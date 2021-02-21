WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: The Croods: A New Age Hits No. 1 for 5th Time, Becomes 2nd Film to Top $50M During Pandemic

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros./Dreamworks Animation

On yet another weekend with little serious new competition at the North American box office, Universal’s unstoppable The Croods: A New Age took the crown for a fifth time, earning an estimated $1.7 million over the three-day period in its 13th weekend of release. That represents another slim drop of just 18% from the prior weekend and gives the Dreamworks Animation sequel a total of $50.85 million, making it just the second film after Tenet to cross the $50 million threshold in the domestic market during the pandemic. The film is currently playing in 1,913 theaters.

Notably, Disney hasn’t yet reported box office results for Searchlight Pictures’ Nomadland, which, according to Boxoffice Pro’s Showtimes Dashboard, debuted in roughly 1,200 locations this weekend. The Oscar contender — the sole major new release this weekend — previously ran for two weeks in a limited IMAX run.

Warner Bros.’ The Little Things rose one spot to No. 2 with an estimated $1.21 million from 2,061 locations, bringing the Denzel Washington thriller to $11.76 million through the end of its fourth weekend. The film dropped 39% from last weekend’s three-day take.

Dropping sharply from its $2.07 million three-day debut last weekend, Warner Bros.’ Judas and the Black Messiah grossed an estimated $905k from 1,906 locations, good enough for third place. The film’s concurrent availability on HBO Max was most likely a major factor in its underperformance in theaters, where it has $3.36 million to date.

At No. 4, Wonder Woman 1984 brought in an estimated $805k for the weekend in its ninth weekend and now has a total of $42.73 million. The Warner Bros. superhero sequel is currently playing in 1,644 locations.

Rounding out the top 5 was Open Road’s The Marksman, which took in an estimated $775k in its sixth weekend of release from 1,643 locations. The Liam Neeson thriller has $11.45 million through Sunday. Top DMAs for the film were Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Dallas, New York and Denver.

Focus Features’ Land, which opened to $900k over the three-day frame last weekend, fell 44% to an estimated $500k from 1,251 theaters in its sophomore frame. The Robin Wright drama has $1.6 million to date.

STX Films’ The Mauritanian added 42 screens in its sophomore frame in limited release and took in an estimated $135k this weekend, a drop of 18% from last weekend’s $164k gross.

OVERSEAS

Following its jaw-dropping $398.5 million (final) debut in China last weekend, Detective Chinatown 3 plummeted 88% to bring in an estimated $45.5 million in its sophomore frame. The film was reportedly dinged by poor word-of-mouth in its home country; nonetheless, it will remain on the record books (for the time being, at least) as the highest opening-weekend gross ever for a film in a single territory.

Warner Bros.’ Tom & Jerry expanded to several more markets and brought in an estimated $2.4 million, including No. 1 debuts in Brazil and Mexico. The animated title opens in the U.S. and 20 additional international markets next weekend, including Russia, China and Korea.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, FEB. 19 – SUN, FEB. 21

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Croods: A New Age $1,700,000 -18% 1,913 23 $889 $50,854,205 13 Universal Pictures 2 The Little Things $1,205,000 -43% 2,061 -29 $585 $11,755,000 4 Warner Bros. / New Line 3 Judas and the Black Messiah $905,000 -59% 1,906 18 $475 $3,356,000 2 Warner Bros. 4 Wonder Woman 1984 $805,000 -35% 1,644 -37 $490 $42,733,000 9 Warner Bros. 5 The Marksman $775,000 -30% 1,643 -182 $472 $11,450,349 6 Open Road / Briarcliff Entertainment 6 Monster Hunter $510,000 -25% 1,311 -55 $389 $13,407,385 10 Sony Pictures 7 Land $500,000 -44% 1,251 20 $400 $1,626,205 2 Focus Features 8 News of The World $245,000 -35% 1,161 -82 $211 $11,706,560 9 Universal Pictures

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The War With Grandpa $224,188 17% 653 128 $343 $20,329,117 20 101 Studios 2 The Mauritanian $135,000 -18% 287 39 $470 $349,552 2 STX Entertainment 3 Promising Young Woman $110,000 -45% 679 -54 $162 $5,110,995 9 Focus Features 4 Blithe Spirit $98,100 — 239 — $410 $98,100 1 IFC Films 5 Willy’s Wonderland $88,579 -9% 171 48 $518 $216,248 2 Screen Media 6 Fatale $88,000 -46% 608 -59 $145 $6,159,673 10 Lionsgate 7 Come Play $70,000 -28% 143 -5 $490 $10,370,915 17 Focus Features 8 The World to Come $23,778 -53% 277 0 $86 $88,721 2 Bleecker Street 9 Pinocchio $23,500 -43% 164 -37 $143 $1,806,917 9 Roadside Attractions 10 Our Friend $11,500 -59% 131 -154 $88 $653,219 5 Gravitas Ventures