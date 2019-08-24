Weekend Estimates: Angel Has Fallen Captures $20M+; Good Boys Holds Well; Overcomer and Ready or Not Healthy; Hobbs & Shaw Strong In China, Passes $500M Globally

Saturday Update: Lionsgate reports this morning that Angel Has Fallen came in slightly ahead of expectations with an estimated $7.9 million opening day Friday, inclusive of Thursday’s $1.5 million sneaks. That Friday figure beats its predecessor’s $7.54 million first day, although that debuted in spring 2016. Beating tracking that had cited a low-to-mid teen millions weekend debut, we’re projecting an opening north of $20 million at this stage.

Good Boys eased 59 percent from its first day last week to $3.44 million yesterday, giving it a healthy sum of $33.75 million after eight days domestically. Look for a second place finish around $10.8 million or higher.

Overcomer marks Sony’s latest faith-based success with a $3.03 million first day take (including Thursday evening), coming in just north of When the Game Stands Tall‘s $2.95 million first day in August 2014. The studio projects an $8.2 million opening frame.

Ready or Not continued to come in ahead of expectations yesterday with another $2.415 million take, bringing its three-day domestic tally to $5.44 million. A three-day weekend in the realm of $7.4 million appears likely, which would give the pic a five-day start of $10.4 million.

Holdover-wise, The Lion King capped the top five with another $2.198 million and an updated $504.7 million domestic cume. Right behind it, Hobbs & Shaw added $2.15 million for an updated $141.7 million domestic tally.

Domestic weekend estimates are listed below the Hobbs & Shaw international report.

Hobbs & Shaw Overseas & China Update

Hobbs bowed to a strong $39.4 million in China on Friday, setting it on course for a first place debut with a studio projection of $106 million for the weekend.

In China, that would represent the biggest August opening ever, the second biggest Hollywood opening of 2019 (trailing just Avengers: Endgame and topping Spider-Man: Far from Home), the third best Friday-Sunday take of 2019 overall (behind Wandering Earth and Endgame), and the second best opening in the Fast & Furious franchise behind The Fate of the Furious (which still holds China’s all-time Friday-Sunday weekend record).

Other studio notes on Hobbs & Shaw:

– Universal’s fifth-highest-grossing global opening ever (only behind The Fate of the Furious, Jurassic World, Furious 7 and Fifty Shades of Grey)



– The biggest global opening of 2019 for a non-Disney, non-superhero film



– The biggest domestic opening of the summer for a non-Disney, non-superhero film

– The biggest opening outside of the main Fast & Furious franchise for stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham



International highlights by market:



– The biggest opening weekend for the franchise in Korea



– The biggest opening in the franchise for the Others Middle East market



– The biggest opening weekend for a Universal film in Ukraine



With this weekend’s grosses, the international Fast & Furious franchise total surpasses $4 billion, and brings the global gross to more than $5.6 billion.



Top five international markets after China (estimated through Saturday):



1. Japan – $24.9 million



2. UK $- 21.2 million



3. Korea – $20.7 million



4. Russia – $17.9 million



5. Mexico – $16.4 million



The final international territory to open is Greece on August 29.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, AUG. 23 – SUN, AUG. 25

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Angel Has Fallen $20,500,000 — 3,286 — $6,239 $20,500,000 1 Lionsgate 2 Good Boys $10,800,000 -50% 3,353 149 $3,221 $41,107,505 2 Universal Pictures 3 The Lion King $8,700,000 -29% 3,300 -260 $2,636 $511,185,735 6 Walt Disney Pictures 4 Overcomer $8,200,000 — 1,723 — $4,759 $8,200,000 1 Sony Pictures 5 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $7,800,000 -45% 3,312 -445 $2,355 $147,361,255 4 Universal Pictures 6 Ready or Not $7,400,000 — 2,855 — $2,592 $10,428,148 1 Fox Searchlight 7 The Angry Birds Movie 2 $6,600,000 -36% 3,869 0 $1,706 $27,326,263 2 Sony Pictures 8 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $6,200,000 -38% 2,927 -208 $2,118 $50,689,202 3 CBS Films / Lionsgate 9 Dora and the Lost City of Gold $5,500,000 -36% 2,843 -892 $1,935 $43,399,953 3 Paramount Pictures 10 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $5,200,000 -32% 2,209 -295 $2,354 $123,387,467 5 Sony Pictures 11 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $3,900,000 -54% 2,883 30 $1,353 $15,315,947 2 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures 12 The Art of Racing in the Rain $2,100,000 -54% 2,040 -725 $1,029 $21,480,327 3 20th Century Fox 13 Blinded by the Light $2,000,000 -54% 2,307 0 $867 $8,121,406 2 Warner Bros 14 Spider-Man: Far from Home $1,700,000 -39% 1,008 -507 $1,687 $379,769,007 8 Sony / Columbia

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Peanut Butter Falcon $3,200,000 1012% 991 942 $3,229 $3,919,349 3 Roadside Attractions 2 Mission Mangal $670,000 -51% 263 0 $2,548 $2,728,211 2 FIP 3 Yesterday $430,000 -25% 438 -64 $982 $72,422,160 9 Universal Pictures 4 The Kitchen $360,000 -84% 620 -2125 $581 $11,662,291 3 Warner Bros. 5 Aladdin $180,000 -43% 185 -40 $973 $353,839,113 14 Disney 6 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $65,000 -59% 129 -19 $504 $170,791,059 15 Lionsgate 7 Avengers: Endgame $50,000 -50% 115 -33 $435 $858,238,415 18 Disney

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Tel Aviv on Fire $60,000 0% 35 4 $1,714 $60,000 4 Cohen Media Group 2 Stuber $40,000 131% 75 25 $533 $22,345,956 7 20th Century Fox

Friday Report: Lionsgate updates this morning with news that Angel Has Fallen kicked off its domestic run with $1.5 million from shows at an estimated 2,600 locations last night. By comparison, that registered 50 percent higher than Mile 22 last August ($1 million), 76.5 percent stronger than London Has Fallen ($850K), and 70.5 percent higher than The Expendables 3 ($880K).

Meanwhile, Overcomer debuted to a solid $775K from shows beginning at 4pm in 1,563 locations yesterday. The Sony/AFFIRM release is the latest end-of-summer drama appealing to faith-based audiences, and its early start came in 80 percent above When the Game Stands Tall‘s $430K Thursday launch in August 2014.

Ready or Not also continues its rollout this weekend after a $1.88 million opening day on Wednesday, which included $730K from Tuesday night previews.

More updates to follow.