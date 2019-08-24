Weekend Estimates: Angel Has Fallen Captures $20M+; Good Boys Holds Well; Overcomer and Ready or Not Healthy; Hobbs & Shaw Strong In China, Passes $500M Globally

Saturday Update: Lionsgate reports this morning that Angel Has Fallen came in slightly ahead of expectations with an estimated $7.9 million opening day Friday, inclusive of Thursday’s $1.5 million sneaks. That Friday figure beats its predecessor’s $7.54 million first day, although that debuted in spring 2016. Beating tracking that had cited a low-to-mid teen millions weekend debut, we’re projecting an opening north of $20 million at this stage.
Good Boys eased 59 percent from its first day last week to $3.44 million yesterday, giving it a healthy sum of $33.75 million after eight days domestically. Look for a second place finish around $10.8 million or higher.
Overcomer marks Sony’s latest faith-based success with a $3.03 million first day take (including Thursday evening), coming in just north of When the Game Stands Tall‘s $2.95 million first day in August 2014. The studio projects an $8.2 million opening frame.
Ready or Not continued to come in ahead of expectations yesterday with another $2.415 million take, bringing its three-day domestic tally to $5.44 million. A three-day weekend in the realm of $7.4 million appears likely, which would give the pic a five-day start of $10.4 million.
Holdover-wise, The Lion King capped the top five with another $2.198 million and an updated $504.7 million domestic cume. Right behind it, Hobbs & Shaw added $2.15 million for an updated $141.7 million domestic tally.
Hobbs & Shaw Overseas & China Update
Hobbs bowed to a strong $39.4 million in China on Friday, setting it on course for a first place debut with a studio projection of $106 million for the weekend.
In China, that would represent the biggest August opening ever, the second biggest Hollywood opening of 2019 (trailing just Avengers: Endgame and topping Spider-Man: Far from Home), the third best Friday-Sunday take of 2019 overall (behind Wandering Earth and Endgame), and the second best opening in the Fast & Furious franchise behind The Fate of the Furious (which still holds China’s all-time Friday-Sunday weekend record).
Other studio notes on Hobbs & Shaw:
– Universal’s fifth-highest-grossing global opening ever (only behind The Fate of the Furious, Jurassic World, Furious 7 and Fifty Shades of Grey)
– The biggest global opening of 2019 for a non-Disney, non-superhero film
– The biggest domestic opening of the summer for a non-Disney, non-superhero film
– The biggest opening outside of the main Fast & Furious franchise for stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham
International highlights by market:
– The biggest opening weekend for the franchise in Korea
– The biggest opening in the franchise for the Others Middle East market
– The biggest opening weekend for a Universal film in Ukraine
With this weekend’s grosses, the international Fast & Furious franchise total surpasses $4 billion, and brings the global gross to more than $5.6 billion.
Top five international markets after China (estimated through Saturday):
1. Japan – $24.9 million
2. UK $- 21.2 million
3. Korea – $20.7 million
4. Russia – $17.9 million
5. Mexico – $16.4 million
The final international territory to open is Greece on August 29.
Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)
FRI, AUG. 23 – SUN, AUG. 25
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Angel Has Fallen
|$20,500,000
|—
|3,286
|—
|$6,239
|$20,500,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|2
|Good Boys
|$10,800,000
|-50%
|3,353
|149
|$3,221
|$41,107,505
|2
|Universal Pictures
|3
|The Lion King
|$8,700,000
|-29%
|3,300
|-260
|$2,636
|$511,185,735
|6
|Walt Disney Pictures
|4
|Overcomer
|$8,200,000
|—
|1,723
|—
|$4,759
|$8,200,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|5
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|$7,800,000
|-45%
|3,312
|-445
|$2,355
|$147,361,255
|4
|Universal Pictures
|6
|Ready or Not
|$7,400,000
|—
|2,855
|—
|$2,592
|$10,428,148
|1
|Fox Searchlight
|7
|The Angry Birds Movie 2
|$6,600,000
|-36%
|3,869
|0
|$1,706
|$27,326,263
|2
|Sony Pictures
|8
|Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark
|$6,200,000
|-38%
|2,927
|-208
|$2,118
|$50,689,202
|3
|CBS Films / Lionsgate
|9
|Dora and the Lost City of Gold
|$5,500,000
|-36%
|2,843
|-892
|$1,935
|$43,399,953
|3
|Paramount Pictures
|10
|Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
|$5,200,000
|-32%
|2,209
|-295
|$2,354
|$123,387,467
|5
|Sony Pictures
|11
|47 Meters Down: Uncaged
|$3,900,000
|-54%
|2,883
|30
|$1,353
|$15,315,947
|2
|Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures
|12
|The Art of Racing in the Rain
|$2,100,000
|-54%
|2,040
|-725
|$1,029
|$21,480,327
|3
|20th Century Fox
|13
|Blinded by the Light
|$2,000,000
|-54%
|2,307
|0
|$867
|$8,121,406
|2
|Warner Bros
|14
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|$1,700,000
|-39%
|1,008
|-507
|$1,687
|$379,769,007
|8
|Sony / Columbia
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|The Peanut Butter Falcon
|$3,200,000
|1012%
|991
|942
|$3,229
|$3,919,349
|3
|Roadside Attractions
|2
|Mission Mangal
|$670,000
|-51%
|263
|0
|$2,548
|$2,728,211
|2
|FIP
|3
|Yesterday
|$430,000
|-25%
|438
|-64
|$982
|$72,422,160
|9
|Universal Pictures
|4
|The Kitchen
|$360,000
|-84%
|620
|-2125
|$581
|$11,662,291
|3
|Warner Bros.
|5
|Aladdin
|$180,000
|-43%
|185
|-40
|$973
|$353,839,113
|14
|Disney
|6
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|$65,000
|-59%
|129
|-19
|$504
|$170,791,059
|15
|Lionsgate
|7
|Avengers: Endgame
|$50,000
|-50%
|115
|-33
|$435
|$858,238,415
|18
|Disney
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Tel Aviv on Fire
|$60,000
|0%
|35
|4
|$1,714
|$60,000
|4
|Cohen Media Group
|2
|Stuber
|$40,000
|131%
|75
|25
|$533
|$22,345,956
|7
|20th Century Fox
Friday Report: Lionsgate updates this morning with news that Angel Has Fallen kicked off its domestic run with $1.5 million from shows at an estimated 2,600 locations last night. By comparison, that registered 50 percent higher than Mile 22 last August ($1 million), 76.5 percent stronger than London Has Fallen ($850K), and 70.5 percent higher than The Expendables 3 ($880K).
Meanwhile, Overcomer debuted to a solid $775K from shows beginning at 4pm in 1,563 locations yesterday. The Sony/AFFIRM release is the latest end-of-summer drama appealing to faith-based audiences, and its early start came in 80 percent above When the Game Stands Tall‘s $430K Thursday launch in August 2014.
Ready or Not also continues its rollout this weekend after a $1.88 million opening day on Wednesday, which included $730K from Tuesday night previews.
More updates to follow.
