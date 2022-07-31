Weekend Box Office: DC League of Super-Pets Tops the Box Office with $23M Debut

Warner Bros.’ DC League of Super-Pets topped the domestic box office with a $23 million opening weekend from 4,314 locations. A total of 64 overseas markets contributed $18.4 million to the film’s $41.4 million global debut. Top overseas openers include the United Kingdom ($3.1M), Mexico ($2.1M), France ($1.6M), and Brazil ($1.1.M).
The first place domestic finish came in behind projections for the title, which counted on major stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart among its voice cast. Super-Pets opened below the $23.9 million debut from Universal’s The Bad Guys, a film that has grossed a total of $97 million since opening in April.
Super-Pets will have to resort to its strong word-of-mouth to hit the $100 million in its domestic run. An A- CinemaScore should help those efforts, especially among female audiences and moviegoers under the age of 35, demographics that gave the film an A CinemaScore. The General Audience PostTrak score was a more measured 3.5/5 stars, with a 4-star rating from parents and 4.5 stars from kids. Premium Large Format showtimes contributed 14% of the film’s domestic opening weekend box office. Geographically, Super-Pets over-indexed in the South and the Midwestern United States.
DC League of Super-Pets
Top DMAs
- Los Angeles
- New York
- Dallas
- Houston
- Atlanta
- San Francisco
- Chicago
- Phoenix
- Philadelphia
- Washington D.C.
DC League of Super-Pets
Top Locations
- Harkins Estrella Falls Phoenix
- AMC Burbank
- Santikos Casa Blanca San Antonio
- Wellfleet Drive-In (Cape Cod)
- AMC Century City Los Angeles
- AMC Disney Springs Orlando
- Cinemark Tinseltown El Paso
- AMC Porter Ranch Los Angelees
- AMC Thoroughbred Nashville
- Cinemark Houston
Nope dropped -58% in its sophomore frame to finish in second place with $18.5 million from 3,807 theaters. It’s a steeper decline than Jordan Peele’s prior title, Us (2019), which experienced a -53% slide over its second weekend. Nope has now grossed $80.5 million in its domestic release.
Nope is one of five Universal titles to rank in the domestic top ten this week. Minions: The Rise of Gru finished fourth in its fifth weekend with $10.8 million from 3,579 theaters. The Minions sequel has now grossed $320.4 million domestically and $389.9 million overseas for a $710.3 million global haul. Overseas markets are led by the United Kingdom ($39.9M), Mexico ($35.1M), Australia ($27.5M), and Germany ($23.3M). Universal’s The Black Phone finished in 8th place with $2.5 million from 1,638 theaters over its sixth weekend. The horror title is now up to $83.1 million domestically and $58 million overseas for a $141.1 million global haul. Top overseas performers include Mexico ($15.2M), the UK ($5M), and France ($2.9M).
The last two spots on this week’s chart are split by Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion, with a $2 million ninth-place finish in its eighth frame, and Focus Features’ (Universal’s specialty arm) Vengeance, which enjoyed a $1.75 million bow from 998 theaters. Dominion has grossed a total of $369.4 million in North America, out of reach to match Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s $417.7 million domestic run. The film has grossed $573 million overseas to hit a $942.5 million global cume. China leads all overseas markets for Dominion with $156.6 million.
Thor: Love and Thunder finished in third place over its fourth weekend in North America, crossing the $300 million benchmark with a $13 million take from 3,650 locations. The film’s performance looks to be stabilizing with a -42% drop this weekend, an improvement over the fourth-weekend drops of Black Widow (-44%) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (-50%). The fourth installment of the Thor franchise has already passed the first two films in the series—Thor ($181M) and Thor: The Dark World ($206M)—and is on its way to overtaking Thor: Ragnarok ($315M) at the domestic box office. At this point in release, Ragnarok had grossed $277 million in North America, around 8% behind where Love and Thunder is at the moment.
Overseas, Thor: Love and Thunder currently stands as the sixth-highest-grossing Hollywood export of the year with $361 million. Globally, the film has grossed $662.4 million without a release in either China or Russia. Top international markets include the United Kingdom ($37.3M), Australia ($27.3M), Mexico ($26M), South Korea ($22.6M), Brazil ($20M), France ($17.7M), India ($16M), Germany ($15.1M), Indonesia ($12.4M), Argentina ($10.1M), Spain ($10M), and Italy ($9.7M).
Where the Crawdads Sing dropped a modest -27% over its third domestic weekend with $7.5 million from 3,526 screens. The title has now grossed $53.5 million domestically and $8.7 million from 4 overseas markets. The UK leads the international release with a $4.1 million cume.
Top Gun: Maverick hit the $650 million mark at the domestic box office, falling 20 percent in its 10th frame with an $8.2 million haul from 3,008 locations. The film’s $671 million global haul adds up to an impressive $1.32 billion global total.
|Title
|Weekend Estimate
|Locs.
|PSA
|Cume
|Week
|Distributor
|DC League of Super Pets
|$23,000,000
|4314
|5,331
|$23,000,000
|1
|Warner Bros.
|Nope
|$18,550,000
|3807
|4,873
|$80,583,425
|2
|Universal
|Thor: Love And Thunder
|$13,075,000
|3650
|3,582
|$301,522,269
|4
|Disney
|Minions: The Rise Of Gru
|$10,880,000
|3579
|3,040
|$320,410,625
|5
|Universal
|Top Gun Maverick
|$8,200,000
|3008
|2,726
|$650,103,700
|10
|Paramount
|Where The Crawdads Sing
|$7,525,000
|3526
|2,134
|$53,526,201
|3
|Sony
|Elvis
|$5,830,000
|2901
|2,010
|$129,000,707
|6
|Warner Bros.
|The Black Phone
|$2,500,000
|1638
|1,526
|$83,119,245
|6
|Universal
|Jurassic World Dominion
|$2,080,000
|1747
|1,191
|$369,492,845
|8
|Universal
|Vengeance
|$1,750,000
|998
|1,754
|$1,750,000
|1
|Focus Features
|Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
|$930,000
|871
|1,068
|$6,754,690
|3
|Focus Features
|Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
|$750,000
|2167
|346
|$16,831,831
|3
|Paramount
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|$650,000
|1490
|436
|$68,848,470
|19
|A24
|Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
|$602,300
|821
|734
|$4,101,245
|6
|A24
|Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya
|$490,000
|70
|7,000
|$490,000
|1
|Rhythm Boyz Entertainment
|Ek Villain Returns
|$287,000
|210
|1,367
|$287,000
|1
|Independent
|Lightyear
|$239,000
|470
|509
|$117,829,710
|7
|Disney
|Fire of Love
|$151,262
|191
|792
|$525,590
|4
|Neon Rated
|VR / Vikrant Rona
|$114,000
|150
|760
|$114,000
|1
|Sarigama Cinemas
|Detective vs. Sleuths
|$113,000
|60
|1,883
|$113,000
|1
|Independent
|Resurrection
|$92,700
|97
|956
|$92,700
|1
|IFC Films
|Hallelujah
|$53,947
|63
|856
|$333,607
|5
|Sony Pictures Classics
|The Bad Guys
|$28,000
|173
|162
|$96,699,280
|15
|Universal
|A Love Song
|$18,702
|4
|4,676
|$18,702
|1
|Bleecker Street
|Sharp Stick
|$18,317
|2
|9,158
|$18,317
|1
|Utopia Media
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|$13,000
|50
|260
|$411,303,883
|13
|Disney
|Medusa
|$2,181
|3
|727
|$2,181
|1
|Music Box Films
|The Bob’s Burgers Movie
|$1,000
|15
|67
|$31,931,857
|10
|20th Century Studios
