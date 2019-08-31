Weekend Estimates: Angel Has Fallen ($11.6M/$14.6M 3-Day/4-Day) and Good Boys ($10.1M/$12.6M) Pacing to Lead the Labor Day Frame

Saturday Report: Lionsgate’s Angel Has Fallen added $2.886 million on Friday for an updated domestic haul of $32 million through eight days of release as it looks to win its second consecutive weekend at the box office. Meanwhile, Good Boys claimed $2.33 million yesterday for a new 15-day total of $49.3 million.

In third place, Ready or Not added $1.53 million for a ten-day sum of $16 million, while The Lion King grabbed $1.5 million in fourth place Friday. The latter title stands at $515.7 million domestically through Friday and should win out for third over the long weekend.

Also of note yesterday, Spider-Man: Far From Home re-entered the top ten with $1.15 million from 3,162 locations as Sony expanded the film with a 4-minute extended cut in IMAX theaters. It’s earned $381.6 million domestically to date.

This weekend’s only semi-wide opener, Don’t Let Go, pulled $751K from 922 locations on opening day yesterday.

Our preliminary four-day estimates for the top ten are immediately below, followed by the usual three-day estimate chart rounded out with more titles.

4-Day Estimates

1. Angel Has Fallen ($14.6 million)

2. Good Boys ($12.6 million)

3. The Lion King ($9.7 million)

4. Hobbs & Shaw ($7.9 million)

5. Overcomer ($7.8 million)

6. Angry Birds 2 ($7 million)

7. Ready or Not ($6.7 million)

8. Dora and the Lost City of Gold ($5.8 million)

9. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ($5.6 million)

10. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark ($5.5 million)

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, AUG. 30 – SUN, SEP. 1

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Angel Has Fallen $11,600,000 -46% 3,336 50 $3,477 $40,714,221 2 Lionsgate 2 Good Boys $10,100,000 -13% 3,458 105 $2,921 $57,107,965 3 Universal Pictures 3 The Lion King $7,300,000 -9% 3,190 -110 $2,288 $521,529,294 7 Walt Disney Pictures 4 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $6,000,000 -26% 2,972 -340 $2,019 $156,812,350 5 Universal Pictures 5 Overcomer $5,700,000 -30% 1,827 104 $3,120 $17,246,629 2 Sony Pictures 6 Ready or Not $5,400,000 -33% 2,957 102 $1,826 $19,876,573 2 Fox Searchlight 7 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $4,600,000 -22% 2,747 -180 $1,675 $57,220,246 4 CBS Films / Lionsgate 8 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $4,500,000 -10% 1,993 -216 $2,258 $130,122,549 6 Sony Pictures 9 Spider-Man: Far from Home $4,400,000 162% 3,162 2154 $1,392 $384,852,588 9 Sony / Columbia 10 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $4,300,000 -19% 2,477 -366 $1,736 $49,757,691 4 Paramount Pictures 11 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $2,400,000 -39% 2,224 -659 $1,079 $19,148,977 3 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 12 The Peanut Butter Falcon $2,400,000 -19% 1,249 253 $1,922 $7,386,297 4 Roadside Attractions 13 Toy Story 4 $2,300,000 87% 2,715 1895 $847 $429,645,899 11 Disney 14 The Art of Racing in the Rain $1,300,000 -38% 1,475 -565 $881 $23,877,298 4 20th Century Fox 15 Blinded by the Light $1,100,000 -45% 1,673 -634 $658 $10,088,872 3 Warner Bros

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Don’t Let Go $2,800,000 — 922 — $3,037 $2,800,000 1 OTL Releasing 2 Tod@s Caen $1,100,000 — 371 — $2,965 $1,100,000 1 Lionsgate / Pantelion 3 Aladdin $440,000 115% 230 45 $1,913 $354,409,665 15 Disney 4 Mission Mangal $350,000 -47% 151 -112 $2,318 $3,291,003 3 FIP 5 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $90,000 31% 139 10 $647 $170,916,873 16 Lionsgate 6 Avengers: Endgame $80,000 59% 110 -5 $727 $858,339,001 19 Disney 7 Rocketman $55,000 -23% 102 -16 $539 $96,330,295 14 Paramount Pictures