1,870
|-12
|$195
|$2,399,225
|2
|Focus Features
|Orphan: First Kill
|$300,000
|-59%
|428
|-101
|$701
|$5,083,460
|4
|Paramount
|Breaking
|$225,754
|-66%
|616
|-293
|$366
|$2,646,465
|3
|Bleecker Street
|Jurassic World: Dominion
|$157,000
|-67%
|448
|-322
|$350
|$375,859,130
|14
|Universal
|Fall
|$155,000
|-46%
|267
|-151
|$581
|$6,708,832
|5
|Lionsgate
|Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
|$112,000
|-26%
|341
|74
|$328
|$10,166,715
|9
|Focus Features
|The Black Phone
|$101,000
|-59%
|185
|-68
|$546
|$89,751,845
|12
|Universal
|UnFavorable Odds
|$58,184
|445
|$131
|$58,184
|1
|Atlas Distribution
|Easter Sunday
|$50,000
|-71%
|135
|-196
|$370
|$12,970,050
|6
|Universal
|Hockeyland
|$49,500
|64
|$773
|$49,500
|1
|Greenwich
|Hold Me Tight
|$15,051
|5
|$3,010
|$15,051
|1
|Kino Lorber
