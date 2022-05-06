Weekend Report: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Conjures $36M Domestic Previews, Reaches $85.7M Internationally

Photo Credits: Disney & Marvel Studios ("Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness")

Friday, May 6: Disney reports this morning that Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earned $36 million from domestic previews beginning at 3pm on Thursday.

That’s the 8th largest preview gross in history behind Avengers: Infinity War‘s $39 million in late April 2018, and the second largest pandemic era figure behind Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $50 million.

As forecast, Thursday’s domestic start lands within the expected range. The result doesn’t yet offer enough insight as to how the weekend will play out (something Friday’s business will give a better indication of).

As Thursday leaned toward the lower end of forecasts, $200 million remains an unlocked threshold for the weekend. Regardless, a debut near $190 million domestically or higher remains the target, but word of mouth will dictate some of the weekend trajectory. While critics have given the film a 77 percent score, Rotten Tomatoes’ audience reception stands at 89 percent.

Internationally, Multiverse opened in another 24 markets on Thursday and sent the two-day international haul to $85.7 million. Thursday’s key opening markets included the UK ($6.0 million), Australia ($4.0 million), Brazil ($5.1 million), and Mexico ($8.0 million).

With 44 total markets open across two days, Disney estimates their overall results to be just 12 percent under No Way Home, while 172 percent ahead of 2016’s Doctor Strange and 197 percent ahead of The Batman in like-for-like markets.

The film rolls out in additional markets on Friday. More updates throughout the weekend. Below are highlights from the first two days internationally, via Disney:

Thursday key openers

Latin America

Opened #1 in all markets

Brazil: 2 nd highest opening day during the pandemic era and 6 th highest opening day in industry history . 93% market share.

highest opening day during the pandemic era and . 93% market share. Mexico: 2 nd highest opening day during the pandemic era and 9 th highest opening day in industry history . 90% market share.

highest opening day during the pandemic era and . 90% market share. Ecuador: 2 nd highest opening day during the pandemic era and 5 th highest opening day in industry history . 96% market share.

highest opening day during the pandemic era and . 96% market share. Central America: 2 nd highest opening day during the pandemic era and 6 th highest opening day in industry history . 97% market share.

highest opening day during the pandemic era and . 97% market share. Peru: Highest opening day during the pandemic era and 9 th highest opening day in industry history . 97% market share.

and . 97% market share. Argentina: 2 nd highest opening day during the pandemic era. 92% market share.

highest opening day during the pandemic era. 92% market share. Other Latin America: 2nd highest opening day during the pandemic in Colombia and Chile. Both over 90% market share.

Asia-Pacific

Opened #1 in all markets

Indonesia: Highest opening day during the pandemic era . 99% market share!

. 99% market share! Australia: 2 nd highest opening day of the pandemic era. 83% market share.

highest opening day of the pandemic era. 83% market share. New Zealand: 2nd highest opening day of the pandemic era. 78% market share.

Europe

Opened #1 in all markets

UK: 3 rd highest opening day during the pandemic era and biggest opening Thursday during 2022. Opening day was above that of No Time To Die , which also opened on a Thursday, and almost equal to the opening day of The Batman, which was a Friday. 83% market share.

highest opening day during the pandemic era and biggest opening Thursday during 2022. , which also opened on a Thursday, and almost equal to the opening day of The Batman, which was a Friday. 83% market share. Other Europe: 2nd highest opening day during the pandemic era in UAE, Israel, Czech Rep, Portugal, Greece, Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia. 4th highest opening day for a MCU release in Hungary and Slovakia. Market shares anywhere from 70% to 93%.

Wednesday key openers

Asia-Pacific

Opened #1 in all markets.

Malaysia: 2 nd highest opening day in industry history (behind only Avengers: Endgame).

(behind only Avengers: Endgame). Korea: 2 nd highest opening day ever for a TWDS release (behind only Avengers: Endgame).

highest opening day ever for a TWDS release (behind only Avengers: Endgame). Thailand: Highest opening day during the pandemic era . It also represents the 4 th highest opening day for any MCU release.

. It also represents the 4 highest opening day for any MCU release. Philippines: Highest opening day during the pandemic era .

. Singapore: Highest opening day during the pandemic era .

. Japan: 2 nd highest non-local opening day during the pandemic era. It also represents the 3 rd highest opening day for any MCU release (behind only Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: NWH).

highest non-local opening day during the pandemic era. It also represents the 3 highest opening day for any MCU release (behind only Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: NWH). Hong Kong: 2 nd highest opening day during the pandemic era.

highest opening day during the pandemic era. Vietnam: 2 nd highest opening day during the pandemic era.

highest opening day during the pandemic era. Taiwan: 3rd highest opening day during the pandemic era.

Europe

Opened #1 in all markets.