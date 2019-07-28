Studio Weekend Estimates: The Lion King Repeats at No. 1 w/ $75.5M; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sizzles w/ $40.3M in 2nd Place

As anticipated, Disney’s The Lion King easily regained the No. 1 spot at the box office this weekend, bringing in an estimated $75.5 million in its sophomore frame for a hefty $350.8 million to date. However, Quentin Tarantino also scored a big win with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which showed some counter-programming muscle in second place.

Down 60% from last weekend’s record $191.7 million haul, The Lion King’s sophomore drop was a bit steeper than expected—which isn’t a big deal considering that it’s already surpassed Aladdin ($343.9 million) to become the third highest-grossing of Disney’s recent crop of cinematic reimaginings after just ten days of release (it will also surpass The Jungle Book‘s $364 million later this week). The champ for now remains Beauty & the Beast, which dipped just 48% in its second weekend on its way to a lifetime total of $504 million.

Speaking of champs, Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cut through the deluge of PG and PG-13 family releases currently dominating the summer box office to debut with an impressive $40.3 million in second place. Launching on 3,659 screens—Tarantino’s widest opening ever—Once Upon a Time managed to top Inglourious Basterds’ $38 million opening to become the director’s largest debut of all time (in fairness, Basterds also opened on around 500 fewer screens).

Once Upon a Time benefitted from strong reviews (it’s currently at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes) and hype surrounding the movie’s bold-faced cast—among them the powerhouse trio of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, who were heavily featured in Sony’s marketing campaign. But Tarantino was also undeniably a major factor in the film opening as high as it did. Over the last two-and-a-half decades the director has become a brand name unto himself, and he holds particularly strong appeal with young males, who dominated pre-sales for the film.

In third place, Spider-Man: Far From Home brought in an estimated $12.2 million in its fourth weekend of release, bringing the total for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) installment to $344.4 million domestically and $1.03 billion worldwide. The sequel has now surpassed both Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334.2 million) and Spider-Man 3 ($336.5 million) to become the third highest-grossing Spider-Man release to date not adjusting for inflation. With its leapfrog over Homecoming, it’s now also the tenth highest-grossing MCU title of all time.

Toy Story 4 finished in fourth with an estimated $9.8 million in its sixth weekend of release, bringing the Pixar blockbuster to $395.6 million to date. The latest installment in the long-running animated franchise, which is currently the third highest-grossing title of 2019 domestically, is quickly creeping up on previous entry Toy Story 3, which brought in $415 million in 2010.

Paramount’s Crawl came in fifth in its third weekend with an estimated $4 million, giving the alligator-horror film $31.4 million to date. That’s a decent result for the $13.5 million-budgeted title, which will finish its run a bit lower than the shark thriller 47 Meters Down ($44.3 million) from the summer of 2017.

In sixth place, the Beatles-driven musical rom-com Yesterday grossed $3 million in its fifth weekend of release, bringing the total for the leggy Universal title to $63.3 million.

Aladdin, which just crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, came in seventh with an estimated $2.7 million, giving the Disney remake $345.9 million through the end of its tenth weekend.

In eighth, Stuber continued to fade off quickly with an estimated $1.67 million in its third weekend, bringing the total for the Fox title (released by Disney) to just $20.1 million.

Ninth place went to Warner Bros.’ Annabelle Comes Home, which brought in an estimated $1.56 million to bring its total to $69.7 million through the end of its fifth weekend.

A24’s critically-acclaimed The Farewell expanded to 135 screens this weekend and crept into tenth place with an estimated $1.55 million, giving the Lulu Wang-directed dramedy a very good per-screen average of $11,510. The film goes wide next Friday.

Overseas Update:

The Lion King brought in an estimated $142.8 million overseas this weekend, bringing its international total to a fantastic $611.9 million and its worldwide cume to a massive $962.7 million, making it the fifth-highest-grossing title globally this year. Country totals include $114.8 million in China, $45.1 million in the U.K. and $42.1 million in Brazil. The Disney release is set to cross the $1 billion mark this week.

As previously mentioned, Spider-Man: Far From Home crossed the $1 billion mark this weekend after banking another estimated $21 million overseas. The film is currently Sony’s second-highest-grossing release of all time worldwide, having now surpassed 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($963.2 million). International totals include $204.7 million in China, $58 million in South Korea and $38.2 million in the U.K.

With an estimated $19.4 million internationally this weekend, Toy Story 4‘s overseas tally now stands at $522.3 million while its global cume is an outstanding $917.9 million.

Having crossed the $1 billion mark on Friday, Aladdin finished the weekend with an estimated $7.2 million internationally, bringing its overseas total to $663.8 million and its worldwide tally to $1.0097 billion. That total includes an impressive $101.3 million in Japan, the top overseas market for the Disney release.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JUL. 26 – SUN, JUL. 28

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Lion King $75,524,000 -61% 4,725 0 $15,984 $350,775,534 2 Walt Disney Pictures 2 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $40,350,000 — 3,659 — $11,028 $40,350,000 1 Sony Pictures 3 Spider-Man: Far from Home $12,200,000 -42% 3,851 -564 $3,168 $344,455,270 4 Sony / Columbia 4 Toy Story 4 $9,872,000 -37% 3,610 -140 $2,735 $395,628,506 6 Disney 5 Crawl $4,000,000 -34% 2,720 -450 $1,471 $31,462,793 3 Paramount Pictures 6 Yesterday $3,000,000 -40% 2,550 -112 $1,176 $63,341,550 5 Universal Pictures 7 Aladdin $2,788,000 -32% 1,798 -307 $1,551 $345,928,586 10 Disney 8 Stuber $1,679,000 -59% 2,150 -900 $781 $20,100,989 3 20th Century Fox 9 Annabelle Comes Home $1,560,000 -40% 1,287 -694 $1,212 $69,736,963 5 Warner Bros. 10 The Secret Life of Pets 2 $880,000 -43% 1,001 -379 $879 $153,686,255 8 Universal

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Farewell $1,553,864 36% 135 100 $11,510 $3,691,551 3 A24 2 Avengers: Endgame $824,000 -46% 580 -405 $1,421 $856,447,749 14 Disney 3 Midsommar $720,775 -55% 626 -479 $1,151 $24,263,820 4 A24 4 Rocketman $450,000 -53% 518 -202 $869 $94,933,917 9 Paramount Pictures 5 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $440,000 -30% 426 -158 $1,033 $169,703,165 11 Lionsgate 6 The Art of Self-Defense $311,317 -71% 541 -9 $575 $2,055,536 3 Bleecker Street 7 Maiden $204,858 -18% 113 29 $1,813 $1,159,682 5 Sony Pictures Classics 8 Super 30 $189,224 -57% 128 -61 $1,478 $2,111,832 3 Reliance Entertainment 9 Pavarotti $135,000 -43% 135 -8 $1,000 $4,235,098 8 CBS Films 10 The Last Black Man in San Francisco $133,800 -46% 114 -35 $1,174 $4,106,341 8 A24 11 Dark Phoenix $104,000 -44% 145 -40 $717 $65,577,972 8 Fox 12 Wild Rose $77,800 -70% 144 -51 $540 $1,388,332 6 Neon 13 Late Night $71,515 -52% 118 -28 $606 $15,291,124 8 Amazon Studios