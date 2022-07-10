Weekend Box Office: Thor: Love and Thunder Hammers $302M Global Debut

Millions for Mjölnir
Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Thor: Love and Thunder lit up the sky with the best opening among all four Thor films: $143M domestic plus $159M overseas, for a $302M global bow.
Domestically, that’s the:
- #30 opening weekend of all time
- #12 opening weekend among Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles
- #4 opening weekend of the pandemic era
Both Thunder’s $159M overseas and $302M global figures represent the third-best openings for any Hollywood film of the pandemic era.
In both cases, the only two two titles ranking ahead of it are fellow Marvel Studios releases – Spider-Man: No Way Home ($334.2M overseas / $587.2M global) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($265M overseas / $450M global).
Domestically, the opening exceeds the franchise’s prior three installments:
- 2.1x 2011’s Thor ($65.7M)
- +66% above 2013’s Thor: The Dark World ($85.7M)
- +16% above 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok ($122.7M)
Compared to other comparable MCU and other superhero titles from the past year, it’s also:
- -45% behind 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260.1M)
- -23% below May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4M)
- +6% above March’s DC Comics adaptation The Batman ($134.0M)
In the past few days, it had previously earned the tied-#13 biggest Thursday preview gross of all time, while its Friday marked the #29 single-day gross of all time.
The estimated audience was 60% male. That’s slightly higher than for Black Widow (58%), but slightly lower than for Eternals (61%), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (61%), and Multiverse of Madness (62%).
The audience was also 58% older than 25. That’s higher than for Eternals (47%), Shang-Chi (49%), Black Widow (53%), and Multiverse (57%).
The top five overseas markets to date include:
- South Korea ($15.3M)
- U.K. ($14.8M)
- Australia ($13.8M)
- Mexico ($11.8M)
- India ($8.3M)
The Fall of Gru
Universal / Illumination’s animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru led last weekend with $107.0M, the #58 opening weekend and #10 animated opening weekend of all time.
This frame, it falls a steep -57% to $45.5M, ranking as the #76 second weekend of all time.
That drop ranks as the steepest among all films in the Despicable Me / Minions franchise:
- 2010’s Despicable Me (-42%)
- 2013’s Despicable Me 2 (-48%)
- 2015’s Minions (-57%)
- 2017’s Despicable Me 3 (-54%)
Compared to other recent major animated sequels and spinoffs, that’s steeper than:
- 2019’s Frozen II (-34%, though its second frame fell on Thanksgiving weekend, considerably easing its decline; its third weekend fell -59%)
- 2016’s Finding Dory (-46%)
- 2019’s Toy Story 4 (-51%)
- 2018’s Incredibles 2 (-56%)
However, it’s milder than:
- April’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (-59%)
- 2019’s The Lion King (-60%)
- June’s Lightyear (-64%)
Gru now stands at $210.0M domestic. Through the equivalent point in release, that’s:
- -2% behind 2015’s Minions ($215.7M)
- +77% above 2010’s Despicable Me ($118.4M)
- -8% below 2013’s Despicable Me 2 ($228.3M)
- +41% above 2017’s Despicable Me 3 ($148.7M)
Overseas its total stands at $189.8M, for $399.8M globally. The film opened in France this weekend with $7.0M, while the top five holdover market totals to date include:
- Mexico ($22.0M)
- U.K. ($22.1M)
- Australia ($20.2M)
- Germany ($10.3M)
- Spain ($9.0M)
Still feeling the need for speed
Paramount’s action-adventure sequel Top Gun: Maverick fell -40% to $15.5M.
After debuting with “only” the #40 opening weekend of all time ($126.7M), it’s remained in the top-10 for every subsequent frame:
- #8 second weekend of all time ($90.0M)
- #10 third weekend of all time ($51.8M)
- #3 fourth weekend of all time ($44.6M), behind only American Sniper and Avatar.
- #4 fifth weekend of all time ($29.6M), behind only American Sniper, Avatar, and Titanic
- #4 sixth weekend of all time ($25.5M), behind only Avatar, American Sniper, and Frozen.
- Now the #7 seventh weekend of all time, behind only Avatar, Titanic, Home Alone, American Sniper, Frozen, and Gran Torino.
Domestically, Maverick is the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far, despite debuting with a lower opening weekend than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, and now also Thor: Love and Thunder.
Maverick has now earned $597.4M domestic, $586.2M overseas, and $1.18B globally. That’s the biggest global total of 2022 so far, including Chinese films.
It also means 50.4% of its global earnings have come domestically, a rare feat in this day and age for a film at this level, helped because the film has not been released in China.
The top five overseas market totals include:
-
U.K. ($87.9M)
-
Japan ($63.2M)
-
Australia ($55.0M)
-
France ($44.7M)
-
South Korea ($37.8M)
Can’t help falling (at the box office)
Warner Bros.’ Elvis Presley biopic Elvis debuted on top two weekends ago with $31.2M, on the lower end of pre-release projections though still first place.
In its sophomore frame it wasn’t exactly a heartbreak hotel, falling a relatively decent -41%.
Now in its third weekend, Elvis declines -40% to $11.0M.
It’s now earned $91.1M total. Through the equivalent point in release, that’s above several comparable films:
- 4.6x ahead of 2021’s Respect ($19.7M)
- 3.8x ahead of 2021’s fellow ‘50s-set musical West Side Story ($23.9M)
- +88% ahead of 2019’s Yesterday about the Beatles ($48.2M)
- +73% ahead of 2004’s Ray about Ray Charles ($52.5M)
- +36% ahead of 2019’s Rocketman ($66.7M)
- +33% ahead of 2005’s Walk the Line about Johnny Cash ($68.2M)
However, it’s also behind:
- -20% behind director Baz Luhrmann’s previous theatrical release, 2013’s The Great Gatsby ($114.2M)
- -29% behind 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody ($128.2M)
- -30% behind 2015’s Straight Outta Compton ($134.0M)
The film has now earned $64.0M overseas, for $155.1M globally. Overseas, it fell -44% in holdover markets this weekend, after declining an impressively mild -28% in holdover markets last frame.
The top five overseas market totals include:
- U.K. ($16.9M)
- Australia ($14.8M)
- France ($5.0M)
- Germany ($3.1M)
- Japan ($2.6M)
Dinosaurs and more
Since its large debut last month, Universal’s sci-fi thriller sequel Jurassic World: Dominion has been falling fairly fast. This frame is no exception, dropping -49% to $8.4M.
For context, it earned the:
-
#29 opening weekend of all time
-
#39 second weekend of all time
-
#81 third weekend of all time
-
In its fourth weekend, last frame, it dropped out of the top 100.
-
Ditto for this weekend, its fifth.
It’s now earned $350.3M domestically. Through the same point in release, that’s -8% behind Fallen Kingdom ($384.1M) and -40% behind Jurassic World ($590.6M).
Dominion has also earned $526.1M overseas for a $874.6M global haul. The top five overseas markets include:
-
China ($143.9M)
-
Mexico ($42.3M)
-
U.K. ($38.7M)
-
France ($25.5M)
-
Australia ($23.5M)
‘All’ in the family
A24’s sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once has now earned $67.6M, extending its lead as the biggest film in the history of indie distributor A24. That’s ahead of A24’s:
- 2019’s Uncut Gems ($50.0M)
- 2017’s Lady Bird ($48.9M)
- 2018’s Hereditary ($44.0M)
It finally falls out of the top 10, tentatively ranking in 11th place, only $4,000 behind Bleecker Street’s Mr. Malcolm’s List in 10th place.
Assuming that stands when Monday actuals released – and also assuming it doesn’t reenter the top 10 – Everything will have spent an incredibly impressive 14 weekends in the box office top 10. That’s despite only attaining a max weekend rank of #4.
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $235.6M, which is:
- +23% above last weekend’s total ($190.1M), when Minions: The Rise of Gru led with $107.0M.
- 3.4x the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($69.0M), when F9 led for a second consecutive frame with $23.0M.
- +28% above the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($183.8M), when Spider-Man: Far from Home led with $92.5M after debuting the prior Tuesday.
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $4.21B. That’s:
- 3.42x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($1.23B), down from 3.56x after last weekend.
- -30.2% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($6.03B), up from -31.7% last weekend. This marks the highest YTD standing versus 2019 attained so far this year.
Top distributors
Paramount still leads by a considerable margin:
- Paramount ($1.03B)
- Universal ($883.5M)
- Warner Bros. ($567.4M)
- Disney ($673.0M)
- Sony Pictures ($487.8M)
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|$143,000,000
|4,375
|$32,686
|$143,000,000
|1
|Walt Disney
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|$45,550,000
|-57%
|4,427
|36
|$10,289
|$210,078,580
|2
|Universal
|Top Gun: Maverick
|$15,500,000
|-40%
|3,513
|-330
|$4,412
|$597,406,113
|7
|Paramount
|Elvis
|$11,000,000
|-40%
|3,714
|-218
|$2,962
|$91,122,702
|3
|Warner Bros.
|Jurassic World: Dominion
|$8,410,000
|-49%
|3,251
|-550
|$2,587
|$350,325,830
|5
|Universal
|The Black Phone
|$7,660,000
|-37%
|2,559
|-597
|$2,993
|$62,312,410
|3
|Universal
|Lightyear
|$2,900,000
|-55%
|2,090
|-1,710
|$1,388
|$112,322,200
|4
|Walt Disney
|Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
|$340,000
|30%
|48
|26
|$7,083
|$963,416
|3
|A24
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|$262,000
|-37%
|140
|-450
|$1,871
|$411,062,441
|10
|Walt Disney
|Mr. Malcolm’s List
|$245,416
|-70%
|1,057
|-327
|$232
|$1,638,979
|2
|Bleecker Street
|Everything Everywhere All At Once
|$241,188
|-56%
|286
|-321
|$843
|$67,632,747
|16
|A24
|The Bad Guys
|$232,000
|24%
|318
|-217
|$730
|$96,369,975
|12
|Universal
|The Bob’s Burgers Movie
|$165,000
|-17%
|200
|-75
|$825
|$31,778,589
|7
|20th Century Studios
|Official Competition
|$102,000
|-30%
|166
|-7
|$614
|$458,253
|4
|IFC Films
|Both Sides of the Blade
|$25,000
|4
|$6,250
|$25,000
|1
|IFC Films
|Fire of Love
|$22,328
|3
|$7,443
|$40,686
|1
|Neon
|Mad God
|$19,000
|-49%
|25
|-12
|$760
|$215,737
|5
|Shudder
|Murina
|$6,702
|1
|$6,702
|$6,702
|1
|Kino Lorber
Share this post