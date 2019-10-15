Weekend Box Office Key Insights: Joker Holds Strong, Parasite Sets 2019 PSA Benchmark

Parasite Sets 2019’s Per-Screen Average Benchmark
Neon’s genre-bending thriller from director Bong Joon-Ho opened to $384,216 in only three theaters. Its $128,072 per-screen average is not only the best of the year so far, beating The Farewell in July with $88,916, but also the best in almost three years, since La La Land with $176,221 in December 2016. Parasite also earned the best opening weekend average ever for a non-English film in the U.S.
Joker Holds Well, Leading the Box Office in its Sophomore Frame
The film declined only -41.9% in its second weekend. That’s much milder than for
WB Breaks Out (Thanks to Killer Clowns)
While Disney is the year’s box office winner by a long shot, Warner Bros. and Universal had been trading spaces for second place since late April. Universal had been leading, th
The Addams Family Surprises.
United Artists’ animated horror-comedy began in second place with $30.0M, higher than most pre-release projections which had it in the low-to-mid 20s. Among family-friendly comps, it bested the openings of ParaNorman with $14.0M, Coraline with $16.8M, Goosebumps with $23.6M, or last year’s Haunted Halloween with $15.8M.
The Year So Far.
Year-to-date (YTD) box office slipped slightly, from -5.4% after last weekend to -5.5% now. Look for the comparative measurement to dip again next weekend, as last year’s equivalent frame saw the huge opening of Halloween. November and December will likely provide some uptick, with sequels to Star Wars, Frozen, and Jumanji — though it remains unlikely 2019 will actually overtake 2018’s YTD by year’s end.
Monday’s Weekend Actuals (Domestic)
FRI, OCT. 11 – SUN, OCT. 13
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Joker
|$55,861,403
|-42%
|4,374
|0
|$12,771
|$193,590,190
|2
|Warner Bros.
|2
|The Addams Family
|$30,300,007
|—
|4,007
|—
|$7,562
|$30,300,007
|1
|United Artists Releasing
|3
|Gemini Man
|$20,552,372
|—
|3,642
|—
|$5,643
|$20,552,372
|1
|Paramount Pictures
|4
|Abominable
|$6,072,235
|-49%
|3,496
|-752
|$1,737
|$47,873,585
|3
|Universal Pictures
|5
|Downton Abbey
|$4,881,075
|-39%
|3,019
|-529
|$1,617
|$82,668,665
|4
|Focus Features
|6
|Hustlers
|$3,887,018
|-39%
|2,357
|-673
|$1,649
|$98,052,357
|5
|STX Entertainment
|7
|Judy
|$3,217,960
|-30%
|1,627
|169
|$1,978
|$14,936,811
|3
|Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
|8
|It Chapter Two
|$3,136,415
|-41%
|2,303
|-860
|$1,362
|$207,046,839
|6
|Warner Bros
|9
|Jexi
|$3,106,730
|—
|2,332
|—
|$1,332
|$3,106,730
|1
|Lionsgate / CBS / Entertainment One
|10
|Ad Astra
|$1,877,925
|-55%
|1,678
|-1232
|$1,119
|$46,966,357
|4
|20th Century Fox
|11
|Rambo: Last Blood
|$1,499,971
|-58%
|1,831
|-1069
|$819
|$42,860,557
|4
|Lionsgate
|12
|The Lion King
|$684,962
|0%
|1,687
|653
|$406
|$542,287,663
|13
|Walt Disney Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Good Boys
|$339,245
|-62%
|374
|-632
|$907
|$82,754,055
|9
|Universal Pictures
|2
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|$275,027
|-43%
|304
|-319
|$905
|$19,510,033
|10
|Roadside Attractions
|3
|Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark
|$245,529
|-48%
|346
|-231
|$710
|$67,921,783
|10
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|4
|Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
|$205,949
|-29%
|168
|-36
|$1,226
|$3,175,168
|6
|Greenwich Entertainment
|5
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|$185,845
|-66%
|301
|-381
|$617
|$173,535,195
|11
|Universal Pictures
|6
|Overcomer
|$167,192
|-60%
|298
|-374
|$561
|$34,305,967
|8
|Sony Pictures
|7
|Toy Story 4
|$159,493
|-31%
|189
|-54
|$844
|$433,560,473
|17
|Disney
|8
|Angel Has Fallen
|$146,200
|-74%
|288
|-543
|$508
|$68,718,675
|8
|Lionsgate
|9
|Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M²
|$144,736
|—
|157
|—
|$922
|$907,163
|1
|Trafalgar Releasing
|10
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|$140,531
|-59%
|224
|-257
|$627
|$60,287,451
|10
|Paramount Pictures
|11
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$100,845
|-53%
|113
|-143
|$892
|$139,713,534
|12
|Sony Pictures
|12
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|$86,414
|-35%
|169
|-79
|$511
|$41,445,466
|9
|Sony Pictures
|13
|Lucy In The Sky
|$78,451
|45%
|198
|161
|$396
|$160,063
|2
|Fox Searchlight
|14
|Brittany Runs A Marathon
|$66,958
|-66%
|110
|-238
|$609
|$6,977,786
|8
|Amazon Studios
|15
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|$59,735
|-53%
|133
|-80
|$449
|$390,470,129
|15
|Sony / Columbia
|16
|High Strung Free Dance
|$54,601
|—
|106
|—
|$515
|$54,601
|1
|GVN Releasing
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Parasite
|$384,216
|—
|3
|—
|$128,072
|$384,216
|1
|NEON
|2
|My People, My Country
|$303,542
|-65%
|83
|16
|$3,657
|$2,139,359
|2
|CMC
|3
|Pain and Glory
|$271,846
|78%
|23
|19
|$11,819
|$557,803
|2
|Sony Pictures Classics
|4
|Where’s My Roy Cohn?
|$91,750
|15%
|57
|31
|$1,610
|$351,409
|4
|Sony Pictures Classics
|5
|Fantastic Fungi
|$64,601
|265%
|6
|3
|$10,767
|$144,649
|4
|Area 23a
|6
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|$48,821
|-50%
|99
|-46
|$493
|$22,194,559
|9
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|7
|The Climbers
|$45,642
|-71%
|29
|-73
|$1,574
|$452,103
|2
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|8
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|$44,357
|-10%
|89
|-14
|$498
|$26,321,365
|10
|20th Century Fox
|9
|Promare
|$42,546
|-48%
|22
|-16
|$1,934
|$1,349,196
|4
|GKIDS
|10
|Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins
|$34,186
|2%
|40
|4
|$855
|$526,921
|7
|Magnolia Pictures
|11
|Official Secrets
|$33,841
|-39%
|43
|-57
|$787
|$1,882,911
|7
|IFC Films
|12
|The Farewell
|$33,353
|-12%
|39
|-1
|$855
|$17,622,680
|14
|A24
|13
|First Love
|$33,010
|-42%
|40
|0
|$825
|$159,309
|3
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|14
|Battle of Jangsari
|$29,723
|248%
|20
|18
|$1,486
|$43,375
|2
|Well Go USA Entertainment
|15
|Aladdin
|$28,937
|-46%
|73
|-32
|$396
|$355,516,485
|21
|Disney
|16
|Ready or Not
|$27,147
|-54%
|52
|-73
|$522
|$28,675,534
|8
|Fox Searchlight
|17
|Monos
|$22,765
|-29%
|50
|5
|$455
|$330,013
|5
|Neon
|18
|The Goldfinch
|$21,659
|-43%
|86
|0
|$252
|$5,300,261
|5
|Warner Bros.
|19
|Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool
|$20,891
|-21%
|16
|-1
|$1,306
|$520,556
|8
|Abramorama
|20
|Mister America
|$10,090
|—
|2
|—
|$5,045
|$120,978
|1
|Magnolia Pictures
|21
|Honeyland
|$8,834
|-50%
|24
|-7
|$368
|$672,388
|12
|Neon
|22
|Maiden
|$7,692
|49%
|7
|-14
|$1,099
|$3,144,804
|16
|Sony Pictures Classics
|23
|Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
|$7,625
|6589%
|4
|3
|$1,906
|$25,975
|5
|Abramorama
|24
|Union
|$7,338
|2835%
|6
|5
|$1,223
|$27,853
|11
|Indican Pictures
|25
|Give Me Liberty
|$6,687
|160%
|10
|3
|$669
|$199,846
|8
|Music Box Films
|26
|The Dead Center
|$6,016
|—
|10
|—
|$602
|$6,016
|1
|Matson Films
|27
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|$4,598
|3%
|10
|-3
|$460
|$710,535
|13
|Sony Pictures Classics
|28
|Gift
|$4,255
|—
|2
|—
|$2,128
|$4,255
|1
|Matson Films
|29
|Beloved Beast
|$3,894
|—
|3
|—
|$1,298
|$3,894
|1
|Indican Pictures
|30
|Aquarela
|$3,892
|-69%
|17
|-10
|$229
|$285,677
|9
|Sony Pictures Classics
|31
|The Ground Beneath My Feet
|$3,000
|1887%
|3
|2
|$1,000
|$25,763
|12
|Strand Releasing
|32
|Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles
|$2,282
|-47%
|11
|3
|$207
|$526,308
|8
|Roadside Attractions / Samuel Goldwyn Films
|33
|End of the Century
|$1,991
|-39%
|3
|-1
|$664
|$42,461
|9
|34
|Desolation Center
|$1,462
|-7%
|7
|-3
|$209
|$24,026
|5
|Matson Films
|35
|Ága
|$1,381
|-59%
|3
|0
|$460
|$18,260
|6
|Big World Pictures
|36
|A Faithful Man
|$1,217
|1252%
|1
|0
|$1,217
|$77,776
|13
|Kino Lorber
|37
|100 Acres of Hell
|$997
|—
|1
|—
|$997
|$997
|1
|Indican Pictures
|38
|Free Trip To Egypt
|$882
|81%
|2
|1
|$441
|$49,589
|20
|Matson Films
|39
|Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
|$801
|-43%
|3
|0
|$267
|$901,597
|17
|Magnolia Pictures
|40
|Cold Case Hammarskjöld
|$773
|-37%
|1
|-1
|$773
|$104,965
|9
|Magnolia Pictures
|41
|The Other Story
|$671
|—
|1
|—
|$671
|$129,628
|16
|Strand Releasing
|42
|After The Wedding
|$614
|-10%
|4
|-3
|$154
|$1,564,265
|10
|Sony Pictures Classics
|43
|Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
|$497
|-92%
|2
|-4
|$249
|$95,801
|3
|Kino Lorber
|44
|Edie
|$473
|-61%
|1
|-2
|$473
|$55,202
|6
|Music Box Films
|45
|The Mountain
|$350
|483%
|1
|0
|$350
|$60,880
|12
|Kino Lorber
|46
|I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians
|$129
|-85%
|1
|-1
|$129
|$10,703
|13
|Big World Pictures
|47
|Wrinkles the Clown
|$129
|-98%
|3
|-18
|$43
|$12,248
|2
|Magnolia Pictures / Magnet Releasing
|48
|Echo In the Canyon
|$87
|-96%
|1
|-3
|$87
|$3,353,471
|21
|Greenwich Entertainment
|49
|Chained for Life
|$54
|-90%
|1
|0
|$54
|$14,314
|5
|Kino Lorber Films
Share this post