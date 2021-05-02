WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Demon Slayer Captures No. 1 Spot w/ $6.42M 2nd Weekend; Mortal Kombat Falls to Runner-Up Position w/ $6.24M

Last weekend was another encouraging one at the domestic box office with the dual releases of Mortal Kombat and Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train, both of which grossed north of $20 million and injected new life into theaters. Those films retained their top-two positioning in the current frame, but with Demon Slayer adding additional screens to its footprint, the anime swapped places with Mortal Kombat to take the top spot this go-round.
After opening to $21.14 million in its opening weekend, Funimation’s Demon Slayer dropped a steep 70% to bring in an estimated $6.42M in its sophomore frame from 1,905 locations – a count that includes several premium large format screens that were held by Mortal Kombat last weekend. That brings the R-rated anime to $32.22M after 11 days of release (including its opening-day gross two Thursdays ago), which already makes it the third highest-grossing anime film of all time in North America after 1999’s Pokemon: The First Movie ($85.74M) and 2000’s Pokemon the Movie 2000 ($43.76M). It surpassed the lifetime gross of 2019’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly ($30.71M) on Saturday.
Falling to second place, Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat took in an estimated $6.24M in its sophomore frame from 3,114 locations, a sharp drop of 73% from its opening gross of $23.3M. That’s a much steeper second-weekend descent than the 1995 adaptation of the long-running video game franchise, which dipped 55% in its second weekend (albeit in non-pandemic times). The video-game reboot now has $34.09M after ten days of release.
Compared with similar pandemic-era titles, the new Mortal Kombat’s sophomore slump is notably pronounced. In January, Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman 1984 fell 68% in its second weekend, while the studio’s Godzilla vs. Kong declined just 56% in its sophomore frame last month. All three were concurrently available on HBO Max.
The second-weekend declines of Demon Slayer and Mortal Kombat aren’t necessarily surprising given that both fall into traditionally front-loaded genres. Anime and video-game adaptations draw audiences made up largely of young males who tend to rush out on opening weekend, often leading to precipitous second-weekend declines for those genres.
Godzilla vs. Kong held steady in third place with an estimated $2.74M, a decline of 36% from last weekend. The Warner Bros. tentpole has $90.31M after five weeks of release.
Opening in fourth was the poorly-reviewed Open Road/Briarcliff horror title Separation, which debuted with a relatively disappointing $1.83M from 1,751 locations. That’s significantly less than The Unholy made in its debut frame in early April, when it grossed $3.15M from 1,850 theaters.
In fifth, Disney’s leggy Raya and the Last Dragon grossed an estimated $1.34M in its ninth weekend of release, bringing the total for the animated adventure to $41.58M.
Sixth place went to Universal’s Nobody, which brought in an estimated $1.26M in its sixth weekend of release. The Bob Odenkirk action title, which has had a relatively long tail in terms of pandemic box office, has $23.36M to date.
Sony/Screen Gems’ The Unholy took seventh place with an estimated $1.07M in its fifth weekend, bringing the total for the horror title to $13.13M.
Boasting the best per-screen average in the top 10 was Universal’s 10th anniversary re-release of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which took in an estimated $720,000 from just 152 locations for a per-screen average of $4,737 in eighth place.
Opening outside the top 10 in limited release was the BAFTA-nominated British comedy-drama Limbo, which took in an estimated $90,000 from 208 theaters.
OVERSEAS
Mortal Kombat grossed an estimated $3M from 39 international markets, bringing its overseas cume to $32.8M and its global total to $66.9M.
Godzilla vs. Kong brought in an estimated $2.7M from 42 markets for an international total of $325.1M and a global tally of $415.5M, including $185.5M in China.
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Demon Slayer The Movi…
|$6,421,514
|-72%
|1,905
|300
|$3,371
|$34,140,444
|2
|FUNimation
|Mortal Kombat
|$6,235,000
|-73%
|3,114
|41
|$2,002
|$34,087,000
|2
|Warner Bros.
|Godzilla vs. Kong
|$2,740,000
|-36%
|2,753
|-103
|$995
|$90,310,000
|5
|Warner Bros.
|Separation
|$1,831,000
|1,751
|$1,046
|$1,831,000
|1
|Open Road
|Raya and the Last Dragon
|$1,335,000
|-23%
|1,810
|-9
|$738
|$41,580,947
|9
|Walt Disney
|Nobody
|$1,260,000
|-28%
|2,056
|-196
|$613
|$23,367,810
|6
|Universal
|The Unholy
|$1,065,000
|-27%
|1,538
|-297
|$692
|$13,130,419
|5
|Sony Pictures
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The…
|$720,000
|152
|$4,737
|$32,331,316
|560
|Universal
|Tom and Jerry
|$515,000
|-29%
|1,209
|-721
|$426
|$44,203,000
|10
|Warner Bros.
|Together Together
|$313,051
|-41%
|659
|-6
|$475
|$1,018,378
|2
|Bleecker Street
|Four Good Days
|$303,000
|298
|$1,017
|$303,000
|1
|Vertical Entertainment
|The Girl Who Believes…
|$195,000
|-44%
|728
|-213
|$268
|$2,767,725
|5
|Atlas Distribution
|The Croods: A New Age
|$180,000
|-11%
|1,111
|-45
|$162
|$57,576,520
|23
|Universal
|The Father
|$147,000
|83%
|713
|138
|$206
|$1,887,805
|8
|Sony Pictures Classics
|The Resort
|$95,000
|114
|$833
|$95,000
|1
|Vertical Entertainment
|Limbo
|$90,000
|208
|$433
|$90,000
|1
|Focus Features
|Voyagers
|$79,000
|-54%
|937
|-341
|$84
|$3,104,325
|4
|Lionsgate
|Chaos Walking
|$57,500
|-46%
|502
|-569
|$115
|$13,238,377
|9
|Lionsgate
|In the Earth
|$54,400
|-74%
|215
|-356
|$253
|$958,150
|3
|Neon
|The War with Grandpa
|$9,560
|-63%
|150
|-45
|$64
|$21,189,473
|30
|101 Studios
|Gunda
|$6,300
|-20%
|15
|5
|$420
|$57,480
|21
|Neon
