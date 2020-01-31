Weekend Box Office Report: Gretel & Hansel ($475K) and The Rhythm Section ($235K) Off to Lukewarm Starts

Friday Update: Following our weekend forecast earlier in the week, today’s new releases are off to expectedly modest starts entering Super Bowl weekend in North America.

UAR’s Gretel & Hansel pulled a reported $475K from shows beginning at 7pm in 2,500 locations last night. That’s just a few ticks above The Turning last week ($425K) and below Underwater $(500K) earlier this month. Those fellow genre films posted overall opening weekends of $6.95 million and $7.01 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s The Rhythm Section posted an estimate of $235K last night, also from shows starting at 7pm in over 2,200 locations. That’s just over one-third of what Miss Bala ($650K) earned in its Thursday night debut before the Super Bowl last year, a pic which ultimately bowed to $6.86 million for its first weekend.

Both Thursday night figures remain unconfirmed by their respective studios.

As covered earlier, Bad Boys for Life will easily remain atop the box office in its third frame this weekend, while 1917 and Dolittle will cap off the top three ahead of the newcomers.

More updates throughout the weekend.