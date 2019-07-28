Studio Weekend Estimates: The Lion King Repeats at No. 1 w/ $75.5M; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sizzles w/ $40.3M in 2nd Place

As anticipated, Disney’s The Lion King easily regained the No. 1 spot at the box office this weekend, bringing in an estimated $75.5 million in its sophomore frame for a hefty $350.8 million to date. However, Quentin Tarantino also scored a big win with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which showed some counter-programming muscle in second place.
Down 60% from last weekend’s record $191.7 million haul, The Lion King’s sophomore drop was a bit steeper than expected—which isn’t a big deal considering that it’s already surpassed Aladdin ($343.9 million) to become the third highest-grossing of Disney’s recent crop of cinematic reimaginings after just ten days of release (it will also surpass The Jungle Book‘s $364 million later this week). The champ for now remains Beauty & the Beast, which dipped just 48% in its second weekend on its way to a lifetime total of $504 million.
Speaking of champs, Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood cut through the deluge of PG and PG-13 family releases currently dominating the summer box office to debut with an impressive $40.3 million in second place. Launching on 3,659 screens—Tarantino’s widest opening ever—Once Upon a Time managed to top Inglourious Basterds’ $38 million opening to become the director’s largest debut of all time (in fairness, Basterds also opened on around 500 fewer screens).
Once Upon a Time benefitted from strong reviews (it’s currently at 85% on Rotten Tomatoes) and hype surrounding the movie’s bold-faced cast—among them the powerhouse trio of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, who were heavily featured in Sony’s marketing campaign. But Tarantino was also undeniably a major factor in the film opening as high as it did. Over the last two-and-a-half decades the director has become a brand name unto himself, and he holds particularly strong appeal with young males, who dominated pre-sales for the film.
In third place, Spider-Man: Far From Home brought in an estimated $12.2 million in its fourth weekend of release, bringing the total for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) installment to $344.4 million domestically and $1.03 billion worldwide. The sequel has now surpassed both Spider-Man: Homecoming ($334.2 million) and Spider-Man 3 ($336.5 million) to become the third highest-grossing Spider-Man release to date not adjusting for inflation. With its leapfrog over Homecoming, it’s now also the tenth highest-grossing MCU title of all time.
Toy Story 4 finished in fourth with an estimated $9.8 million in its sixth weekend of release, bringing the Pixar blockbuster to $395.6 million to date. The latest installment in the long-running animated franchise, which is currently the third highest-grossing title of 2019 domestically, is quickly creeping up on previous entry Toy Story 3, which brought in $415 million in 2010.
Paramount’s Crawl came in fifth in its third weekend with an estimated $4 million, giving the alligator-horror film $31.4 million to date. That’s a decent result for the $13.5 million-budgeted title, which will finish its run a bit lower than the shark thriller 47 Meters Down ($44.3 million) from the summer of 2017.
In sixth place, the Beatles-driven musical rom-com Yesterday grossed $3 million in its fifth weekend of release, bringing the total for the leggy Universal title to $63.3 million.
Aladdin, which just crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, came in seventh with an estimated $2.7 million, giving the Disney remake $345.9 million through the end of its tenth weekend.
In eighth, Stuber continued to fade off quickly with an estimated $1.67 million in its third weekend, bringing the total for the Fox title (released by Disney) to just $20.1 million.
Ninth place went to Warner Bros.’ Annabelle Comes Home, which brought in an estimated $1.56 million to bring its total to $69.7 million through the end of its fifth weekend.
A24’s critically-acclaimed The Farewell expanded to 135 screens this weekend and crept into tenth place with an estimated $1.55 million, giving the Lulu Wang-directed dramedy a very good per-screen average of $11,510. The film goes wide next Friday.
Overseas Update:
The Lion King brought in an estimated $142.8 million overseas this weekend, bringing its international total to a fantastic $611.9 million and its worldwide cume to a massive $962.7 million, making it the fifth-highest-grossing title globally this year. Country totals include $114.8 million in China, $45.1 million in the U.K. and $42.1 million in Brazil. The Disney release is set to cross the $1 billion mark this week.
As previously mentioned, Spider-Man: Far From Home crossed the $1 billion mark this weekend after banking another estimated $21 million overseas. The film is currently Sony’s second-highest-grossing release of all time worldwide, having now surpassed 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($963.2 million). International totals include $204.7 million in China, $58 million in South Korea and $38.2 million in the U.K.
With an estimated $19.4 million internationally this weekend, Toy Story 4‘s overseas tally now stands at $522.3 million while its global cume is an outstanding $917.9 million.
Having crossed the $1 billion mark on Friday, Aladdin finished the weekend with an estimated $7.2 million internationally, bringing its overseas total to $663.8 million and its worldwide tally to $1.0097 billion. That total includes an impressive $101.3 million in Japan, the top overseas market for the Disney release.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, JUL. 26 – SUN, JUL. 28
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Lion King
|$75,524,000
|-61%
|4,725
|0
|$15,984
|$350,775,534
|2
|Walt Disney Pictures
|2
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$40,350,000
|—
|3,659
|—
|$11,028
|$40,350,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|3
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|$12,200,000
|-42%
|3,851
|-564
|$3,168
|$344,455,270
|4
|Sony / Columbia
|4
|Toy Story 4
|$9,872,000
|-37%
|3,610
|-140
|$2,735
|$395,628,506
|6
|Disney
|5
|Crawl
|$4,000,000
|-34%
|2,720
|-450
|$1,471
|$31,462,793
|3
|Paramount Pictures
|6
|Yesterday
|$3,000,000
|-40%
|2,550
|-112
|$1,176
|$63,341,550
|5
|Universal Pictures
|7
|Aladdin
|$2,788,000
|-32%
|1,798
|-307
|$1,551
|$345,928,586
|10
|Disney
|8
|Stuber
|$1,679,000
|-59%
|2,150
|-900
|$781
|$20,100,989
|3
|20th Century Fox
|9
|Annabelle Comes Home
|$1,560,000
|-40%
|1,287
|-694
|$1,212
|$69,736,963
|5
|Warner Bros.
|10
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|$880,000
|-43%
|1,001
|-379
|$879
|$153,686,255
|8
|Universal
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Farewell
|$1,553,864
|36%
|135
|100
|$11,510
|$3,691,551
|3
|A24
|2
|Avengers: Endgame
|$824,000
|-46%
|580
|-405
|$1,421
|$856,447,749
|14
|Disney
|3
|Midsommar
|$720,775
|-55%
|626
|-479
|$1,151
|$24,263,820
|4
|A24
|4
|Rocketman
|$450,000
|-53%
|518
|-202
|$869
|$94,933,917
|9
|Paramount Pictures
|5
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|$440,000
|-30%
|426
|-158
|$1,033
|$169,703,165
|11
|Lionsgate
|6
|The Art of Self-Defense
|$311,317
|-71%
|541
|-9
|$575
|$2,055,536
|3
|Bleecker Street
|7
|Maiden
|$204,858
|-18%
|113
|29
|$1,813
|$1,159,682
|5
|Sony Pictures Classics
|8
|Super 30
|$189,224
|-57%
|128
|-61
|$1,478
|$2,111,832
|3
|Reliance Entertainment
|9
|Pavarotti
|$135,000
|-43%
|135
|-8
|$1,000
|$4,235,098
|8
|CBS Films
|10
|The Last Black Man in San Francisco
|$133,800
|-46%
|114
|-35
|$1,174
|$4,106,341
|8
|A24
|11
|Dark Phoenix
|$104,000
|-44%
|145
|-40
|$717
|$65,577,972
|8
|Fox
|12
|Wild Rose
|$77,800
|-70%
|144
|-51
|$540
|$1,388,332
|6
|Neon
|13
|Late Night
|$71,515
|-52%
|118
|-28
|$606
|$15,291,124
|8
|Amazon Studios
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Sword of Trust
|$55,683
|-8%
|44
|32
|$1,266
|$156,012
|3
|IFC Films
|2
|Anna
|$41,000
|-15%
|44
|-29
|$932
|$7,679,768
|6
|Lionsgate / Summit
|3
|The Biggest Little Farm
|$36,480
|-44%
|61
|-8
|$598
|$4,142,148
|12
|Neon
|4
|Honeyland
|$29,999
|—
|2
|—
|$15,000
|$29,999
|1
|Neon
|5
|David Crosby: Remember My Name
|$29,396
|-32%
|11
|7
|$2,672
|$86,247
|2
|Sony Pictures Classics
|6
|Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable
|$21,000
|-65%
|63
|-75
|$333
|$536,428
|3
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|7
|Mike Wallace is Here
|$19,500
|—
|3
|—
|$6,500
|$19,500
|1
|Magnolia Pictures
|8
|The Mountain
|$16,013
|—
|2
|—
|$8,007
|$16,013
|1
|Kino Lorber
|9
|Dumbo
|$16,000
|-54%
|45
|-20
|$356
|$114,739,689
|18
|Walt Disney Pictures
|10
|For Sama
|$9,350
|—
|3
|—
|$3,117
|$9,350
|1
|PBS Distribution
|11
|Free Trip To Egypt
|$3,915
|-57%
|2
|1
|$1,958
|$21,787
|9
|Matson Films
|12
|Meeting Gorbachev
|$3,778
|1077%
|4
|2
|$945
|$246,372
|13
|1091
|13
|At War
|$1,551
|0%
|1
|0
|$1,551
|$3,508
|2
|Cinema Libre Studio
