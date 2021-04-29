Alamo Drafthouse to Reopen Additional 15 Locations, Doubling Current Footprint

Image Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has announced reopening plans for an additional 15 theaters across the U.S., effectively doubling the number of operational Alamo locations to 31 by July, the company revealed today.

First to open will be the exhibitor’s Brooklyn location on May 7, followed by Los Angeles and Austin, Texas’ Mueller location on May 28. A dozen others are slated to reopen in June and July.

Tickets for the Brooklyn location go on sale May 7 at drafthouse.com/nyc, while tickets for Los Angeles and Austin’s Mueller location go on sale May 17. The first 3,000 guests to attend the Brooklyn theater will receive a free scratch-off ticket good for free food and other prizes.

Today’s announcement follows on the heels of the most robust frame at the North American box office since the start of the pandemic, with two films – Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat and Funimation’s Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train – having both grossed north of $20 million last weekend.

“This past weekend’s box office wasn’t just the biggest for our theaters during the COVID era – in fact, it would have been pretty healthy in ‘the old days’ era,” said Shelli Taylor, Alamo Drafthouse CEO, in a statement. “It’s so gratifying to see audiences so enthusiastically embracing not just our theaters but our industry as a whole.”

“We’ve spent the last eight months refining what we think is the safest and most relaxing cinematic experience possible,” added Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and Executive Chairman. “We are thrilled to finally be able to bring what we’ve learned to New York, Los Angeles, and many other theaters for what we hope is the home stretch, and a colossal season of big movies.”

The Brooklyn location’s reopening weekend programming will include both new films and repertory screenings including Mamma Mia! (in celebration of Mother’s Day) and Alamo Drafthouse’s Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring cast reunion hosted by Stephen Colbert. New releases screening at the theater will include Mortal Kombat, Demon Slayer, United Artists’ Guy Ritchie action film Wrath of Man and the new Sesame Street documentary Street Gang.

Throughout the month of May, the Brooklyn theater will additionally spotlight iconic Brooklyn or New York City films. These include Do the Right Thing, The Wiz, Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Warriors and – “as a nod to theater homebase City Point Brooklyn’s Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue,” a press release notes – the documentary RBG.

Safety protocols established at previously-opened Alamo Drafthouse locations, including mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing, will presumably remain in place at the exhibitor’s soon-to-reopen theaters. The company notes that some of the “COVID-era innovations” it instituted, including pre-ordering food and beverages and personal theater bookings, will persist as part of its model going forward.

A full list of planned Alamo Drafthouse reopenings, as well as locations currently in operation, can be found below. Details on additional reopenings as well as brand-new locations will be announced later in the year.

To buy tickets and for additional details, visit drafthouse.com. Current safety protocols can be found here.

Locations scheduled to reopen:

May 7th New York, NY (Brooklyn)

May 28th

Los Angeles, CA

Austin, TX (Mueller)

June

Dallas / Fort Worth, TX (Cedars, Lake Highlands, Richardson)

Denver, CO (Westminster)

Omaha, NE San Antonio, TX (Stone Oak)

July

Austin, TX (Village)

Laredo, TX

Lubbock, TX

San Francisco, CA

Yonkers, NY

Currently Open:

Austin, TX (Lakeline, Slaughter Lane, South Lamar)

Central Virginia (Charlottesville)

Corpus Christi, TX

Denver, CO (Sloans Lake)

El Paso, TX (East El Paso, Montecillo)

Houston, TX (LaCenterra)

Northern Virginia (Ashburn, Woodbridge)

Phoenix, AZ (Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe)

Raleigh, NC

San Antonio, TX (Park North)

Springfield, MO

Winchester, VA