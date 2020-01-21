Weekend Box Office Results: Bad Boys For Life, Dolittle

News & Analysis • Jesse Rifkin • January 21 2020

The decade might be only three weeks old, but this may still rank among the decade’s biggest box office surprises even by December 2029.

Sony / Columbia’s action comedy sequel Bad Boys For Life opened with a $62.5 three-day / $73.0M four-day weekend if including the Monday holiday.

For context, three-day projections were generally in the low $40M range. On one popular box office prediction website, the highest that any user projected for the three-day was $51M.

Studio estimates kept going higher and higher. Saturday’s four-day projection was $63.5M, then that increased to $68.1M on Sunday, then increased again to $73.4M on Monday.

(The actual declined slightly to $73.0M when revealed on Tuesday.)

Not Bad

For Life debuted about equal to 2003’s previous installment Bad Boys II, which opened with $70.6M adjusted for ticket price inflation ($46.5M originally).

Yet that film opened in July instead of January and was at the peak of Will Smith’s stardom, making For Life‘s approximately even opening arguably even more impressive.

Compared to other similar action sequels or reboots in the past year, For Life topped both the $17.8M total of November’s Charlie’s Angels and the $21.3M total of June’s Shaft on its opening Friday alone. 

Its opening weekend alone bested the $62.2M cumulative total of November’s Terminator: Dark Fate, and almost overtook the $80.0M cumulative total of June’s Men in Black: International.

For comparison, Smith’s similar action movie Gemini Man underperformed in October with a $48.5M cumulative total, which For Life exceeded in its opening weekend.

Studio Heads

This also vaults Sony into the highest-grossing studio of 2020 so far, with $228.4M versus Disney’s $190.5M.

While Disney will almost certainly finish the year on top, they had also spent the first two weekends of the year ahead, with some forecasting that they wouldn’t lose their lead at any point.

It Did Little

The financial news was on the opposite end of the spectrum for Universal’s family film Dolittle, which opened with a $21.8M three-day / $28.3M four-day weekend despite its estimated $175M production budget.

That’s -2.4% below 1998’s Doctor Dolittle even in pure dollars, or -49.7% below if adjusting for ticket price inflation.

It also opened -29.7% behind 2001’s Dr. Dolittle 2 if adjusting for ticket price inflation.

Silver or Bronze

Last weekend’s leader, Universal’s war thriller 1917, fell to either second or third place, depending how you look at it.

For the three-day weekend, it took the silver medal with $21.9M; for the four-day weekend, it took the bronze medal with $26.9M.

Among other January wide release war movie, its -27.2% MLK Day weekend decline was steeper than the -23.8% for Zero Dark Thirty but milder than the -31.4% for Lone Survivor.

How’d This Weekend Compare?

Total box office this four-day weekend was $205.0M. That’s +55.2% above last weekend, and even the three-day was +25.7% above last weekend.

The four-day MLK Day weekend was also +26.3% above this same extended MLK Day weekend last year, when Glass led with $46.5M.

The Year So Far

Year-to-date box office stands at $670.7M. That’s +10.3% above this same date last year, up from +5.3% after last weekend.

Tuesday’s 4-Day Weekend Actuals (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 17 – MON, JAN. 20

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Bad Boys For Life $73,033,944 3,775 $19,347 $73,033,944 1 Sony / Columbia
2 Dolittle $28,301,930 4,155 $6,812 $28,301,930 1 Universal
3 1917 $26,907,050 -27% 3,612 178 $7,449 $81,524,034 4 Universal Pictures
4 Jumanji: The Next Level $12,660,811 -10% 3,323 -581 $3,810 $273,573,786 6 Sony Pictures
5 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker $10,592,727 -30% 3,058 -1221 $3,464 $494,238,528 5 Disney
6 Little Women $8,227,765 5% 2,503 -713 $3,287 $86,718,817 4 Sony Pictures
7 Just Mercy $7,517,302 -23% 2,457 82 $3,060 $21,129,945 4 Warner Bros.
8 Knives Out $5,326,647 -5% 1,667 -393 $3,195 $147,004,034 8 Lionsgate
9 Frozen II $5,325,076 -10% 2,080 -575 $2,560 $466,476,766 9 Disney
10 Like a Boss $4,780,202 -52% 3,081 3 $1,552 $17,863,790 2 Paramount Pictures
11 Underwater $4,529,164 -35% 2,791 0 $1,623 $13,749,871 2 20th Century Fox
12 Spies in Disguise $3,973,389 -23% 1,761 -910 $2,256 $59,800,256 4 20th Century Fox
13 Jojo Rabbit $1,918,034 841% 1,005 880 $1,908 $24,047,106 14 Fox Searchlight
14 Ford v. Ferrari $1,342,230 76% 1,080 513 $1,243 $113,152,618 10 20th Century Fox

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Weathering With You $2,229,027 486 $4,586 $5,275,277 1 GKIDS
2 Parasite $2,211,216 132% 843 498 $2,623 $28,199,866 15 NEON
3 Uncut Gems $1,621,411 -52% 930 -1151 $1,743 $46,550,010 6 A24
4 The Grudge $1,062,723 -70% 977 -1665 $1,088 $20,195,364 3 Sony Pictures
5 Bombshell $767,688 -47% 410 -879 $1,872 $29,432,596 6 Lionsgate
6 Joker $429,312 624% 854 769 $503 $334,576,513 16 Warner Bros.
7 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $417,360 1102% 705 651 $592 $141,575,381 26 Sony Pictures
8 A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood $384,189 -27% 365 -154 $1,053 $60,588,038 9 Sony Pictures
9 Cats $179,205 -68% 146 -672 $1,227 $26,827,040 5 Universal Pictures
10 Pain and Glory $126,767 129% 167 63 $759 $4,223,782 16 Sony Pictures Classics
11 Chhapaak $122,781 -61% 100 0 $1,228 $553,775 2 FIP
12 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $92,188 14% 105 -23 $878 $113,770,483 14 Disney
13 Queen & Slim $81,770 -79% 120 -322 $681 $43,730,180 8 Universal Pictures
14 Richard Jewell $81,490 -52% 163 -213 $500 $22,181,668 6 Warner Bros.
15 Midway $69,793 -19% 113 -65 $618 $56,824,434 11 Lionsgate

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND   LOCATIONS   AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Ip Man 4: The Finale $130,373 -59% 54 -65 $2,414 $3,776,592 4 Well Go USA Entertainment
2 The Song Of Names $111,224 -5% 76 6 $1,463 $502,955 4 Sony Pictures Classics
3 Harriet $100,240 34% 95 -27 $1,055 $43,051,130 12 Focus Features
4 Les Misérables (2020) $85,844 255% 42 38 $2,044 $122,477 2 Amazon Studios
5 A Hidden Life $61,372 -38% 55 -64 $1,116 $1,629,640 6 Fox Searchlight
6 Ashfall $53,709 203% 18 16 $2,984 $331,455 5 CJ Entertainment
7 Judy $32,817 164% 44 14 $746 $24,093,271 17 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment
8 Invisible life $27,433 42% 15 -3 $1,829 $122,754 5 Amazon Studios
9 Zombieland: Double Tap $23,828 -27% 50 -25 $477 $73,118,130 14 Sony Pictures
10 Clemency $22,098 61% 10 0 $2,210 $134,530 4 Neon
11 21 Bridges $21,888 -67% 51 -90 $429 $28,533,552 9 STX Entertainment
12 Cunningham $18,072 -22% 23 7 $786 $177,145 6 Magnolia Pictures
13 The Lighthouse $13,677 89% 5 -3 $2,735 $10,857,026 14 A24
14 Citizen K $11,516 1 $11,516 $38,139 9 Greenwich Entertainment
15 The White Sheik $9,172 260% 3 2 $3,057 $39,343 4 Rialto Pictures
16 Three Christs $7,982 -45% 23 -8 $347 $30,065 2 IFC Films
17 Play the Flute $4,560 3 $1,520 $212,223 51  
18 Waves $4,505 -21% 8 3 $563 $1,651,151 10 A24
19 Synonyms $3,547 -29% 6 1 $591 $200,087 13 Kino Lorber
20 Midnight Family $3,485 9% 5 -8 $697 $30,875 7 1091
21 Varda by Agnes $2,812 -53% 2 -4 $1,406 $122,680 9 Janus Films
22 Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project $2,638 44% 3 0 $879 $43,957 10 Zeitgeist Films
23 The Woman Who Loves Giraffes $2,418 -65% 2 0 $1,209 $30,875 16 Zeitgeist Films
24 Les Misérables – The Staged Concert $1,989 61% 1 0 $1,989 $444,083 7 Trafalgar Releasing
25 The Disappearance of My Mother $1,133 7% 2 -1 $567 $23,353 7 Kino Lorber
26 Kind Hearts and Coronets (2019 Re-Issue) $976 1 $976 $29,386 8 Rialto Pictures
27 Stuffed $933 607% 1 0 $933 $13,212 14 Music Box Films
28 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice $725 -26% 2 -2 $363 $4,249,948 20 Greenwich Entertainment
29 Give Me Liberty $572 -12% 1 0 $572 $239,830 22 Music Box Films
30 The Kingmaker $455 -88% 1 -4 $455 $121,746 11 Greenwich Entertainment
31 By the Grace of God $437 468% 1 0 $437 $62,719 14 Music Box Films
32 No Safe Spaces $432 -97% 3 -38 $144 $1,291,514 13 Atlas Distribution
33 Branagh Theatre Live: The Winter’s Tale $291 -92% 1 0 $291 $128,717 7 Trafalgar Releasing
34 Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché $277 1 $277 $114,587 40 Zeitgeist Films
35 Temblores $161 -84% 1 -2 $161 $21,486 9 Film Movement

