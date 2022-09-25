Weekend Box Office: Don’t Worry Darling Takes $19.2M Debut, Avatar Re-Release Finishes Third with $10M

Don’t Worry Darling
Warner Bros. historical psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling debuted in first place with $19.2M. That’s about in line with pre-release projection, if slightly on the lower end, with some projections closer to $22M.
Compared to some other adult-skewing September releases from recent years, its opening is about comparable to:
- 2013’s Prisoners ($20.8M)
- 2012’s Looper ($20.8M)
- 2011’s Moneyball ($19.5M)
- Last weekend’s The Woman King ($19.0M)
- 2019’s Ad Astra ($19.0M)
Darling was also playing in 4,113 theaters, an unusually large reach for a film like this, making for a $4,668 per-theater average. All of the top 10 locations were AMC sites, with AMC Century City Los Angeles ranking #1.
The top 10 markets were:
- Los Angeles
- New York
- Dallas
- San Francisco
- Chicago
- Boston
- Washington, D.C.
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix
- Toronto
Word of mouth has been mixed, with a 38% Rotten Tomatoes critics average and an 81% audience average, one of the widest such discrepancies in recent memory. The audience CinemaScore was a “B-.”
Overseas, the film started with $10.8M in 62 markets, for a $30.0M global opening. The top overseas markets total is the U.K. ($3.1M).
The Woman King
Sony Pictures’ historical action drama The Woman King, starring Viola Davis, debuted last weekend with $19.0M in first place, on the higher end of pre-release projections.
This weekend it falls -41% to $11.1M and second place.
Compared to other comparable female-led action films starring Academy Award winners, that drop was milder than:
- 2017’s Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron (-55%)
- 2018’s Red Sparrow with Jennifer Lawrence (-50%)
- 2018’s Annihilation with Natalie Portman (-49%)
- 2017’s Kidnap with Halle Berry (-49%)
However, it was steeper than several other comparable action or historical drama titles of recent years:
- Hidden Figures (-9%)
- Selma, the Martin Luther King biopic (-22%)
- 12 Years a Slave (-31%)
- 2018’s Widows, which also starred Viola Davis (-33%, although its sophomore frame fell on Thanksgiving weekend)
- Django Unchained (-34%)
- 42, the Jackie Robinson biopic (-36%)
- 2019’s Harriet, the Harriet Tubman biopic (-37%)
- July’s Where the Crawdads Sing (-40%)
Overseas, Woman’s box office has barely started with only $1.3M so far, with most major markets yet to open.
[Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood here.]
Avatar re-release
20th Century Studios’ IMAX 3D re-release of James Cameron’s original 2009 Avatar earned $10.0M in third place. That was slightly on the higher end of pre-release projections, which were closer to the $8M-$9M range.
For comparison, its opening was:
- 2.5x above 2010’s Avatar re-release, about eight months after its original release ($4.0M)
- +85% above September’s re-release of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($5.4M)
- 9.3x above August’s re-release of 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial ($1.0M)
- 3.8x above September’s re-release of 1975’s Jaws ($2.6M)
However, it was also lower than some other blockbuster re-releases:
- -42% below 2012’s re-release of James Cameron’s 1997 Titanic ($17.2M)
- -55% below 2012’s re-release of 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace ($22.4M)
- -46% below 2013’s re-release of 1993’s Jurassic Park ($18.6M)
- -20% below 2009’s re-release of 1995’s Toy Story ($12.4M)
- -66% below 2011’s re-release of 1994’s The Lion King ($30.1M)
- -43% below 2012’s re-release of 1991’s Beauty and the Beast ($17.7M)
The Avatar re-release contains a mid-credits sequence containing a sneak peak of December’s sequel Avatar: The Way of Water.
The re-release opening also took 93% of its earnings from 3D, a notably higher percentage than for the original Avatar’s opening (74%).
Domestically, the estimated audience was 56% male and 57% ages 25+.
Overseas, the re-release opened with $20.5M in 50 markets, for a $30.5M global opening. Top market totals include France ($2.9M), Italy ($1.5M), Germany, the U.K., South Korea, and Mexico (all with $1.3M).
75% of the film’s overseas opening came from premium formats, including 3D, IMAX, and/or immersive seating, a somewhat lower percentage than domestically.
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $59.1M, which is:
- +15% above last weekend’s total ($51.0M), when The Woman King led with $19.0M.
- +23% above the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($47.9M), when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings led for a second consecutive frame with $21.6M.
- -52% below the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($123.4M), when Downton Abbey led for a second consecutive frame with $31.0M.
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $5.54B. That’s:
- 2.32x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($2.38B), down from 2.35x after last weekend.
- -33.2% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($8.30B), down from -32.9% last weekend. The peak was around -29.5%, set in mid-July.
Top distributors
- Universal ($1.26B)
- Paramount ($1.17B)
- Disney ($880.8M)
- Sony Pictures ($744.0M)
- Warner Bros. ($736.3M)
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Don’t Worry Darling
|$19,200,000
|4,113
|$4,668
|$19,200,000
|1
|Warner Bros.
|The Woman King
|$11,145,000
|-42%
|3,765
|n/c
|$2,960
|$36,298,724
|2
|Sony Pictures
|Avatar
|$10,000,000
|1,860
|$5,376
|$770,507,625
|20th Century Studios
|Barbarian
|$4,800,000
|-26%
|2,890
|550
|$1,661
|$28,430,261
|3
|20th Century Studios
|Pearl
|$1,918,555
|-39%
|2,982
|47
|$643
|$6,651,255
|2
|A24
|See How They Run
|$1,900,000
|-37%
|2,502
|98
|$759
|$6,105,039
|2
|Searchlight Pictures
|Bullet Train
|$1,815,000
|-29%
|1,907
|-695
|$952
|$99,247,954
|8
|Sony Pictures
|DC League of Super Pets
|$1,765,000
|-19%
|2,351
|-405
|$751
|$90,041,911
|9
|Warner Bros.
|Top Gun: Maverick
|$1,559,847
|-30%
|2,025
|-579
|$770
|$711,568,000
|18
|Paramount
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|$1,040,000
|-25%
|1,642
|-328
|$633
|$365,547,230
|13
|Universal
|The Invitation
|$1,000,000
|-43%
|1,676
|-749
|$597
|$23,083,944
|5
|Sony Pictures
|Moonage Daydream
|$922,000
|-25%
|733
|563
|$1,258
|$2,600,526
|2
|Neon
|Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva
|$415,000
|-62%
|460
|-350
|$902
|$7,523,960
|3
|Fox Star India
|Beast
|$400,000
|-52%
|750
|-914
|$533
|$31,451,800
|6
|Universal
|Cuando Sea Joven
|$270,000
|315
|$857
|$270,000
|1
|Pantelion Films
|Running The Bases
|$235,000
|-56%
|697
|-383
|$337
|$1,039,028
|2
|UP2U Films
|Nope
|$175,000
|-59%
|313
|-358
|$559
|$123,113,710
|10
|Universal
|On the Come Up
|$150,000
|603
|$249
|$150,000
|1
|Paramount
|Fall
|$120,000
|-7%
|167
|-46
|$719
|$7,063,960
|7
|Lionsgate
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|$100,000
|-73%
|230
|-590
|$435
|$343,152,809
|12
|Walt Disney
|Confess, Fletch
|$84,235
|-68%
|242
|-274
|$348
|$498,000
|2
|Paramount
|The Silent Twins
|$32,000
|-69%
|279
|n/c
|$115
|$185,655
|2
|Focus Features
|Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche
|$18,358
|8
|$2,295
|$18,358
|1
|Greenwich
|Bodies Bodies Bodies
|$18,254
|-77%
|172
|-189
|$106
|$11,413,075
|8
|A24
|Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
|$15,552
|-53%
|25
|-91
|$622
|$6,306,639
|14
|A24
|Everything Everywhere All At Once
|$9,057
|-40%
|28
|-15
|$323
|$69,993,469
|27
|A24
