In a year defined by a lack of titles being made available to cinemas, Universal bucked the trend by bringing 19 titles to theaters in 2022. Its specialty division, Focus Features, distributed an additional 12 titles to theaters. All in all, it was the studio with the busiest output of the year. 2023 will bring another strong, superhero-free Universal slate to theaters—headlined by a new Christopher Nolan title, the launch of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the latest installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise.
2023 Preview
High Expectations
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
April 7, 2023
One of the gaming world’s most recognizable characters has a strong shot at box office success with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, hailing from Illumination Entertainment. Illumination gave Universal two successful family-friendly movies in 2022 (see Minions: The Rise of Gru and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, below), a year that for the most part saw family titles fail to meet box office expectations. Aside from Minions: The Rise of Gru‘s $123.2M domestic haul and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s $88.1M and counting (including grosses earned in 2023), comps include live action/animation hybrid video game adaptations Sonic the Hedgehog ($148.9M), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ($190.8M), and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu ($144.1M). – Rebecca Pahle
Fast X
May 19, 2093
It’s been diminishing returns for the Fast & Furious franchise at the domestic box office since 2015’s Furious 7 peaked with a $353M theatrical run. The last entry in the franchise, F9: The Fast Saga, released in a pandemic-stricken market in April 2021, topped out at $173M domestically—the lowest tally since 2009’s Fast & Furious. The franchise still has gas left in the tank for an overseas run, and international audiences should help determine the future of the franchise. – Daniel Loria
Oppenheimer
July 21, 2023
Christopher Nolan’s first film to hit theaters since Tenet led the theatrical reopening effort in August 2020. That title wouldn’t be a fair comparable for Oppenheimer, and neither are similar action epics like Inception. Instead, 2014’s Interstellar ($188M) may prove to be the most accurate benchmark before we see more from this title’s marketing campaign. – Daniel Loria
Migration
December 22, 2023
Little is known about this holiday season family release—though the fact that it hails from animation powerhouse Illumination Entertainment (see: The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) speaks well for its chances at the box office. Migration marks the English-language debut of director Benjamin Renner, who served as a co-director on 2017’s The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales and the 2012 critical favorite Ernest & Celestine. – Rebecca Pahle
Breakout Contenders
M3GAN
January 6, 2023
Universal started 2023 on the right foot with the first over-performer of the year. M3GAN exceeded expectations over its opening weekend with a $30.4M bow—the highest-grossing opening weekend for a PG-13 horror title since 2021’s A Quiet Place Part II. – Daniel Loria
Knock at the Cabin
February 3, 2023
M. Night Shyamalan directs this horror thriller about a family whose vacation is interrupted by a mysterious quartet who claim to have knowledge about an imminent apocalypse. The mid-aughts saw Shyamalan direct a string of commercial and critical flops, including 2013’s After Earth ($60.5M) and 2010’s The Last Airbender ($131.7M); since then, his films have boasted lower budgets but higher levels of critical acclaim. Comps here include Shyamalan’s The Visit (2015; $65.2M), Split (2016; $138.2M), Glass (2019; $111M), and pandemic release Old (2021; $48.2M). – Rebecca Pahle
Renfield
April 14, 2023
In terms of comps for Renfield, there aren’t too many classic-horror-literature-reimagined-as-comedies films to choose from. Director Chris McKay’s previous theatrical release, the animated The LEGO Batman Movie, grossed $175.9M, an unreasonable benchmark for Renfield, his third feature. In between Batman and Renfield in McKay’s filmography sits 2021 actioner The Tomorrow War, which was sold to Amazon Prime during the pandemic.
Book Club: The Next Chapter
May 12, 2023
2018’s Book Club earned $68.5M domestically; other recent movies geared towards older female audiences include 2019’s Poms ($13.1M), 2011’s The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ($46.4M), and 2015’s The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ($33M). Jane Fonda, who appears in Book Club and its upcoming sequel, has a similar movie hitting theaters in 2023 with Paramount’s 80 for Brady, out in February.– Rebecca Pahle
Strays
June 9, 2023
The closest comp for animated comedy Strays has to be 2016’s Sausage Party ($97.6M), which was also aimed at adults. Strays director Josh Greenbaum’s 2021 release Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar had its planned theatrical run scuttled by the pandemic and instead debuted on Hulu. – Rebecca Pahle
Exorcist
October 13, 2023
Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again to relaunch another legacy horror franchise in theaters. Not much is known about Exorcist at this point; the most obvious benchmark will be the $159.3M take of 2018’s Halloween, but only if Universal manages to avoid a simultaneous release on Peacock. –Daniel Loria
Trolls 3
November 17, 2023
The first Trolls movie enjoyed a successful (if fairly innocuous) theatrical run when it was launched in November 2016. The original’s $154M was good enough to greenlight a sequel, a title that went on to achieve infamy among exhibitors. Trolls 2 – World Tour became the first major studio title to skip theaters altogether during the pandemic, opting instead to debut on Premium Video On-Demand (PVOD). Can the third title in the series become a cinematic event? Or will audiences opt to wait and watch it at home? – Daniel Loria
2022 Recap
Jurassic World: Dominion
Domestic earnings in 2022: $376.0M
Released: June 10, 2022
It’s hard to consider a film which will likely finish as the year’s #5 title a box office disappointment. But it’s happened before—see 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was the lowest grossing film of the trilogy and underperformed compared to pre-release projections. Something similar happened here, as Dominion finished -42% below 2015’s Jurassic World ($652.3M) and -10% behind 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($417.7M). – Jesse Rifkin
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Domestic earnings in 2022: $123.2M
Released: July 1, 2022
The fifth installment in the Despicable Me / Minions franchise proved the highest-earning yet, squeaking by at +0.3% above 2013’s Despicable Me 2 ($368.0M) and +10% above 2015’s original Minions ($336.0M). – Jesse Rifkin
Nope
Domestic earnings in 2022: $123.2M
Released: July 22, 2022
The highest-grossing “original” film of 2022, not based on a preexisting IP or true story, it feels wrong to say Nope came in below expectations. Perhaps writer-director Jordan Peele had set the box office bar too high with 2017’s Get Out ($175.8M) and 2019’s Us ($175.0M). – Jesse Rifkin
The Bad Guys
Domestic earnings in 2022: $97.2M
Released: April 22, 2022
Among animated titles, few would have projected prior to release that Guys would earn +3% more than DC League of Super Pets ($93.6M) and only -17% off from perpetual animation juggernaut Pixar with Lightyear ($118.3M). – Jesse Rifkin
The Black Phone
Domestic earnings in 2022: $89.8M
Released: June 24, 2022
Among horror releases, Phone earned +10% more than January’s Scream ($81.6M), a film that Boxoffice PRO ranks in its year-end recap as having exceeded box office expectations. – Jesse Rifkin
Sing 2
Domestic earnings in 2022: $86.3M, of $162.7M total
Released: December 22, 2022
The animated sequel with an all-star cast of both actors and non-actor musicians ended up -39% behind 2016’s original Sing ($270.3M). – Jesse Rifkin
Ticket to Paradise
Domestic earnings in 2022: $68.0M
Released: October 21, 2022
The romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney did decently well. Although it’s not a genre comparison, Paradise looks poised to finish about +65% above 2016’s Roberts and Clooney-starring thriller Money Monster ($41.0M). – Jesse Rifkin
Halloween Ends
Domestic earnings in 2022: $64.0M
Released: October 14, 2022
Released day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and streaming on Peacock, Ends slashed a low box office, -59% below 2018’s theatrically exclusive Halloween ($159.3M) and -30% behind 2021’s Halloween Kills, which was also released day-and-date ($92.0M). – Jesse Rifkin
Violent Night
Domestic earnings in 2022: $38.4M
Released: December 2, 2022
David Harbour starred as Santa Claus who’s tasked with taking down a group of mercenaries in this R-rated action comedy. Box office expectations were modest and roughly met, although Violent Night looks poised to finish below such other adult-themed holiday movies as 2017’s A Bad Moms Christmas ($72.1M), 2003’s Bad Santa ($60.0M), and 2016’s Office Christmas Party ($54.7M). – Jesse Rifkin
Beast
Domestic earnings in 2022: $31.8M
Released: August 19, 2022
Starring Idris Elba as a man trying to survive against a lion in the wilds of Africa, Beast earned +5% above Elba’s 2017 survival thriller The Mountain Between Us ($30.3M). – Jesse Rifkin
Marry Me
Domestic earnings in 2022: $22.4M
Released: February 11, 2022
Timed to Valentine’s Day and released day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and streaming on Peacock, this romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson stalled at the box office. It earned -42% less than Lopez’s 2018 Second Act ($39.2M), itself something of a box office disappointment. Compared to other Valentine’s Day romantic comedy releases, it was also -59% behind 2019’s What Men Want ($54.6M) and -52% behind 2016’s How to be Single ($46.8M). – Jesse Rifkin
Ambulance
Domestic earnings in 2022: $22.3M
Released: April 8, 2022
Compared to other action thrillers from director Michael Bay, Ambulance earned -57% below 2016’s 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi ($52.8M), -55% behind 2013’s Pain & Gain ($49.8M), and -37% below 2005’s The Island ($35.8M). – Jesse Rifkin
The 355
Domestic earnings in 2022: $14.5M
Released: January 7, 2022
A team of women armed with weapons, at least one of whom is played by an Academy Award nominated or winning actress, kick some butt. This variation on the theme, starring Jessica Chastain and Penelope Cruz, earned -65% below 2018’s Widows starring Viola Davis and -82% behind 2020’s Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie ($84.1M). – Jesse Rifkin
Easter Sunday
Domestic earnings in 2022: $13.0M
Released: August 5, 2022
Universal’s struggles with comedies at the 2022 box office began with Easter Sunday, a seasonal title released in the middle of the summer. – Daniel Loria
Bros
Domestic earnings in 2022: $11.6M
Released: September 30, 2022
Billed as the first same-sex romantic comedy from a major studio, Bros failed to connect with viewers and finished the year as one of the most disappointing releases on the market. – Daniel Loria
Firestarter
Domestic earnings in 2022: $9.5M
Released: May 13, 2022
Released day-and-date simultaneously in cinemas and streaming on Peacock, the horror film based on a Stephen King novel finished -36% below 1984’s original Firestarter – and that’s without adjusting for ticket price inflation. – Jesse Rifkin
Redeeming Love
Domestic earnings in 2022: $9.2M
Released: January 21, 2022
This faith-based romance drama set during the California gold rush of 1849 was unable to find an audience in a lackluster January. – Daniel Loria
The Fabelmans
Domestic earnings in 2022: $9.1M
Released: November 23, 2022
Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age film had low box office projections in the first place. But its -43% sophomore weekend drop was lower than for many Spielberg titles, including 1998’s Saving Private Ryan (-23%), 2015’s Bridge of Spies (-26%), 1997’s Amistad (-28%), 2002’s Catch Me If You Can (-30%), 2004’s The Terminal (-31%), 2005’s Munich (-33%), 2017’s The Post (-39%), and 2011’s War Horse (-40%). However, it was a milder drop than for 2012’s Lincoln (-48%) and 2021’s West Side Story (-65%). – Jesse Rifkin
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Domestic earnings in 2022: $55.6M
Released: December 21, 2022
2011’s original Puss in Boots earned $194.2M in its theatrical run. While that benchmark may have always been out of reach for the sequel, a solid run during the holiday period put the title on track to cross $100M, a rarity among family films at the 2022 box office. – Daniel Loria
She Said
Domestic earnings in 2022: $5.8M
Released: November 18, 2022
Compared to other journalism films, She Said is poised to earn about -87% below 2015’s Spotlight ($45.0M) and -81% behind 2019’s Bombshell ($31.7M). – Jesse Rifkin
