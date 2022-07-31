Weekend Box Office: DC League of Super-Pets Tops the Box Office with $23M Debut

Photo Credits: Warner Bros. ("DC League of Super-Pets")

Warner Bros.’ DC League of Super-Pets topped the domestic box office with a $23 million opening weekend from 4,314 locations. A total of 64 overseas markets contributed $18.4 million to the film’s $41.4 million global debut. Top overseas openers include the United Kingdom ($3.1M), Mexico ($2.1M), France ($1.6M), and Brazil ($1.1.M).

The first place domestic finish came in behind projections for the title, which counted on major stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart among its voice cast. Super-Pets opened below the $23.9 million debut from Universal’s The Bad Guys, a film that has grossed a total of $97 million since opening in April.

Super-Pets will have to resort to its strong word-of-mouth to hit the $100 million in its domestic run. An A- CinemaScore should help those efforts, especially among female audiences and moviegoers under the age of 35, demographics that gave the film an A CinemaScore. The General Audience PostTrak score was a more measured 3.5/5 stars, with a 4-star rating from parents and 4.5 stars from kids. Premium Large Format showtimes contributed 14% of the film’s domestic opening weekend box office. Geographically, Super-Pets over-indexed in the South and the Midwestern United States.

DC League of Super-Pets

Top DMAs

Los Angeles New York Dallas Houston Atlanta San Francisco Chicago Phoenix Philadelphia Washington D.C.

DC League of Super-Pets

Top Locations

Harkins Estrella Falls Phoenix AMC Burbank Santikos Casa Blanca San Antonio Wellfleet Drive-In (Cape Cod) AMC Century City Los Angeles AMC Disney Springs Orlando Cinemark Tinseltown El Paso AMC Porter Ranch Los Angelees AMC Thoroughbred Nashville Cinemark Houston

Nope dropped -58% in its sophomore frame to finish in second place with $18.5 million from 3,807 theaters. It’s a steeper decline than Jordan Peele’s prior title, Us (2019), which experienced a -53% slide over its second weekend. Nope has now grossed $80.5 million in its domestic release.

Nope is one of five Universal titles to rank in the domestic top ten this week. Minions: The Rise of Gru finished fourth in its fifth weekend with $10.8 million from 3,579 theaters. The Minions sequel has now grossed $320.4 million domestically and $389.9 million overseas for a $710.3 million global haul. Overseas markets are led by the United Kingdom ($39.9M), Mexico ($35.1M), Australia ($27.5M), and Germany ($23.3M). Universal’s The Black Phone finished in 8th place with $2.5 million from 1,638 theaters over its sixth weekend. The horror title is now up to $83.1 million domestically and $58 million overseas for a $141.1 million global haul. Top overseas performers include Mexico ($15.2M), the UK ($5M), and France ($2.9M).

The last two spots on this week’s chart are split by Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion, with a $2 million ninth-place finish in its eighth frame, and Focus Features’ (Universal’s specialty arm) Vengeance, which enjoyed a $1.75 million bow from 998 theaters. Dominion has grossed a total of $369.4 million in North America, out of reach to match Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s $417.7 million domestic run. The film has grossed $573 million overseas to hit a $942.5 million global cume. China leads all overseas markets for Dominion with $156.6 million.

Thor: Love and Thunder finished in third place over its fourth weekend in North America, crossing the $300 million benchmark with a $13 million take from 3,650 locations. The film’s performance looks to be stabilizing with a -42% drop this weekend, an improvement over the fourth-weekend drops of Black Widow (-44%) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (-50%). The fourth installment of the Thor franchise has already passed the first two films in the series—Thor ($181M) and Thor: The Dark World ($206M)—and is on its way to overtaking Thor: Ragnarok ($315M) at the domestic box office. At this point in release, Ragnarok had grossed $277 million in North America, around 8% behind where Love and Thunder is at the moment.

Overseas, Thor: Love and Thunder currently stands as the sixth-highest-grossing Hollywood export of the year with $361 million. Globally, the film has grossed $662.4 million without a release in either China or Russia. Top international markets include the United Kingdom ($37.3M), Australia ($27.3M), Mexico ($26M), South Korea ($22.6M), Brazil ($20M), France ($17.7M), India ($16M), Germany ($15.1M), Indonesia ($12.4M), Argentina ($10.1M), Spain ($10M), and Italy ($9.7M).

Where the Crawdads Sing dropped a modest -27% over its third domestic weekend with $7.5 million from 3,526 screens. The title has now grossed $53.5 million domestically and $8.7 million from 4 overseas markets. The UK leads the international release with a $4.1 million cume.



Top Gun: Maverick hit the $650 million mark at the domestic box office, falling 20 percent in its 10th frame with an $8.2 million haul from 3,008 locations. The film’s $671 million global haul adds up to an impressive $1.32 billion global total.