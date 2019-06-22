Toy Story 4 Corrals Healthy $115-125M Domestic Debut, But Marks June’s Latest Under-Performer — Here’s What’s Happening to Summer 2019’s Box Office

Saturday Update: Disney updates this morning with an official Friday estimate of $47.39 million for Pixar’s Toy Story 4, delivering the studio’s third highest opening day in their quarter-century history. This is a very positive start in relative terms for the sequel as strong word of mouth and brand recognition will drive business in the days and weeks ahead — particularly given the lack of animated competition in the near future.

Boxoffice is currently projecting an opening weekend between $115 million and $125 million.

However, the elephant in the room here is the fact that this marks a third consecutive weekend where a top-line new release has under-performed by no small margin (four weekends for those who may want to include May 31’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters). Unlike the past month, though, Toy Story 4 was expected to break the trend thanks not only to its franchise goodwill but incredibly strong reviews and evidence that this would be one June sequel for audiences to largely enjoy.

While that remains true (the film stands at 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 96 percent on the site’s audience rating), this box office performance again underlines the enormous uphill battle franchises face after apparently concluding their stories — something we outlined in our original long range forecast and final pre-weekend analysis, the former of which preceded a dramatic increase in industry forecasts due to bullish tracking and pre-sales reports.

The important takeaway here is that this isn’t an indictment on Toy Story 4 — aside from the fact that Disney may have missed an opportunity by not releasing it on Father’s Day weekend, ala their past four summer films dating back to 2015’s Inside Out. Instead, it’s a reminder that data and tracking will only inform forecasts to a certain level of reliability. Going to the movies is ultimately a psychological choice for the majority of moviegoers that’s exceedingly challenging to measure when no two films are entirely equal.

The blunt possibility this industry must face right now is that if one subscribes to the idea of success breeding success (good movies inspire audiences to go to the cinema more often), then it is also true that failure breeds failure. In other words, perhaps a string of bad sequels makes people increasingly suspicious about the next one, regardless of its own quality and merits.

No, Toy Story 4 is not a failure. Far from it, in fact. It will go on to a leggy domestic and global run. The summer box office is starting to feel the pressure of lofty expectations, though. While early June was a mere appetizer (albeit, one that fell below even conservative expectations) for the rest of a presumed strong summer slate, the season is now in a position where the heart of the slate will need to perform at or near optimistic forecasts over the next six to eight weeks in order to keep not just a potential record summer alive, but the hopes of 2019 to chase down last year’s $11.9 billion domestic record.

On that latter topic, those hopes are now increasingly more reliant upon the second half of the year than they already were a few months ago. Year-to-date sales are down 8 percent versus this time last year (despite several heavy hitters so far), but there’s still time to right the ship. It’s achievable with the slate of blockbusters ahead between now and Christmas, including the likes of Toy Story 4 itself, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Hobbs & Shaw, It: Chapter 2, Joker, Frozen II, Jumanji 3, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The onus, though, is arguably on studios to deliver quality product at a more consistent rate going forward. Franchise fatigue is real, but it isn’t fatigue from the mere existence of sequels — just the existence of *bad* ones.

This weekend’s early estimates are below.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, JUN. 21 – SUN, JUN. 23

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Toy Story 4 $120,000,000 — 4,575 — $26,230 $120,000,000 1 Disney 2 Child’s Play $14,400,000 — 3,007 — $4,789 $14,400,000 1 United Artists Releasing 3 Aladdin $12,500,000 -28% 3,435 -121 $3,639 $287,810,128 5 Disney 4 Men in Black: International $11,000,000 -63% 4,224 0 $2,604 $52,939,654 2 Sony / Columbia 5 The Secret Life of Pets 2 $10,900,000 -55% 3,804 -760 $2,865 $118,193,535 3 Universal 6 Rocketman $5,900,000 -37% 2,414 -607 $2,444 $77,578,389 4 Paramount Pictures 7 Godzilla: King of the Monsters $3,900,000 -56% 2,368 -839 $1,647 $3,900,098 4 Warner Bros. 8 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum $3,800,000 -41% 1,607 -426 $2,365 $155,792,424 6 Lionsgate 9 Dark Phoenix $3,700,000 -60% 2,054 -1667 $1,801 $60,259,311 3 Fox 10 Anna $3,600,000 — 2,114 — $1,703 $3,600,000 1 Lionsgate / Summit 11 Shaft $3,400,000 -62% 2,952 0 $1,152 $15,786,394 2 Warner Bros. 12 Late Night $2,600,000 -51% 2,172 -48 $1,197 $10,688,979 3 Amazon Studios

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Endgame $2,000,000 -46% 985 -465 $2,030 $834,608,966 9 Disney 2 Ma (2019) $1,100,000 -70% 862 -932 $1,276 $43,649,765 4 Universal Pictures 3 The Dead Don’t Die $1,100,000 -57% 690 77 $1,594 $4,727,915 2 Focus Features 4 Dumbo $108,000 -25% 140 -10 $771 $114,253,657 13 Walt Disney Pictures 5 Captain Marvel $64,000 -42% 145 -16 $441 $426,753,530 16 Disney

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Breakthrough $42,000 -34% 72 -35 $583 $40,656,364 10 20th Century Fox

Friday Morning Update: Disney reports this morning that Toy Story 4 kicked off with an excellent $12 million start Thursday night, including shows that began with 5pm fan events and 6pm general screenings. That claims the second highest Thursday opening of all-time for an animated movie, topping the $9.2 million of Finding Dory three summers ago, while coming in behind last year’s Incredibles 2 ($18.5 million) — the standing record for an animated film. Those two films opened to $182.7 million and $135.1 million domestic weekends, respectively.

The Child’s Play remake is off to a strong start in its own right with an estimated $1.65 million from last night’s first shows. That bests Ma‘s $1.4 million kick-off a few weeks ago, while registering 28 percent behind Pet Sematary‘s $2.3 million start earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Anna took in a reported $325K from an estimated 1,700 locations last night — half the amount of Miss Bala ($650K) earlier this year and 17 percent lower than 2016’s Mechanic: Resurrection ($390K).

Read our earlier weekend forecast in this report. More updates to follow throughout the weekend.