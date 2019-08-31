Weekend Estimates: Angel Has Fallen ($11.6M/$14.6M 3-Day/4-Day) and Good Boys ($10.1M/$12.6M) Pacing to Lead the Labor Day Frame

Saturday Report: Lionsgate’s Angel Has Fallen added $2.886 million on Friday for an updated domestic haul of $32 million through eight days of release as it looks to win its second consecutive weekend at the box office. Meanwhile, Good Boys claimed $2.33 million yesterday for a new 15-day total of $49.3 million.
In third place, Ready or Not added $1.53 million for a ten-day sum of $16 million, while The Lion King grabbed $1.5 million in fourth place Friday. The latter title stands at $515.7 million domestically through Friday and should win out for third over the long weekend.
Also of note yesterday, Spider-Man: Far From Home re-entered the top ten with $1.15 million from 3,162 locations as Sony expanded the film with a 4-minute extended cut in IMAX theaters. It’s earned $381.6 million domestically to date.
This weekend’s only semi-wide opener, Don’t Let Go, pulled $751K from 922 locations on opening day yesterday.
Our preliminary four-day estimates for the top ten are immediately below, followed by the usual three-day estimate chart rounded out with more titles.
4-Day Estimates
1. Angel Has Fallen ($14.6 million)
2. Good Boys ($12.6 million)
3. The Lion King ($9.7 million)
4. Hobbs & Shaw ($7.9 million)
5. Overcomer ($7.8 million)
6. Angry Birds 2 ($7 million)
7. Ready or Not ($6.7 million)
8. Dora and the Lost City of Gold ($5.8 million)
9. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ($5.6 million)
10. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark ($5.5 million)
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, AUG. 30 – SUN, SEP. 1
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Angel Has Fallen
|$11,600,000
|-46%
|3,336
|50
|$3,477
|$40,714,221
|2
|Lionsgate
|2
|Good Boys
|$10,100,000
|-13%
|3,458
|105
|$2,921
|$57,107,965
|3
|Universal Pictures
|3
|The Lion King
|$7,300,000
|-9%
|3,190
|-110
|$2,288
|$521,529,294
|7
|Walt Disney Pictures
|4
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|$6,000,000
|-26%
|2,972
|-340
|$2,019
|$156,812,350
|5
|Universal Pictures
|5
|Overcomer
|$5,700,000
|-30%
|1,827
|104
|$3,120
|$17,246,629
|2
|Sony Pictures
|6
|Ready or Not
|$5,400,000
|-33%
|2,957
|102
|$1,826
|$19,876,573
|2
|Fox Searchlight
|7
|Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark
|$4,600,000
|-22%
|2,747
|-180
|$1,675
|$57,220,246
|4
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|8
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$4,500,000
|-10%
|1,993
|-216
|$2,258
|$130,122,549
|6
|Sony Pictures
|9
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|$4,400,000
|162%
|3,162
|2154
|$1,392
|$384,852,588
|9
|Sony / Columbia
|10
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|$4,300,000
|-19%
|2,477
|-366
|$1,736
|$49,757,691
|4
|Paramount Pictures
|11
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|$2,400,000
|-39%
|2,224
|-659
|$1,079
|$19,148,977
|3
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|12
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|$2,400,000
|-19%
|1,249
|253
|$1,922
|$7,386,297
|4
|Roadside Attractions
|13
|Toy Story 4
|$2,300,000
|87%
|2,715
|1895
|$847
|$429,645,899
|11
|Disney
|14
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|$1,300,000
|-38%
|1,475
|-565
|$881
|$23,877,298
|4
|20th Century Fox
|15
|Blinded by the Light
|$1,100,000
|-45%
|1,673
|-634
|$658
|$10,088,872
|3
|Warner Bros
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Don’t Let Go
|$2,800,000
|—
|922
|—
|$3,037
|$2,800,000
|1
|OTL Releasing
|2
|Tod@s Caen
|$1,100,000
|—
|371
|—
|$2,965
|$1,100,000
|1
|Lionsgate / Pantelion
|3
|Aladdin
|$440,000
|115%
|230
|45
|$1,913
|$354,409,665
|15
|Disney
|4
|Mission Mangal
|$350,000
|-47%
|151
|-112
|$2,318
|$3,291,003
|3
|FIP
|5
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|$90,000
|31%
|139
|10
|$647
|$170,916,873
|16
|Lionsgate
|6
|Avengers: Endgame
|$80,000
|59%
|110
|-5
|$727
|$858,339,001
|19
|Disney
|7
|Rocketman
|$55,000
|-23%
|102
|-16
|$539
|$96,330,295
|14
|Paramount Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|$40,000
|-34%
|32
|-5
|$1,250
|$381,502
|5
|Cohen Media Group
