Weekend Estimates (Updated): Maleficent 2 & Joker ($18M+) Too Close to Call for Top Spot; Black and Blue & Countdown ($8M+ Each) Meet Expectations; The Lighthouse Eyes $4M from Expansion

Saturday Update: Joker returned to the top spot at the box office on Friday with another $5.46 million in its 22nd day of release, bringing the overall domestic cume to $264.14 million. We’re projecting a weekend around $18.5 million, which means the tight race for first place is on as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil remains on course for a similar weekend outcome. The Disney sequel took in $4.825 million on Friday and should enjoy strong matinee business during the weekend. Its eight-day domestic haul stands at $51.7 million.

Zombieland: Double Tap added $3.375 million to kick off its second frame yesterday. With $38.8 million in the domestic bank after eight days, a sophomore weekend around $11.2 million appears likely.

Debuting in fourth place, Countdown earned $3.14 million on opening day — 54 percent ahead of Hell Fest‘s $2.04 million first day one year ago. Boxoffice projects an opening frame around $8.1 million.

Black and Blue capped the top five yesterday with $3.055 million, a few ticks behind The Intruder‘s $3.94 million opening day earlier this year. Expect a weekend close to $8.4 million.

Meanwhile, prestige titles The Lighthouse and Jojo Rabbit added $1.284 million and $340K, respectively, in their limited release expansions on Friday, while The Current War opened in semi-wide release to the tune of $947K yesterday.

Early weekend estimates are below.

Updated to include Downton Abbey, The Addams Family, and other titles.

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, OCT. 25 – SUN, OCT. 27

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil $18,600,000 -50% 3,790 0 $4,908 $65,475,158 2 Disney 2 Joker $18,500,000 -37% 3,936 -154 $4,700 $277,183,522 4 Warner Bros. 3 The Addams Family $11,900,000 -27% 4,102 0 $2,901 $72,995,698 3 United Artists Releasing 4 Zombieland: Double Tap $11,200,000 -58% 3,468 0 $3,230 $11,200,000 2 Sony Pictures 5 Black and Blue $8,400,000 — 2,062 — $4,074 $8,400,000 1 Sony / Screen Gems 6 Countdown $8,100,000 — 2,675 — $3,028 $8,100,000 1 STX Entertainment 7 Gemini Man $4,200,000 -49% 3,008 -634 $1,396 $43,542,413 3 Paramount Pictures 8 The Current War $2,900,000 — 1,022 — $2,838 $2,900,000 1 101 Studios 9 Abominable $2,100,000 -40% 2,196 -451 $956 $56,918,595 5 Universal Pictures 10 Downton Abbey $1,900,000 -39% 1,658 -600 $1,146 $92,206,630 6 Focus Features 11 Judy $1,200,000 -43% 1,418 0 $846 $21,533,376 5 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment 12 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood $540,000 722% 1,674 1599 $323 $140,412,518 14 Sony Pictures 13 Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark $500,000 261% 1,567 1348 $319 $68,677,487 12 CBS Films / Lionsgate

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 The Lighthouse $4,100,000 858% 586 578 $6,997 $4,680,487 2 A24 2 Parasite $1,800,000 45% 130 97 $13,846 $4,087,510 3 NEON 3 Hustlers $920,000 -55% 914 -661 $1,007 $103,624,862 7 STX Entertainment 4 Housefull 4 $750,000 — 315 — $2,381 $750,000 1 FIP 5 Western Stars $625,000 — 537 — $1,164 $1,065,000 2 Warner Bros. 6 Ad Astra $290,000 -64% 325 -471 $892 $49,327,567 6 20th Century Fox 7 Rambo: Last Blood $220,000 -60% 436 -494 $505 $44,548,786 6 Lionsgate 8 The Lion King $155,000 -43% 199 -126 $779 $543,196,133 15 Walt Disney Pictures 9 Jexi $135,000 -89% 322 -2010 $419 $6,454,922 3 Lionsgate / CBS / Entertainment One 10 Toy Story 4 $72,000 -20% 121 -24 $595 $433,814,240 19 Disney 11 Angel Has Fallen $72,000 -27% 148 -20 $486 $69,010,141 10 Lionsgate 12 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw $55,000 -41% 114 -73 $482 $173,787,585 13 Universal Pictures 13 Good Boys $50,000 -51% 113 -77 $442 $83,060,105 11 Universal Pictures

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Jojo Rabbit $1,100,000 215% 55 50 $20,000 $1,559,424 2 Fox Searchlight 2 No Safe Spaces $60,000 — 1 — $60,000 $60,000 1 Atlas Distribution 3 Immortal Hero $8,500 -59% 9 -3 $944 $34,495 2 Freestyle Releasing 4 Lucy In The Sky $7,000 -87% 35 -196 $200 $314,999 4 Fox Searchlight 5 47 Meters Down: Uncaged $7,000 -67% 25 -26 $280 $22,247,559 11 Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Friday Update: Sony / Screen Gems’ Black and Blue won the Thursday night battle with a $675K debut from shows beginning at 7pm in 1,962 theaters. That’s not far behind the $865K Thursday start of The Intruder earlier this year, which ultimately went on to a $10.9 million opening weekend.

Related Coverage: Weekend Forecast: Black and Blue, Countdown, and The Current War

Meanwhile, Countdown arrived in 2,150 locations last night to the tune of $515K. That’s a few ticks ahead of Hell Fest, which debuted to $435K last year and The Bye Bye Man ($400K), while coming in below the $750K of Truth or Dare. Those latter two titles opened on Friday the 13th, though, which skews comparisons somewhat.

The Current War also arrives in theaters this weekend from 101 Studios, although no Thursday earnings have been reported as of this publishing.

More updates to come throughout the weekend.