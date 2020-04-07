Alamo Drafthouse Brings Big Cat Cult Classic Roar Back to (Home) Cinemas

Image courtesy Drafthouse Films

If you’ve spent at least part of this stay-at-home period binging “Tiger King,” Alamo Drafthouse has a recommendation for you: The 1981 cult classic Roar, starring Tippi Hedren, a young Melanie Griffith, and a whole bunch of wild cats. The film was re-released by Drafthouse Films in 2015, and with moviegoers stuck at home and (temporarily) cat-crazy, the chain is re-releasing the film digitally—with proceeds going to Alamo and other chains and independent cinemas the Texas-based exhibitor has partnered with.

The Roar re-release is part of the Alamo-at-Home program, which has seen Alamo migrate their popular Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday screening series to VOD. Beginning April 15, moviegoers will be able to watch Roar, along with a Q&A with star John Marshall, on Vimeo’s VOD platform.

Those who wish to see the film (check the trailer above to find out if you’re one of them) will have the choice of buying a ticket through a handful of participating exhibitors. All links below go to the respective theaters’ Roar ticketing platforms; tickets are currently available for pre-order and cost $9.99. Ten percent of proceeds will go to the The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation’s Pioneers Assistance Fund, which is providing financial assistance to theater employees who have been furloughed.

“Roar is so singular, so breathtaking… you’ve never seen a movie like it, and there will never, ever be a movie like Roar again,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO and founder Tim League. “I’m delighted we’re able to bring it straight into people’s homes.”