Studio Weekend Estimates: John Wick 3 Powers Its Way to Franchise-Record $57M; Avengers: Endgame Surpasses Avatar to Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Film Domestically

With Avengers fever finally beginning to taper off, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum dethroned the Marvel superhero epic in its opening weekend with an estimated $57 million, surpassing expectations and marking the best opening for the action franchise yet. Elsewhere, both the family-friendly sequel A Dog’s Journey and the YA romance The Sun Is Also a Star opened to lukewarm numbers.

Nearly doubling the $30.4 million opening weekend of John Wick: Chapter Two—which itself more than doubled the $14.4 million opening of the first John Wick—Parabellum broke out in a big way this weekend on a franchise-high 3,850 screens. The threequel benefitted from strong reviews (it’s currently at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, roughly the same as the first two films) and excellent word-of-mouth thanks to the two well-received installments that came before it. It also cornered the market on hard-R-rated action movies, similarly to Deadpool 2, which opened to the tune of $125.5 million over the same weekend last year.

Notably, Parabellum represents the second-largest opening weekend of Keanu Reeves’ career, coming between The Matrix Reloaded ($91.7 million) and The Matrix Revolutions ($48.4 million), both released in 2003. Indeed, this is the actor’s first substantial franchise since The Matrix shot his career to new heights 20 years ago. The studio reports that 63% of the audience for Parabellum was male, while 74% was over the age of 25.

Second place went to Avengers: Endgame, which dropped out of the top slot for the first time since its record-breaking opening weekend. With an estimated $29.4 million this weekend (a drop of 53% from last weekend) and $770.8 million to date, the Disney-Marvel release officially surpassed Avatar ($760.5 million) to become the second-highest-grossing domestic release of all time behind 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6 million).

Last weekend’s runner-up Pokemon: Detective Pikachu fell to third place in its sophomore frame with an estimated $24.8 million, a drop of 54% from its $54.3 million opening. That brings the total for the Warner Bros. release to $94 million after ten days.

Fourth went to Universal’s A Dog’s Journey, which grossed an estimated $8 million in its opening frame. That’s a sharp drop from the $18.2 million debut of its direct predecessor A Dog’s Purpose and even below the $11.2 million opening of A Dog’s Way Home, which was released earlier this year by a different studio (Sony). It’s possible that the film suffered coming so close on the heels of the latter title, which hit theaters just four months ago. The film did receive an “A” Cinemascore from opening-day audiences, and notably, both of the previous Dog’s releases had healthy weekend-to-final multipliers of 3.5x (A Dog’s Purpose) and 3.75x (A Dog’s Way Home), so there is some potential for this to hold up well. That said, next weekend’s Aladdin could cut into its audience substantially.

In fifth place, The Hustle dropped 53% in its second weekend to an estimated $6.08 million, bringing the total for the Anne Hathaway-Rebel Wilson comedy to $23.14 million after ten days.

Sixth went to Sony/Screen Gems’ The Intruder, which brought in an estimated $4 million in its third weekend for a $28 million total to date, while Long Shot, also in its third weekend, finished in seventh with an estimated $3.4 million. The total for the Charlize Theron-Seth Rogen comedy now stands at $25.7 million.

The latest teen romance to hit theaters, Warner Bros.’ The Sun Is Also a Star, fell short of expectations in eighth place with an estimated $2.6 million in its opening frame. That’s below other recent YA adaptations like this year’s After ($6 million opening) and even last year’s Midnight Sun, which debuted to $4 million. Despite being the only film specifically aimed at the YA demo currently in wide release, the film failed to reach the audience that turned out for Everything, Everything, an adaptation of another YA book by the same author (Nicola Yoon) that debuted to $11.7 million over the same weekend two years ago.

STX’s Poms tumbled to ninth place in its sophomore frame, dropping 61% to an estimated $2.09 million. The total for the Diane Keaton comedy now stands at just $10.02 million after ten days.

Rounding out the Top 10, the animated musical UglyDolls took in an estimated $1.6 million in its third weekend, bringing the total for the STX release to a disappointing $17.25 million.

Overseas Update:

Avengers: Endgame brought in an estimated $46.8 million overseas, bringing its international total to $1.844 billion and its global cume to $2.614 billion. The superhero epic is now the second highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, just behind Avatar ($2.788 billion). Grosses include $624.6 million in China, $109.5 million in the U.K. and $101.5 million in Korea.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum opened to an estimated $35.2 million from 66 markets overseas this weekend, a record high for the franchise. Its total global opening gross is $92.2 million.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu brought in a fantastic $53.8 million overseas this weekend, bringing its international total to $193.4 million (including $70.3 million in China) and its worldwide tally to $287.4 million.

Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, MAY. 17 – SUN, MAY. 19

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $57,025,000 — 3,850 — $14,812 $57,025,000 1 Lionsgate 2 Avengers: Endgame $29,411,000 -54% 4,220 -442 $6,969 $770,805,870 4 Disney 3 POKÉMON Detective Pikachu $24,815,000 -54% 4,248 46 $5,842 $94,001,846 2 Warner Bros. 4 A Dog’s Journey $8,000,000 — 3,267 — $2,449 $8,000,000 1 Universal Pictures 5 The Hustle $6,080,788 -53% 3,077 70 $1,976 $23,145,512 2 United Artists Releasing 6 The Intruder $4,025,000 -44% 2,231 9 $1,804 $28,058,141 3 Sony / Screen Gems 7 Long Shot $3,400,000 -46% 2,110 -1120 $1,611 $25,723,046 3 Lionsgate 8 The Sun Is Also A Star $2,600,000 — 2,073 — $1,254 $2,600,000 1 Warner Bros. 9 Poms $2,080,000 -61% 2,750 0 $756 $10,010,192 2 STX Entertainment 10 UglyDolls $1,590,000 -62% 2,030 -1622 $783 $17,243,668 3 STX Entertainment 11 Breakthrough $1,039,000 -60% 1,375 -527 $756 $38,970,475 5 20th Century Fox 12 Tolkien $735,000 -67% 1,501 6 $490 $3,771,739 2 Fox Searchlight

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Curse of La Llorona $885,000 -52% 651 -531 $1,359 $53,000,362 5 Warner Bros. / New Line 2 Captain Marvel $727,000 -61% 726 -778 $1,001 $425,143,519 11 Disney 3 Shazam! $681,000 -34% 536 -400 $1,271 $138,087,903 7 Warner Bros. 4 Dumbo $293,000 -61% 415 -422 $706 $111,505,107 8 Walt Disney Pictures 5 Little (2019) $275,000 -60% 314 -272 $876 $40,191,010 6 Universal Pictures 6 Red Joan $192,167 -24% 192 -3 $1,001 $1,202,097 5 IFC Films 7 Pet Sematary $180,000 -32% 226 -78 $796 $54,530,955 7 Paramount Pictures 8 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $158,000 11% 177 -10 $893 $160,346,875 16 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 9 Us (2019) $145,000 -43% 195 -71 $744 $174,682,800 9 Universal Pictures 10 Student of the Year 2 $116,000 -75% 189 -1 $614 $736,677 2 FIP 11 Penguins $91,000 -32% 115 -170 $791 $7,312,481 5 Disney / Disneynature 12 Five Feet Apart $45,000 16% 116 29 $388 $45,640,258 10 CBS Films 13 The Chaperone $37,385 20% 122 77 $306 $528,236 8 PBS Distribution