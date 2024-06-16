Weekend Box Office: INSIDE OUT 2 Brings Joy to the Box Office with $155M Domestic Debut

Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Theaters finally got a much-needed shot in the arm this weekend, with Disney/Pixar delivering a bonafide smash in the form of Inside Out 2, whose $155M debut take represents a comeback for the 2024 box office as well as for Pixar as a blue chip brand. Previous weekend champion Bad Boys: Ride or Die served as a solid counter-programming option, enjoying a mild drop in its second weekend and further boosting the summer movie season after a sputtering start. Overall the box office was up +25.8% over the same weekend last year, when WB’s The Flash and Pixar’s Elemental both underperformed compared to industry expectations.

1. Inside Out 2

Pixar | NEW

$155M Domestic Weekend

$295M Global Cume

Even our high-end estimates—which put a $100M opening well within the range of possibility, if not a certainty—ended up on the conservative side, as Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 shot through the stratosphere in its #1 opening frame, earning an estimated $155M at 4,440 locations for a per screen average of $34,910. It’s the biggest launch of 2024 so far, nearly twice Dune: Part Two‘s $82.5M. Looking outside the domestic market, the news gets better, with Inside Out 2 taking in $140M internationally for a $295M global performance. Not only is that enough to give Pixar’s latest the highest global animated opening of all-time and the second-highest domestic animated opening (after Incredibles 2‘s $182.7M)—that $155M domestic take also represents a bigger gross than the combined box office of any individual weekend so far in 2024 (above Easter Weekend’s $152M).

Rotten Tomatoes’ critic score was 92% Certified Fresh, while the audience score was 96%, the highest-ever audience approval rating for a Pixar title. The film earned an “A” CinemaScore as well as a PostTrak score of 4.5/5 stars from general audience and kid segments and 5/5 stars from parents.

Domestic age demos skewed female with 62% over 38% male, split across 54% general audience and 23% parents/23% kids. As mentioned in our Wednesday forecast, Pixar films tend to have more four-quadrant appeal than the average family film; that’s certainly the case here, as the top two age demos for Inside Out 2‘s opening weekend are 18-24 and 25-34, indicating a large number of Zoomers and Millennials among the film’s opening weekend audience. The full age range is:

12 & Under – 23%

13-17 – 15%

18-24 – 18%

25-34 – 19%

35-44 – 15%

45-54 – 6%

55+ – 3%

Texas-based Cinemark, the third largest in North America, reported that Inside Out 2 posted the best-ever domestic opening day box office for an animated film. “This weekend’s performance demonstrates the vibrant consumer enthusiasm for immersive, cinematic experiences and reinforces our optimism for the upcoming film slate,” stated Cinemark’s Chief Marketing and Content Officer Wanda Gierhart Fearing.

An estimated $11M of the film’s domestic take came from 405 IMAX screens, making it IMAX’s 4th best domestic opening weekend for an animated title. Internationally, $3.5M came from 318 IMAX screens. Opening day showed only 36% of the box office came from Premium Large Format screens, with the wide majority of the opening weekend take coming from traditional 2D screenings—a definite anomaly in the PLF-domniated post-pandemic era. Here’s the split from opening day:

2D – 86%

Traditional 2D – 64%

PLF 2D – 15%

IMAX 2D – 7%

3D – 14%

Traditional 3D – 12%

PLF 3D – 1%

Motion 3D – 1%

Internationally, the film performed well in 38 markets, opening at #1 in all major territories, including $61M across Latin America, $42M across Europe, and $37M across Asia-Pacific. Inside Out 2 has openings in more territories as the summer goes on, including France, Italy, Spain, China, Brazil, and Japan. Here are the Top 10 current key markets:

Mexico – $30.2M

Korea – $14.9M

UK – $13.9M

Germany – $8.1M

Philippines – $6.7M

Central America – $6.3M

Australia – $6.1M

Argentina – $5.5M

Colombia – $5.1M

Chile – $4.6M

2. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Sony Pictures | Week 2

$33M Domestic Weekend

$112.24M Domestic Cume | $214.6M Global Cume

Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die continued to perform well in its second weekend, taking in an estimated $33M from 3,885 locations for a domestic total of $112.24M through Sunday. Not only did the sequel cross the century mark domestically, but it also hit the $200 million milestone globally with $214.6M. By Friday, holdover grosses pushed the Bad Boys franchise the $1B mark at the global box office. Here’s the three-day breakdown:

Friday – $8.55M

Saturday – $12.1M

Sunday – $12.35M

And here’s how the drop compares to previous entries in the series…

Bad Boys (1995) – $11,016,040 million 2nd frame (-29% drop)

Bad Boys II (2003) – $22,051,422 million 2nd frame (-53% drop)

Bad Boys for Life (2020) – $34,011,714 million 2nd frame (-46% drop)

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024) – $33M 2nd frame (-42% drop)

That’s the lowest second-weekend drop of the franchise, trailing only the first film, which came out in a non-competitive April 1995 slot. There’s only a $1M difference between Ride or Die‘s $33M and the $34M second frame of 2020’s third franchise installment, indicating a solid possibility that Ride or Die winds up matching Bad Boys for Life‘s $204.4M domestic take. The title is well-positioned for continued holdover success, as there’s no major action competition on the horizon until Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 hits on June 28 to siphon that dad demo.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die‘s international take nearly matched domestic, with $30.8M—on 12,500+ screens across 62 markets—contributing to an international cume of $102.4M and a global take of $214.6M. The film only dropped -38% in markets where it was in its second frame.

Other Notable Performances

Inside Out 2 was not the only family film to benefit from the Father’s Day weekend rush. In its fifth weekend, Paramount’s IF crossed the $100M mark at the domestic box office after bringing in $3.5M to land at #6, for $101M domestic and $173.6M worldwide totals. Meanwhile, Sony’s The Garfield Movie raked in an estimated $5M during its fourth frame, putting it at #4 with a total of $78.525M domestic and $217.8M worldwide through Sunday.

Bleecker Street’s dramedy Treasure, starring Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry, opted for a mid-level opening on 650 screens over a more gradual platform release, earning $243,757 for a $375 per screen average. A 39% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes didn’t help, though the audience score of 83% is somewhat more encouraging.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates | Weekend 24 – 2024

Total Domestic Estimates: $212,313,195M | (+25.8% vs 2023)