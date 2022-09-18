Weekend Box Office: The Woman King is King w/ $19M Debut

The Woman King
Sony Pictures’ historical action drama The Woman King, starring Viola Davis, debuted with $19.0M in first place.
That’s on the higher end of pre-release projections, which forecast it around $16M-$18M. It also snaps an ignominious three-weekend streak in which the top film earned around $10M or less.
[Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood here.]
Compared to other comparable female-led action films starring Academy Award winners, that $19M opening was:
- +4% above 2017’s Atomic Blonde with Charlize Theron ($18.2M)
- +12% above 2018’s Red Sparrow with Jennifer Lawrence ($16.8M)
- +71% above 2018’s Annihilation with Natalie Portman ($11.0M)
- +89% above 2017’s Kidnap with Halle Berry ($10.0M)
Compared to some other comparable female-led action or historical drama titles of recent years, it also started:
- +10% above July’s Where the Crawdads Sing (17,253,227)
- +41% above 2018’s Peppermint (13,423,255)
- +53% above 2018’s Widows (12,361,307)
- +62% above 2019’s Harriet (11,676,720)
Earning an A+ CinemaScore bodes well for King’s likely box office hold in the coming weeks. Its overseas rollout begins in October.
Barbarian
Last weekend’s leader, 20th Century Studios and New Regency horror-thriller Barbarian, debuted in first place with $10.5M, slightly above pre-release projections which had it closer to $8M.
In its sophomore frame, it fell -40% to $6.3M and second place.
Compared to the other biggest horror titles of 2022, Barbarian’s sophomore drop was steeper than:
- August’s Bodies Bodies Bodies (-24%)
- August’s The Invitation (-28%)
However, it was steeper than:
- June’s The Black Phone (-48%)
- May’s Firestarter (-48%, after being released day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and on Peacock)
- March’s X (-49%)
- January’s Scream (-59%)
- May’s Men (-64%)
Overseas, Barbarian has opened in very few markets so far, only earning $1.0M total overseas. Its global total stands at $21.9M.
Pearl
A24’s horror Pearl started in third place with $3.1M, about in line with pre-release projections, if perhaps on the slightly lower side.
Compared to distributor A24’s three other main horror releases from 2022, that’s:
- -27% below March’s X ($4.2M)
- -5% below May’s Men ($3.2M)
- Less than -1% below August’s Bodies Bodies Bodies ($3.12M)
See How They Run
Searchlight Pictures’ historical comedy-mystery See How They Run was off to a running start, starting in fourth place with $3.1M. That’s slightly higher than most pre-release projections, which had it closer to $2M.
Versus the peak weekends for other comparable comedy releases over the past few years from Searchlight Pictures and its predecessor Fox Searchlight, that $3.1M opening was:
- +19% above 2021’s The French Dispatch ($2.6M wide debut in 788 theaters)
- +19% above 2018’s The Favourite ($2.6M)
- -21% below 2019’s Jojo Rabbit ($3.9M)
- -33% below February 2020’s Downhill ($4.6M)
The estimated opening weekend audience for See was 54% female and 81% ages 25+.
The film began rolling out overseas last weekend and has now earned $4.5M overseas, most of it in the U.K. ($3.2M). Its global total stands at $7.6M.
Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick declined only -27% to $2.3M and sixth place in its 17th weekend. That’s the #39-biggest seventeenth weekend of all time.
After earning “only” the #41 opening weekend of all time ($126.7M), it has remained near the top of all time for every frame since, and usually top-10. The past two frames in particular, at #29 and now #39, it’s started to fall a little back back to earth:
-
#8 second weekend of all time ($90.0M)
-
#10 third weekend ($51.8M)
-
#3 fourth weekend ($44.6M)
-
#4 fifth weekend ($29.6M)
-
#4 sixth weekend ($25.5M)
-
#7 seventh weekend ($15.5M)
-
#8 eighth weekend ($12.3M)
-
#6 ninth weekend ($10.2M)
-
#10 tenth weekend ($8.4M)
-
#17 eleventh weekend ($7.0M)
-
#9 twelfth weekend ($7.0M again)
-
#13 thirteenth weekend ($5.8M)
-
#13 fourteenth weekend ($4.7M)
-
#7 fifteenth weekend ($6.0M)
-
#29 sixteenth weekend ($3.1M)
-
#39 seventeenth weekend ($2.3M)
One of the few films to ever record a higher seventeenth weekend? 1986’s original Top Gun, which ranks #20 all time on that measure with $3.2M.
Overseas, Maverick stands at $754.2M, for $1.46B globally – the top film of 2022 both globally and domestically. The top five overseas market totals to date include:
-
U.K. ($102.0M)
-
Japan ($93.6M)
-
South Korea ($67.2M)
-
Australia ($64.3M)
-
France ($58.2M)
Moonage Daydream
Neon’s IMAX documentary Moonage Daydream about David Bowie opened in tenth place with $1.2M in only 170 theaters, less than 10% the count of this weekend’s other widest films.
That gross is about equal to the opening of 2018’s documentary Whitney about Whitney Houston (also $1.2M). It’s also the second-best opening of the past year for a film playing in <200 theaters, behind only The French Dispatch ($1.3M in 52 theaters).
Daydream’s $7,206 per-screen average was also the highest of any film in release this weekend. It will expand to 600+ theaters domestically next weekend.
Overseas, the film debuted in 28 markets with $1.4M, for a $2.6M global opening.
Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
Last frame, Hindi-language action-adventure Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva started in second place with $4.5M, on the slightly higher end of pre-release projections which were around $3.5M.
This weekend, it falls -76% to $1.1M and eleventh place.
Compared to the other highest-grossing Indian films of recent years, that sophomore drop is steeper than:
- 2016’s Dangal (-35%)
- 2014’s P.K. (-52%)
- 2015’s Baahubali: The Beginning (-56%)
- 2017’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (-67%)
However, it’s milder than for March’s RRR (-83%).
In India itself, Shiva dropped -66% in its sophomore frame, a milder decline in that country than for other post-pandemic blockbuster titles including Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Eternals.
Shiva has now earned $31.6M overseas and $6.8M domestically, for a $38.4M global total.
Elsewhere at the box office
- Lionsgate’s comedy sequel Clerks III released starting midweek this past Tuesday, as a specialty title in conjunction with Fathom Events. This weekend it earned $576K in 1,006 theaters, for a $2.1M domestic total so far. 2006’s Clerks II earned a $10.0M opening.
- Last frame, Fathom Events’ faith-based Lifemark debuted in seventh place with $2.1M. This weekend, it falls -68% to $680K. Compared to some other pandemic-era faith-based films, that fall is substantially steeper than: 2021’s American Underdog (-33%), May’s Family Camp (-37%), April’s Father Stu (-38%), or January’s Redeeming Love (-50%)
- .Ahead of its October 21 domestic release, Universal’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise expanded in 39 additional markets on its second overseas weekend, for 46 total markets. It earned $12.0M this frame, for a $14.7M overseas total to date.
Interviews
Boxoffice PRO has interviewed several directors behind current films:
- Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood here.
- Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Bullet Train director David Leitch here.
- Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Beast director Baltasar Kormákur here.
- Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Invitation director Jessica M. Thompson here.
- Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Where the Crawdads Sing director Olivia Newman here.
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $48.2M, which is:
- +14% above last weekend’s total ($42.2M), when Barbarian led with $10.5M.
- -21% below the equivalent weekend in 2021 ($61.3M), when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings led for a second consecutive frame with $34.7M.
- -56% below the equivalent weekend in the last pre-pandemic year 2019 ($110.7M), when It: Chapter Two led for a second consecutive frame with $39.6M.
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $5.46B. That’s:
- 2.35x this same point in the pandemic recovery year of 2021 ($2.31B), down from 2.40x after last weekend.
- -32.9% behind this same point in 2019, the last pre-pandemic year ($8.14B), down from -32.4% last weekend. The peak was around -29.5%, set in mid-July.
Top distributors
- Universal ($1.26B)
- Paramount ($1.17B)
- Disney ($880.6M)
- Sony Pictures ($722.8M)
- Warner Bros. ($714.6M)
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|The Woman King
|$19,000,000
|3,765
|$5,046
|$19,000,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|Barbarian
|$6,300,000
|-40%
|2,340
|$2,692
|$20,915,433
|2
|20th Century Studios
|Pearl
|$3,124,600
|2,935
|$1,065
|$3,124,600
|1
|A24
|See How They Run
|$3,100,000
|2,404
|$1,290
|$3,100,000
|1
|Searchlight Pictures
|Bullet Train
|$2,500,000
|-24%
|2,602
|-454
|$961
|$96,381,145
|7
|Sony Pictures
|Top Gun: Maverick
|$2,180,477
|-31%
|2,604
|-401
|$837
|$709,055,000
|17
|Paramount
|DC League of Super Pets
|$2,175,000
|-18%
|2,756
|-287
|$789
|$87,860,007
|8
|Warner Bros.
|The Invitation
|$1,700,000
|-36%
|2,425
|-692
|$701
|$21,468,901
|4
|Sony Pictures
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|$1,320,000
|-24%
|1,970
|-304
|$670
|$364,099,540
|12
|Universal
|Moonage Daydream
|$1,225,000
|170
|$7,206
|$1,225,000
|1
|Neon
|Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva
|$1,100,000
|-76%
|810
|$1,358
|$6,769,739
|2
|Fox Star India
|Beast
|$820,000
|-54%
|1,664
|-1,129
|$493
|$30,766,160
|5
|Universal
|Where the Crawdads Sing
|$700,000
|-44%
|1,521
|-469
|$460
|$88,875,124
|10
|Sony Pictures
|Running The Bases
|$545,500
|1,080
|$505
|$545,500
|1
|UP2U Films
|Nope
|$410,000
|-51%
|671
|-471
|$611
|$122,746,455
|9
|Universal
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|$373,000
|-63%
|820
|-1,030
|$455
|$342,944,605
|11
|Walt Disney
|God’s Country
|$300,000
|785
|$382
|$300,000
|1
|IFC Films
|Confess, Fletch
|$260,000
|516
|$504
|$260,000
|1
|Paramount
|Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version
|$220,000
|-84%
|860
|-2,355
|$256
|$813,977,753
|40
|Sony Pictures
|Jaws
|$210,000
|-68%
|702
|-544
|$299
|$272,159,580
|Universal
|Orphan: First Kill
|$135,464
|-56%
|224
|-204
|$605
|$5,350,000
|5
|Paramount
|Fall
|$125,000
|-20%
|213
|-54
|$587
|$6,893,115
|6
|Lionsgate
|The Silent Twins
|$102,000
|279
|$366
|$102,000
|1
|Focus Features
|Bodies Bodies Bodies
|$78,385
|-61%
|361
|-290
|$217
|$11,354,812
|7
|A24
|The Black Phone
|$67,000
|-38%
|125
|-60
|$536
|$89,857,800
|13
|Universal
|Jurassic World: Dominion
|$64,000
|-61%
|205
|-243
|$312
|$375,977,460
|15
|Universal
|Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
|$56,000
|-56%
|226
|-115
|$248
|$10,318,385
|10
|Focus Features
|Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
|$33,321
|-66%
|116
|-45
|$287
|$6,277,343
|13
|A24
|Easter Sunday
|$16,000
|-69%
|82
|-53
|$195
|$13,005,330
|7
|Universal
|Everything Everywhere All At Once
|$15,100
|-44%
|43
|-3
|$351
|$69,975,475
|26
|A24
|The African Desperate
|$12,126
|2
|$6,063
|$12,126
|1
|MUBI
Share this post