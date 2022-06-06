Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation Promotes Christina Blumer to Executive Director

Image courtesy: Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation

Christina Blumer, is being promoted to Executive Director of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation (WRMPPF), effective immediately, the organization announced Monday.

The Foundation’s previous executive director, Todd Vradenburg, exited the post in March to become the President and CEO of National Association of Theatre Owners California/Nevada.

Blumer joined the foundation in 2009 as a program manager. She served as Director of Development from 2017 through this past March, overseeing fundraising and donor relations. Since March, she’s served as Director of Operations, where she expanded industry relations and supervised the ongoing programs and services of the charity.

As Executive Director, Blumer will oversee day-to-day activities, provide leadership to staff, ensure tax compliance, advise the Board of Directors on organizational programming and services, and maintain relationships with the motion picture industry at large.

Blumer becomes the first woman appointed to the position since Lois Lewis in 1975.

“Christina has demonstrated an exceptional work ethic, leadership, collaborative spirit, and commitment to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation during a time of increasing need from members of our motion picture community,” President Heather Morgan said in a press release. “We are excited to see her flourish in her new role.”

“Having started my career at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, I’m grateful for the opportunity to have done a bit of everything while learning about the rich history of our beloved organization and its enormous impact on the lives of so many people in the motion picture industry,” Blumer said. “I look forward to adapting and growing our programs to ensure the success of our charity as the industry evolves.”

The only charity of its kind in the nation, The motion picture industry charity was created in 1936 to provide financial assistance to members of the distribution and exhibition community in times of need.

The Pioneer of the Year Dinner, benefiting Will Rogers’ Pioneers Assistance Fund, returns Wednesday, September 21, honoring James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.