Weekend Report: Black and Blue ($675K) and Countdown ($515K) Kick Off Final October Frame

Friday Update: Sony / Screen Gems’ Black and Blue won the Thursday night battle with a $675K debut from shows beginning at 7pm in 1,962 theaters. That’s not far behind the $865K Thursday start of The Intruder earlier this year, which ultimately went on to a $10.9 million opening weekend.

Related Coverage: Weekend Forecast: Black and Blue, Countdown, and The Current War

Meanwhile, Countdown arrived in 2,150 locations last night to the tune of $515K. That’s a few ticks ahead of Hell Fest, which debuted to $435K last year and The Bye Bye Man ($400K), while coming in below the $750K of Truth or Dare. Those latter two titles opened on Friday the 13th, though, which skews comparisons somewhat.

The Current War also arrives in theaters this weekend from 101 Studios, although no Thursday earnings have been reported as of this publishing.

More updates to come throughout the weekend.