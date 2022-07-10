Weekend Box Office: Thor: Love and Thunder Hammers $302M Global Debut

Photo Credits: Disney & Marvel Studios ("Thor: Love and Thunder")

Millions for Mjölnir

Disney and Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Thor: Love and Thunder lit up the sky with the best opening among all four Thor films: $143M domestic plus $159M overseas, for a $302M global bow.

Domestically, that’s the:

#30 opening weekend of all time

#12 opening weekend among Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles

#4 opening weekend of the pandemic era

Both Thunder’s $159M overseas and $302M global figures represent the third-best openings for any Hollywood film of the pandemic era.

In both cases, the only two two titles ranking ahead of it are fellow Marvel Studios releases – Spider-Man: No Way Home ($334.2M overseas / $587.2M global) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($265M overseas / $450M global).

Domestically, the opening exceeds the franchise’s prior three installments:

2.1x 2011’s Thor ($65.7M)

+66% above 2013’s Thor: The Dark World ($85.7M)

+16% above 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok ($122.7M)

Compared to other comparable MCU and other superhero titles from the past year, it’s also:

-45% behind 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260.1M)

-23% below May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4M)

+6% above March’s DC Comics adaptation The Batman ($134.0M)

In the past few days, it had previously earned the tied-#13 biggest Thursday preview gross of all time, while its Friday marked the #29 single-day gross of all time.

The estimated audience was 60% male. That’s slightly higher than for Black Widow (58%), but slightly lower than for Eternals (61%), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (61%), and Multiverse of Madness (62%).

The audience was also 58% older than 25. That’s higher than for Eternals (47%), Shang-Chi (49%), Black Widow (53%), and Multiverse (57%).

The top five overseas markets to date include:

South Korea ($15.3M)

U.K. ($14.8M)

Australia ($13.8M)

Mexico ($11.8M)

India ($8.3M)

The Fall of Gru

Universal / Illumination’s animated sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru led last weekend with $107.0M, the #58 opening weekend and #10 animated opening weekend of all time.

This frame, it falls a steep -57% to $45.5M, ranking as the #76 second weekend of all time.

That drop ranks as the steepest among all films in the Despicable Me / Minions franchise:

2010’s Despicable Me (-42%)

2013’s Despicable Me 2 (-48%)

2015’s Minions (-57%)

2017’s Despicable Me 3 (-54%)

Compared to other recent major animated sequels and spinoffs, that’s steeper than:

2019’s Frozen II (-34%, though its second frame fell on Thanksgiving weekend, considerably easing its decline; its third weekend fell -59%)

2016’s Finding Dory (-46%)

2019’s Toy Story 4 (-51%)

2018’s Incredibles 2 (-56%)

However, it’s milder than:

April’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (-59%)

2019’s The Lion King (-60%)

June’s Lightyear (-64%)

Gru now stands at $210.0M domestic. Through the equivalent point in release, that’s:

-2% behind 2015’s Minions ($215.7M)

+77% above 2010’s Despicable Me ($118.4M)

-8% below 2013’s Despicable Me 2 ($228.3M)

+41% above 2017’s Despicable Me 3 ($148.7M)

Overseas its total stands at $189.8M, for $399.8M globally. The film opened in France this weekend with $7.0M, while the top five holdover market totals to date include:

Mexico ($22.0M)

U.K. ($22.1M)

Australia ($20.2M)

Germany ($10.3M)

Spain ($9.0M)

Still feeling the need for speed

Paramount’s action-adventure sequel Top Gun: Maverick fell -40% to $15.5M.

After debuting with “only” the #40 opening weekend of all time ($126.7M), it’s remained in the top-10 for every subsequent frame:

#8 second weekend of all time ($90.0M)

#10 third weekend of all time ($51.8M)

#3 fourth weekend of all time ($44.6M), behind only American Sniper and Avatar .

#4 fifth weekend of all time ($29.6M), behind only American Sniper , Avatar , and Titanic

#4 sixth weekend of all time ($25.5M), behind only Avatar , American Sniper , and Frozen .

Now the #7 seventh weekend of all time, behind only Avatar , Titanic , Home Alone , American Sniper , Frozen , and Gran Torino .

Domestically, Maverick is the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far, despite debuting with a lower opening weekend than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, Jurassic World: Dominion, and now also Thor: Love and Thunder.

Maverick has now earned $597.4M domestic, $586.2M overseas, and $1.18B globally. That’s the biggest global total of 2022 so far, including Chinese films.

It also means 50.4% of its global earnings have come domestically, a rare feat in this day and age for a film at this level, helped because the film has not been released in China.

The top five overseas market totals include:

U.K. ($87.9M)

Japan ($63.2M)

Australia ($55.0M)

France ($44.7M)

South Korea ($37.8M)

Can’t help falling (at the box office)

Warner Bros.’ Elvis Presley biopic Elvis debuted on top two weekends ago with $31.2M, on the lower end of pre-release projections though still first place.

In its sophomore frame it wasn’t exactly a heartbreak hotel, falling a relatively decent -41%.

Now in its third weekend, Elvis declines -40% to $11.0M.

It’s now earned $91.1M total. Through the equivalent point in release, that’s above several comparable films:

4.6x ahead of 2021’s Respect ($19.7M)

3.8x ahead of 2021’s fellow ‘50s-set musical West Side Story ($23.9M)

+88% ahead of 2019’s Yesterday about the Beatles ($48.2M)

+73% ahead of 2004’s Ray about Ray Charles ($52.5M)

+36% ahead of 2019’s Rocketman ($66.7M)

+33% ahead of 2005’s Walk the Line about Johnny Cash ($68.2M)

However, it’s also behind:

-20% behind director Baz Luhrmann’s previous theatrical release, 2013’s The Great Gatsby ($114.2M)

-29% behind 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody ($128.2M)

-30% behind 2015’s Straight Outta Compton ($134.0M)

The film has now earned $64.0M overseas, for $155.1M globally. Overseas, it fell -44% in holdover markets this weekend, after declining an impressively mild -28% in holdover markets last frame.

The top five overseas market totals include:

U.K. ($16.9M)

Australia ($14.8M)

France ($5.0M)

Germany ($3.1M)

Japan ($2.6M)

Dinosaurs and more

Since its large debut last month, Universal’s sci-fi thriller sequel Jurassic World: Dominion has been falling fairly fast. This frame is no exception, dropping -49% to $8.4M.

For context, it earned the:

#29 opening weekend of all time

#39 second weekend of all time

#81 third weekend of all time

In its fourth weekend, last frame, it dropped out of the top 100.

Ditto for this weekend, its fifth.

It’s now earned $350.3M domestically. Through the same point in release, that’s -8% behind Fallen Kingdom ($384.1M) and -40% behind Jurassic World ($590.6M).

Dominion has also earned $526.1M overseas for a $874.6M global haul. The top five overseas markets include:

China ($143.9M)

Mexico ($42.3M)

U.K. ($38.7M)

France ($25.5M)

Australia ($23.5M)

‘All’ in the family

A24’s sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once has now earned $67.6M, extending its lead as the biggest film in the history of indie distributor A24. That’s ahead of A24’s:

2019’s Uncut Gems ($50.0M)

2017’s Lady Bird ($48.9M)

2018’s Hereditary ($44.0M)

It finally falls out of the top 10, tentatively ranking in 11th place, only $4,000 behind Bleecker Street’s Mr. Malcolm’s List in 10th place.

Assuming that stands when Monday actuals released – and also assuming it doesn’t reenter the top 10 – Everything will have spent an incredibly impressive 14 weekends in the box office top 10. That’s despite only attaining a max weekend rank of #4.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $235.6M, which is:

+23% above last weekend’s total ($190.1M), when Minions: The Rise of Gru led with $107.0M.

3.4x the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($69.0M), when F9 led for a second consecutive frame with $23.0M.

+28% above the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($183.8M), when Spider-Man: Far from Home led with $92.5M after debuting the prior Tuesday.

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $4.21B. That’s:

3.42x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($1.23B), down from 3.56x after last weekend.

-30.2% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($6.03B), up from -31.7% last weekend. This marks the highest YTD standing versus 2019 attained so far this year.

Top distributors

Paramount still leads by a considerable margin:

Paramount ($1.03B) Universal ($883.5M) Warner Bros. ($567.4M) Disney ($673.0M) Sony Pictures ($487.8M)

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: