Studio Weekend Estimates: Spider-Man: Far From Home Swings to $185M 6-Day Domestic Opening, $580M Global Through Sunday; Midsommar Scares Up $6.5M 3-Day/$10.9M 5-Day

Spider-Man: Far From Home swung easily into first place over the extended Fourth of July weekend, bringing in $93.6 million over the three-day period and a monster $185 million over the six-day window that began with the film’s release on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, the weekend’s other wide debut—A24’s indie horror counter-programmer Midsommar—debuted well just outside the top five while two-time champ Toy Story 4 continued strong in its third weekend of release.

Though the studio pegged Far From Home at an ultra-conservative $125 million six-day heading into the weekend (probably due to an overabundance of caution given the disappointing performance of several recent tentpoles), the 23rd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in fact managed to nearly reach that number by end of day Friday. The Sony release—the final chapter in what has been termed the MCU’s “Phase Three”—was clearly boosted to new heights by the massive success of this year’s Avengers: Endgame, which no doubt left many fans salivating for more.

It also helped that reviews were largely positive for Far From Home, which currently sits at an excellent 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Couple that with strong word of mouth (its Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score is 97%), and it’s no wonder the film flew so high this weekend. Fans were also likely encouraged by the previous Spider-Man standalone entry Homecoming, which was extremely well-received, not to mention the almost universally-beloved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which—while unrelated plot-wise—kept webslinger fever running high at the multiplex.

With its $93.6 million three-day take, Far From Home now boasts the third-highest three-day opening of the year to date, behind only Avengers: Endgame ($357.1 million), Captain Marvel ($153.4 million) and Toy Story 4 ($120.9 million).

Falling to No. 2 after finishing in the top spot for the last two weekends, Toy Story 4 dipped 42% to an estimated $34.3 million in second ($49.7 million five-day), giving the Disney-Pixar blockbuster an incredible $ million through Sunday. Not adjusting for inflation, the sequel is currently outgrossing Toy Story 3 at the same point in its run ($306.6 million vs. $289.1 million) and is now the sixth highest-grossing Pixar release of all time, having leapfrogged over 2009’s Up ($293 million total) this weekend.

After debuting to a better-than-expected $17 million last weekend, the crowd-pleasing musical rom-com Yesterday eased just 36% to an estimated $10.7 million in third place ($15.45 million five-day), bringing its total to a very good $36.8 million after just ten days of release.

Fourth place went to the horror threequel Annabelle Comes Home, which dropped 52% to an estimated $9.7 million over the three-day weekend and $13.7 million over the five-day in its second weekend of release. The Warner Bros. release now has $50.1 million after ten days, putting it significantly behind the pace of both the first Annabelle ($61.6 million after ten days) and Annabelle: Creation ($64.1 million). Nonetheless, this is a healthy result for a film budgeted at just a fraction of the summer’s big tentpoles.

In fifth, Disney’s Aladdin continued displaying remarkable legs with another estimated $7.6 million over the three-day period ($10.7 million five-day), bringing its domestic total to $320.8 million through the end of its seventh weekend. It should eventually surpass 2010’s Alice in Wonderland ($334.1 million) to finish its run as the third highest-grossing Disney live-action reimagining, behind only 2017’s Beauty and the Beast ($504 million) and 2016’s The Jungle Book ($364 million).

Falling just outside the top five in sixth place was Midsommar, director Ari Aster’s follow-up to his hit horror film Hereditary, which hit theaters in June of last year. The pagan fright flick brought in an estimated $6.5 million over the three-day period and $10.9 million since opening on Wednesday, which is a pretty good debut for a film that reportedly cost under $10 million to produce. That’s still a significantly smaller opening than Hereditary, which brought in $13.5 million over its three-day opening last summer.

As is typical for this type of arthouse horror fare, critics were fonder of Midsommar than audiences; while it’s been “Certified Fresh” at Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% average, its RT Audience Score currently stands at 63% while opening-day audiences gave it a “C+” Cinemascore. It’s certainly possible that more mainstream-minded moviegoers who disliked Hereditary (which received an even worse “D+” Cinemascore and a 65% RT Audience Score) may have stayed away from this one, helping account for the lower debut.

Seventh place went to Universal’s The Secret Life of Pets 2, which brought in $4.7 million over the three-day and $6.8 million over the five-day, bringing the total for the animated sequel to $140.7 million through the end of its fifth weekend. In eighth place, Sony’s Men in Black: International took in $3.6 million over the three-day and $5 million over the five day for a total of $71.9 million to date; while in ninth, Paramount’s leggy Rocketman grossed $2.7 million over the three-day and $3.9 million over the five-day for an $89.1 million total.

Rounding out the Top 10, Avengers: Endgame grossed $3.1 million over the three-day frame and $4.5 million over the five-day in its second weekend of re-release. The total for the Marvel epic now stands at $847.9 million in North America.

Overseas Update:

Spider-Man: Far From Home exploded across the globe in its first ten days of release (including an early debut in China, Japan and Hong Kong), bringing its worldwide total to $580 million to date. In China, the MCU entry brought in an estimated $30.6 million in its sophomore frame, bringing its cume there to $167.4 million. Other highlights include a $33.6 million debut in Korea and $17.8 million in the U.K. since opening on Tuesday,

Toy Story 4 brought in an estimated $43.1 million overseas, bringing its international tally to $343.3 million and its global total to $650 million through the end of its third weekend. Country totals include $60.1 million in Mexico, $44.8 million in the U.K. and $27.6 million in China.

Annabelle Comes Home took in an estimated $20.4 million overseas, bringing its international total to $84.6 million and its worldwide cume to $134.8 million.

Aladdin grossed an estimated $16.2 million from 55 territories, bringing its international total to $600.9 million and its global tally to an enormous $921.7 million. Top markets to date include Japan ($79.2 million, making it the second highest-grossing film in the country this year), Korea ($66.9 million), China ($53.3 million) and the U.K. ($43.8 million).

The Secret Life of Pets 2 brought in an estimated $22.4 million overseas, bringing its international cume to $121.7 million and its global tally to $262.5 million.

With another estimated $1.3 million overseas this weekend, Avengers: Endgame‘s worldwide total now stands at $2.7725 billion, which puts it over $15 million shy of Avatar‘s record $2.7879 billion cume.

Sunday’s 3-Day Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JUL. 5 – SUN, JUL. 7

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Spider-Man: Far from Home $93,600,000 — 4,634 — $20,199 $185,055,628 1 Sony / Columbia 2 Toy Story 4 $34,300,000 -43% 4,540 -35 $7,555 $306,557,544 3 Disney 3 Yesterday $10,750,000 -37% 2,614 11 $4,112 $36,882,740 2 Universal Pictures 4 Annabelle Comes Home $9,750,000 -52% 3,613 0 $2,699 $50,157,397 2 Warner Bros. 5 Aladdin $7,600,000 -25% 2,758 -477 $2,756 $320,789,616 7 Disney 6 Midsommar $6,561,798 — 2,707 — $2,424 $10,902,112 1 A24 7 The Secret Life of Pets 2 $4,760,000 -35% 2,846 -507 $1,673 $140,743,335 5 Universal 8 Men in Black: International $3,635,000 -46% 2,716 -947 $1,338 $71,989,949 4 Sony / Columbia 9 Avengers: Endgame $3,100,000 -49% 1,985 -40 $1,562 $847,862,833 11 Disney 10 Rocketman $2,775,000 -30% 1,409 -594 $1,969 $89,169,715 6 Paramount Pictures 11 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $2,250,000 -31% 1,493 -57 $1,507 $165,253,649 8 Lionsgate 12 Child’s Play $1,487,000 -66% 1,707 -1300 $871 $26,848,739 3 United Artists Releasing

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Late Night $605,974 -45% 393 -478 $1,542 $14,255,520 5 Amazon Studios 2 The Last Black Man in San Francisco $476,354 7% 188 33 $2,534 $2,795,469 5 A24 3 Pavarotti $470,000 -15% 250 -38 $1,880 $2,983,631 5 CBS Films 4 Echo In the Canyon $336,132 — 144 — $2,334 $2,024,897 7 Greenwich Entertainment 5 The Dead Don’t Die $193,000 -64% 267 -285 $723 $6,309,830 4 Focus Features 6 Anna $180,000 -88% 324 -1790 $556 $7,270,644 3 Lionsgate / Summit 7 Ma (2019) $177,000 -68% 197 -271 $898 $45,115,975 6 Universal Pictures 8 The Biggest Little Farm $127,400 -10% 107 -15 $1,191 $3,776,999 9 Neon 9 Dumbo $69,000 -14% 103 -17 $670 $114,555,150 15 Walt Disney Pictures 10 A Dog’s Journey $57,000 -42% 116 -35 $491 $22,395,160 8 Universal Pictures