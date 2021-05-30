A Quiet Place Part II Scores Highest Domestic Opening Weekend of the Pandemic, on Track to Surpass Original’s 4-Day Debut

L-r, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and Evelyn (Emily Blunt) brave the unknown in "A Quiet Place Part II.” Photo Credit: Jonny Cournoyer © 2019 Paramount Pictures. All rights reserved.

The domestic box office just hit another major milestone in its recovery with the debut of Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II. The sequel opened to $48.3 million from 3,726 screens, according to the studio’s three-day estimates. The four-day figure, which spans the length of the Memorial Day weekend, is estimated to come in at $58.5 million.

The tally represents the biggest opening weekend of the pandemic by a considerable margin, eclipsing Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong three-day bow of $31.6 million, four-day take of $34.1 million, and six-day opening week haul of $50.2 million from 3,064 screens. Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II is playing exclusively at cinemas for a 45-day period, whereas Godzilla vs. Kong opened simultaneously on HBO Max at no additional cost to subscribers.

A Quiet Place Part II’s opening weekend numbers came in just 3 percent shy of its predecessor’s debut. A Quiet Place opened to $50.2 million from 3,508 screens over a three-day frame in April 2018. The sequel is expected to overtake the original’s $54.3 million haul over the first four days of release.

A Quiet Place Part II earned $22 million in its initial set of markets overseas, representing 30 percent of its international rollout. It opened in third place in China with $14.9 million from 10,212 locations. Other leading markets at this point in release include first place finishes in Australia ($4M), Indonesia ($1.5M), New Zealand ($790k), and Ukraine ($315k).

The sequel is set to open in Russia and the UK next weekend. Key markets on the schedule include Mexico (June 11); France and South Korea (June 16); Japan and Spain (June 18); Italy and Germany (June 24); and Brazil (July 23).