Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Joker Holds Strong, Parasite Sets 2019 PSA Benchmark

Parasite Sets 2019’s Per-Screen Average Benchmark

Neon’s genre-bending thriller from director Bong Joon-Ho opened to $384,216 in only three theaters. Its $128,072 per-screen average is not only the best of the year so far, beating The Farewell in July with $88,916, but also the best in almost three years, since La La Land with $176,221 in December 2016. Parasite also earned the best opening weekend average ever for a non-English film in the U.S.

Joker Holds Well, Leading the Box Office in its Sophomore Frame

The film declined only -41.9% in its second weekend. That’s much milder than for other comparable R-rated superhero (or superhero-adjacent) titles, including -54.6% for Venom, -56.9% for Logan, -57.4% for Deadpool, and -67.7% for Watchmen. This reflects positive word of mouth for Joker, including potential awards buzz.

WB Breaks Out (Thanks to Killer Clowns)

While Disney is the year’s box office winner by a long shot, Warner Bros. and Universal had been trading spaces for second place since late April. Universal had been leading, th e n Warner Bros. bested them in mid-May, until mid-August when Universal took the lead again. But starting last week with Joker, Warner Bros. once again reclaimed the silver medal. As the lead extended this weekend, coupled with Universal’s lack of a huge hit the rest of the year (barring an unexpected surprise), Warner Bros. may have claimed second place for good.

The Addams Family Surprises.

United Artists’ animated horror-comedy began in second place with $30.0M, higher than most pre-release projections which had it in the low-to-mid 20s. Among family-friendly comps, it bested the openings of ParaNorman with $14.0M, Coraline with $16.8M, Goosebumps with $23.6M, or last year’s Haunted Halloween with $15.8M.

The Year So Far.

Year-to-date (YTD) box office slipped slightly, from -5.4% after last weekend to -5.5% now. Look for the comparative measurement to dip again next weekend, as last year’s equivalent frame saw the huge opening of Halloween. November and December will likely provide some uptick, with sequels to Star Wars, Frozen, and Jumanji — though it remains unlikely 2019 will actually overtake 2018’s YTD by year’s end.

Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, OCT. 11 – SUN, OCT. 13

# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Joker $55,861,403 -42% 4,374 0 $12,771 $193,590,190 2 Warner Bros. 2 The Addams Family $30,300,007 — 4,007 — $7,562 $30,300,007 1 United Artists Releasing 3 Gemini Man $20,552,372 — 3,642 — $5,643 $20,552,372 1 Paramount Pictures 4 Abominable $6,072,235 -49% 3,496 -752 $1,737 $47,873,585 3 Universal Pictures 5 Downton Abbey $4,881,075 -39% 3,019 -529 $1,617 $82,668,665 4 Focus Features 6 Hustlers $3,887,018 -39% 2,357 -673 $1,649 $98,052,357 5 STX Entertainment 7 Judy $3,217,960 -30% 1,627 169 $1,978 $14,936,811 3 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment 8 It Chapter Two $3,136,415 -41% 2,303 -860 $1,362 $207,046,839 6 Warner Bros 9 Jexi $3,106,730 — 2,332 — $1,332 $3,106,730 1 Lionsgate / CBS / Entertainment One 10 Ad Astra $1,877,925 -55% 1,678 -1232 $1,119 $46,966,357 4 20th Century Fox 11 Rambo: Last Blood $1,499,971 -58% 1,831 -1069 $819 $42,860,557 4 Lionsgate 12 The Lion King $684,962 0% 1,687 653 $406 $542,287,663 13 Walt Disney Pictures

# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Good Boys $339,245 -62% 374 -632 $907 $82,754,055 9 Universal Pictures 2 The Peanut Butter Falcon $275,027 -43% 304 -319 $905 $19,510,033 10 Roadside Attractions 3 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $245,529 -48% 346 -231 $710 $67,921,783 10 CBS Films / Lionsgate 4 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice $205,949 -29% 168 -36 $1,226 $3,175,168 6 Greenwich Entertainment 5 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $185,845 -66% 301 -381 $617 $173,535,195 11 Universal Pictures 6 Overcomer $167,192 -60% 298 -374 $561 $34,305,967 8 Sony Pictures 7 Toy Story 4 $159,493 -31% 189 -54 $844 $433,560,473 17 Disney 8 Angel Has Fallen $146,200 -74% 288 -543 $508 $68,718,675 8 Lionsgate 9 Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M² $144,736 — 157 — $922 $907,163 1 Trafalgar Releasing 10 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $140,531 -59% 224 -257 $627 $60,287,451 10 Paramount Pictures 11 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $100,845 -53% 113 -143 $892 $139,713,534 12 Sony Pictures 12 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $86,414 -35% 169 -79 $511 $41,445,466 9 Sony Pictures 13 Lucy In The Sky $78,451 45% 198 161 $396 $160,063 2 Fox Searchlight 14 Brittany Runs A Marathon $66,958 -66% 110 -238 $609 $6,977,786 8 Amazon Studios 15 Spider-Man: Far from Home $59,735 -53% 133 -80 $449 $390,470,129 15 Sony / Columbia 16 High Strung Free Dance $54,601 — 106 — $515 $54,601 1 GVN Releasing