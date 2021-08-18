Emagine Entertainment to Screen WWE SummerSlam in Select Theaters

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

This Saturday (August 21) at 8:00 p.m. ET, Emagine Entertainment will be showing WWE SummerSlam live in select Emagine theaters, it was announced Tuesday (August 17).

SummerSlam is a professional wrestling pay-per-view event that occurs each August. The card for this year’s event, which is taking place in Las Vegas, could feature Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks, Edge vs. Seth Rollins and a returning Becky Lynch against Charlotte Flair.

To purchase tickets, which are selling for $25, visit www.emagine-ennick tertainament.com.

Participating theaters:

Emagine Royal Oak – 200 North Main Street, Royal Oak, Michigan

Emagine Novi – 44425 West Twelve Mile Road, Novi, Michigan

Emagine Canton – 39535 Ford Road, Canton, Michigan

Emagine Rochester Hills – 200 Barclay Circle, Rochester Hills, Michigan

Emagine Palladium – 209 Hamilton Row, Birmingham, Michigan

Emagine Macomb – 15251 23 Mile Rd, Macomb, Michigan

Emagine Frankfort – 19965 South La Grange Road, Frankfort, Illinois

Emagine Geneva Lakes – 2565 WI-120, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin