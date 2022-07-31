Weekend Box Office: DC League of Super-Pets Tops the Box Office with $23M Debut

News & Analysis • Daniel Loria • July 31 2022
Photo Credits: Warner Bros. ("DC League of Super-Pets")

Warner Bros.’ DC League of Super-Pets topped the domestic box office with a $23 million opening weekend from 4,314 locations. A total of 64 overseas markets contributed $18.4 million to the film’s $41.4 million global debut. Top overseas openers include the United Kingdom ($3.1M), Mexico ($2.1M), France ($1.6M), and Brazil ($1.1.M).

The first place domestic finish came in behind projections for the title, which counted on major stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart among its voice cast. Super-Pets opened below the $23.9 million debut from Universal’s The Bad Guys, a film that has grossed a total of $97 million since opening in April. 

Super-Pets will have to resort to its strong word-of-mouth to hit the $100 million in its domestic run. An A- CinemaScore should help those efforts, especially among female audiences and moviegoers under the age of 35, demographics that gave the film an A CinemaScore. The General Audience PostTrak score was a more measured 3.5/5 stars, with a 4-star rating from parents and 4.5 stars from kids. Premium Large Format showtimes contributed 14% of the film’s domestic opening weekend box office. Geographically, Super-Pets over-indexed in the South and the Midwestern United States. 

DC League of Super-Pets
Top DMAs

  1. Los Angeles
  2. New York
  3. Dallas
  4. Houston
  5. Atlanta
  6. San Francisco
  7. Chicago
  8. Phoenix
  9. Philadelphia
  10. Washington D.C. 

DC League of Super-Pets
Top Locations

  1. Harkins Estrella Falls Phoenix
  2. AMC Burbank
  3. Santikos Casa Blanca San Antonio
  4. Wellfleet Drive-In (Cape Cod)
  5. AMC Century City Los Angeles
  6. AMC Disney Springs Orlando
  7. Cinemark Tinseltown El Paso
  8. AMC Porter Ranch Los Angelees
  9. AMC Thoroughbred Nashville
  10. Cinemark Houston

Nope dropped -58% in its sophomore frame to finish in second place with $18.5 million from 3,807 theaters. It’s a steeper decline than Jordan Peele’s prior title, Us (2019), which experienced a -53% slide over its second weekend. Nope has now grossed $80.5 million in its domestic release. 

Nope is one of five Universal titles to rank in the domestic top ten this week. Minions: The Rise of Gru finished fourth in its fifth weekend with $10.8 million from 3,579 theaters. The Minions sequel has now grossed $320.4 million domestically and $389.9 million overseas for a $710.3 million global haul. Overseas markets are led by the United Kingdom ($39.9M), Mexico ($35.1M), Australia ($27.5M), and Germany ($23.3M). Universal’s The Black Phone finished in 8th place with $2.5 million from 1,638 theaters over its sixth weekend. The horror title is now up to $83.1 million domestically and $58 million overseas for a $141.1 million global haul. Top overseas performers include Mexico ($15.2M), the UK ($5M), and France ($2.9M). 

The last two spots on this week’s chart are split by Universal’s Jurassic World: Dominion, with a $2 million ninth-place finish in its eighth frame, and Focus Features’ (Universal’s specialty arm) Vengeance, which enjoyed a $1.75 million bow from 998 theaters. Dominion has grossed a total of $369.4 million in North America, out of reach to match Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s $417.7 million domestic run. The film has grossed $573 million overseas to hit a $942.5 million global cume. China leads all overseas markets for Dominion with $156.6 million. 

Thor: Love and Thunder finished in third place over its fourth weekend in North America, crossing the $300 million benchmark with a $13 million take from 3,650 locations. The film’s performance looks to be stabilizing with a -42% drop this weekend, an improvement over the fourth-weekend drops of Black Widow (-44%) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (-50%). The fourth installment of the Thor franchise has already passed the first two films in the series—Thor ($181M) and Thor: The Dark World ($206M)—and is on its way to overtaking Thor: Ragnarok ($315M) at the domestic box office. At this point in release, Ragnarok had grossed $277 million in North America, around 8% behind where Love and Thunder is at the moment. 

Overseas, Thor: Love and Thunder currently stands as the sixth-highest-grossing Hollywood export of the year with $361 million. Globally, the film has grossed $662.4 million without a release in either China or Russia. Top international markets include the United Kingdom ($37.3M), Australia ($27.3M), Mexico ($26M), South Korea ($22.6M), Brazil ($20M), France ($17.7M), India ($16M), Germany ($15.1M), Indonesia ($12.4M), Argentina ($10.1M), Spain ($10M), and Italy ($9.7M). 

Where the Crawdads Sing dropped a modest -27% over its third domestic weekend with $7.5 million from 3,526 screens. The title has now grossed $53.5 million domestically and $8.7 million from 4 overseas markets. The UK leads the international release with a $4.1 million cume. 


Top Gun: Maverick hit the $650 million mark at the domestic box office, falling 20 percent in its 10th frame with an $8.2 million haul from 3,008 locations. The film’s $671 million global haul adds up to an impressive $1.32 billion global total. 

TitleWeekend EstimateLocs.PSACumeWeekDistributor
DC League of Super Pets$23,000,00043145,331$23,000,0001Warner Bros.
Nope$18,550,00038074,873$80,583,4252Universal
Thor: Love And Thunder$13,075,00036503,582$301,522,2694Disney
Minions: The Rise Of Gru$10,880,00035793,040$320,410,6255Universal
Top Gun Maverick$8,200,00030082,726$650,103,70010Paramount
Where The Crawdads Sing$7,525,00035262,134$53,526,2013Sony
Elvis$5,830,00029012,010$129,000,7076Warner Bros.
The Black Phone$2,500,00016381,526$83,119,2456Universal
Jurassic World Dominion$2,080,00017471,191$369,492,8458Universal
Vengeance$1,750,0009981,754$1,750,0001Focus Features
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris$930,0008711,068$6,754,6903Focus Features
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank$750,0002167346$16,831,8313Paramount
Everything Everywhere All at Once$650,0001490436$68,848,47019A24
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On$602,300821734$4,101,2456A24
Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aaya$490,000707,000$490,0001Rhythm Boyz Entertainment
Ek Villain Returns$287,0002101,367$287,0001Independent
Lightyear$239,000470509$117,829,7107Disney
Fire of Love$151,262191792$525,5904Neon Rated
VR / Vikrant Rona$114,000150760$114,0001Sarigama Cinemas
Detective vs. Sleuths$113,000601,883$113,0001Independent
Resurrection$92,70097956$92,7001IFC Films
Hallelujah$53,94763856$333,6075Sony Pictures Classics
The Bad Guys$28,000173162$96,699,28015Universal
A Love Song$18,70244,676$18,7021Bleecker Street
Sharp Stick$18,31729,158$18,3171Utopia Media
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness$13,00050260$411,303,88313Disney
Medusa$2,1813727$2,1811Music Box Films
The Bob’s Burgers Movie$1,0001567$31,931,8571020th Century Studios

Share this post

News Stories