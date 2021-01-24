WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: The Marksman Narrowly Holds On To No. 1 Ranking Over Slow Weekend

Courtesy of Open Road Films/Briarcliff Entertainment

On a weekend with no new wide releases in the marketplace and just 43% of theaters across the country remaining open, Open Road’s The Marksman kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the box office with an estimated $2.03 million, a drop of 35% from its debut. The Liam Neeson thriller now has $6.09 million after ten days of release.

Easing just 9% from last weekend was The Croods: A New Age, which continues pulling in family audiences in its ninth weekend of release. The Universal sequel grossed an estimated $1.82 million, bringing its total to $41.83 million to date.

Wonder Woman 1984 finished in third place with an estimated $1.6 million, a drop of 38%. That brings the domestic total for the Warner Bros. sequel to $37.7 million through the end of its fifth weekend.

Coming in fourth place was Sony’s Monster Hunter, which grossed an estimated $820,000 for the weekend (a drop of just 11%) for a total of $10.2 million to date.

Rounding out the top five was Universal’s News of the World, which dipped 19% to an estimated $810,000 this weekend. The Oscar-tipped Tom Hanks Western — which could switch positions with Monster Hunter once actuals are tallied given the scant $10,000 difference between the two titles — has $9.65 million through the end of its fifth weekend.

Opening in 543 locations was Gravitas Ventures’ Our Friend, which debuted with an estimated $250,000. The dramedy starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel – which first premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival – is also currently available in PVOD.

RLJE Films released the horror-comedy PG: Psycho Goreman on 45 screens and brought in an estimated $44,500 for the weekend.

OVERSEAS

Wonder Woman 1984 grossed an estimated $2.1 million overseas, bringing its international tally to $110.3 million and its worldwide total to $148 million.

The Croods: A New Age continued its slow creep to $100 million internationally with an estimated $1.62 million gross this weekend, bringing its overseas total to $97.96 million and its global cume to $139.8 million to date.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JAN. 22 – SUN, JAN. 24

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Marksman $2,030,000 -35% 2,018 43 $1,006 $6,093,974 2 Open Road / Briarcliff Entertainment 2 The Croods: A New Age $1,820,000 -9% 1,876 21 $970 $41,835,455 9 Universal Pictures 3 Wonder Woman 1984 $1,600,000 -38% 2,013 -188 $795 $37,700,000 5 Warner Bros. 4 Monster Hunter $820,000 -12% 1,661 -33 $494 $10,194,826 6 Sony Pictures 5 News of The World $810,000 -19% 1,874 -79 $432 $9,651,865 5 Universal Pictures 6 Fatale $415,000 -12% 1,130 -45 $367 $5,273,602 6 Lionsgate 7 Promising Young Woman $400,000 -10% 1,236 -97 $324 $3,979,465 5 Focus Features

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Our Friend $250,000 — 543 — $460 $250,000 1 Gravitas Ventures 2 The War With Grandpa $163,944 1% 507 85 $323 $19,469,358 16 101 Studios 3 Pinocchio $122,660 -22% 602 -58 $204 $1,527,538 5 Roadside Attractions 4 The Emperor’s New Groove (2021 Re-Issue) $115,000 -28% 635 -109 $181 $334,000 2 Walt Disney Pictures 5 Come Play $100,000 -4% 166 7 $602 $9,949,535 13 Focus Features 6 No Man’s Land $62,000 — 255 — $243 $62,000 1 IFC Films 7 Freaky $41,000 -2% 134 -2 $306 $8,947,705 11 Universal Pictures 8 Half Brothers $35,000 -20% 108 -43 $324 $2,235,135 8 Focus Features