WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: The Marksman Narrowly Holds On To No. 1 Ranking Over Slow Weekend

On a weekend with no new wide releases in the marketplace and just 43% of theaters across the country remaining open, Open Road’s The Marksman kept its hold on the No. 1 spot at the box office with an estimated $2.03 million, a drop of 35% from its debut. The Liam Neeson thriller now has $6.09 million after ten days of release.
Easing just 9% from last weekend was The Croods: A New Age, which continues pulling in family audiences in its ninth weekend of release. The Universal sequel grossed an estimated $1.82 million, bringing its total to $41.83 million to date.
Wonder Woman 1984 finished in third place with an estimated $1.6 million, a drop of 38%. That brings the domestic total for the Warner Bros. sequel to $37.7 million through the end of its fifth weekend.
Coming in fourth place was Sony’s Monster Hunter, which grossed an estimated $820,000 for the weekend (a drop of just 11%) for a total of $10.2 million to date.
Rounding out the top five was Universal’s News of the World, which dipped 19% to an estimated $810,000 this weekend. The Oscar-tipped Tom Hanks Western — which could switch positions with Monster Hunter once actuals are tallied given the scant $10,000 difference between the two titles — has $9.65 million through the end of its fifth weekend.
Opening in 543 locations was Gravitas Ventures’ Our Friend, which debuted with an estimated $250,000. The dramedy starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel – which first premiered at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival – is also currently available in PVOD.
RLJE Films released the horror-comedy PG: Psycho Goreman on 45 screens and brought in an estimated $44,500 for the weekend.
OVERSEAS
Wonder Woman 1984 grossed an estimated $2.1 million overseas, bringing its international tally to $110.3 million and its worldwide total to $148 million.
The Croods: A New Age continued its slow creep to $100 million internationally with an estimated $1.62 million gross this weekend, bringing its overseas total to $97.96 million and its global cume to $139.8 million to date.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, JAN. 22 – SUN, JAN. 24
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Marksman
|$2,030,000
|-35%
|2,018
|43
|$1,006
|$6,093,974
|2
|Open Road / Briarcliff Entertainment
|2
|The Croods: A New Age
|$1,820,000
|-9%
|1,876
|21
|$970
|$41,835,455
|9
|Universal Pictures
|3
|Wonder Woman 1984
|$1,600,000
|-38%
|2,013
|-188
|$795
|$37,700,000
|5
|Warner Bros.
|4
|Monster Hunter
|$820,000
|-12%
|1,661
|-33
|$494
|$10,194,826
|6
|Sony Pictures
|5
|News of The World
|$810,000
|-19%
|1,874
|-79
|$432
|$9,651,865
|5
|Universal Pictures
|6
|Fatale
|$415,000
|-12%
|1,130
|-45
|$367
|$5,273,602
|6
|Lionsgate
|7
|Promising Young Woman
|$400,000
|-10%
|1,236
|-97
|$324
|$3,979,465
|5
|Focus Features
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Our Friend
|$250,000
|—
|543
|—
|$460
|$250,000
|1
|Gravitas Ventures
|2
|The War With Grandpa
|$163,944
|1%
|507
|85
|$323
|$19,469,358
|16
|101 Studios
|3
|Pinocchio
|$122,660
|-22%
|602
|-58
|$204
|$1,527,538
|5
|Roadside Attractions
|4
|The Emperor’s New Groove (2021 Re-Issue)
|$115,000
|-28%
|635
|-109
|$181
|$334,000
|2
|Walt Disney Pictures
|5
|Come Play
|$100,000
|-4%
|166
|7
|$602
|$9,949,535
|13
|Focus Features
|6
|No Man’s Land
|$62,000
|—
|255
|—
|$243
|$62,000
|1
|IFC Films
|7
|Freaky
|$41,000
|-2%
|134
|-2
|$306
|$8,947,705
|11
|Universal Pictures
|8
|Half Brothers
|$35,000
|-20%
|108
|-43
|$324
|$2,235,135
|8
|Focus Features
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|PG: Psycho Goreman
|$44,500
|—
|45
|—
|$989
|$44,500
|1
|RLJE Films
