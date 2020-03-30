Alamo Re-Introduces Popular “Terror Tuesday” and “Weird Wednesday” Series with Alamo-at-Home

Image Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Though Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide play first-run movies, a large part of what they’ve built their reputation–and community–around is their regular, curated repertory series. Two of the most popular are Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday, which bring the scary and the just plain weird to Alamo’s 41 locations.

Those locations may be shut, but Terror Tuesday and Weird Wednesday live. The chain’s “Alamo-At-Home” initiative sees these two series return digitally, complete with pre-show content, introductions, post-screening discussions, and–of course–the movies themselves, screened for $7.75 a pop. Proceeds benefit Alamo Drafthouse and the American Genre Film Archive.

Says Tim League, Alamo’s founder and CEO:

“The entire reason Karrie and I built theaters in the first place was to bring people together in a celebration of film. Our theaters are currently closed, but that doesn’t have to mean our communities have to remain shuttered as well. We intend to hunker down, weather this storm and reemerge on the other side. Until then, we’ll continue to work to share the movies we love with this community, and find ways to support each other.”



Terror Tuesday’s first (digital) title will be 1982’s Centimeder Horror, directed by Keith Li. The screening starts via Vimeo at 8pm ESET on Tuesday, March 31.

On April 8, Weird Wednesday goes virtual with the sublimely strange Godmonster of Indian Flats. Further programming has not yet been announced, but the two screening series will alterante weekly.

In addition to “Alamo-at-Home,” Alamo is partnering with independent distributors like Kino Lorber for digital screenings of select films, among them Bacurau, Corpus Christi, and They Once Were Brothers.