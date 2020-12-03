Weekend Box Office Forecast: The Croods: A New Age Looks for Easy #1 Repeat as Half Brothers & All My Life Open

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures ("The Croods: A New Age")

Following a debut that exceeded expectations over the Thanksgiving holiday, Universal’s The Croods: A New Age is in no danger of yielding the top spot at the box office for the next few weeks. As the industry continues to be impacted by the pandemic hitting new records every day, studios are continuing to sit out what is normally a busy time of year for moviegoing.

The post-Thanksgiving frame would ordinarily be a “slow” one in relative terms as it traditionally doesn’t host any new major releases from top studios, and that remains true this week even under uniquely different circumstances. The only exceptions, again, come from Universal and sibling Focus Features, who are releasing All My Life and Half Brothers, respectively. The former will debut in an estimated 970 domestic locations, while the latter will hit 1,369 theaters.

As has come to be expected the past few months, Disney will dip back into its vault with another re-issue this weekend — or rather, into 20th Century Fox’s vault. The studio will be re-distributing the original Die Hard at 1,172 locations this weekend in another effort to provide classic, Christmas-themed product for moviegoers able and willing to visit cinemas right now.

When it comes to the Croods sequel, a soft drop could be in store as it has been for most new releases during the pandemic — although the sophomore decline may be a bit more pronounced coming off a holiday weekend.

According to Showtimes Dashboard, the animated pic naturally leads again with 26 percent of all booked screenings. Half Brothers follows with 9 percent, and Freaky with 7 percent. Notably, private watch parties continue to represent a fair share with 6 percent, one tick more than the Die Hard re-release this weekend.

Weekend Forecast

Film Distributor 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, December 6 % Change from Last Wknd The Croods: A New Age Universal Pictures $5,000,000 $21,000,000 -49% Half Brothers Focus Features $650,000 $650,000 NEW Freaky Universal Pictures $400,000 $7,700,000 -50% The War with Grandpa 101 Studios $350,000 $17,650,000 -41% All My Life Universal Pictures $300,000 $300,000 NEW Die Hard (2020 Re-Issue) Disney / 20th Century Fox $275,000 $275,000 NEW Let Him Go Focus Features $240,000 $9,050,000 -47% Come Play Focus Features $200,000 $8,900,000 -46% Honest Thief Open Road Films $200,000 $13,800,000 -43% Tenet Warner Bros. Studios $185,000 $57,700,000 -38%

All forecasts subject to change before the first confirmation of weekend estimates from studios or alternative sources.

