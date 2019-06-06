4DX and Anime Expo Present the First Annual “4DX Anime Film Fest”

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, CA (June 6, 2019) – CJ 4DPLEX and Anime Expo announced today the first annual “4DX Anime Film Fest” will take place at Regal LA Live, July 3 & 4. Anime Expo convention goers will be treated to exclusive screenings of Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer, Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative), and Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the MOVIE – A Wakening of the Trailblazer enhanced with 4DX motion and environmental effects. In addition, there will be a 30-minute Q&A panel with screenwriter and cast following the Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative) screening to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the series.

“We are thrilled to be working with 4DX to bring the first ever 4DX Anime Film Fest to the thousands of Anime Expo fans. Not only will they get to experience the extremely impressive multi-sensory movie format, they also have the opportunity to gain insight into Gundam during the Q&A session,” said Ray Chiang, CEO of The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation.

4DX currently reaches more than 644 locations worldwide, with 21 of those locations in the United States.