Alamo Drafthouse’s Fourth D.C. Area Location Set to Open Oct. 24

Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse

Monday, October 24th will see the opening of dine-in chain Alamo Drafthouse’s newest theater, located in the D.C. metro area. Alamo Drafthouse Crystal City joins D.C. proper’s Bryant Street and Northern Virginia’s One Loudoun and Woodbridge locations to become the fourth Drafthouse location in the D.C. metro area.

Occupying over 49,000 square feet at 1660 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA 22202, the 9-screen, 915-seat cinema features Alamo’s proprietary PLF brand, The Big Show; this 100 percent recliner auditorium boasts a 4K Laser projection system, a 66’ wide x 28’ tall screen, and Dolby Atmos audio. In terms of design, Alamo Drafthouse Crystal City has an aviation theme—including a Snakes on a Plane reference—that extends to the specialty bar, called Departures, inspired by Art Deco and a vintage airline travel aesthetic.

Programming at the new theater will mix first-run blockbusters and independents with repertory films and special events. Tickets are now on sale; a “soft opening” will be taking place from October 24-30 to allow time for staff training. During this time, guests will receive a 25 percent discount on select food and non-alcoohlic beverages.

“After more than five plus years of looking for the right location and another five plus years of development, we are happy be opening the doors to our part of the transformation of Crystal City and National Landing as a whole,” said Anthony Coco and Joseph Edwards, co-owners of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Crystal City. “The theater’s theme, lobby bar Departures, and The Big Show spaces have come together to create something special and unique to this location. Add on the Alamo Drafthouse’s top-of-the-line audio/visual presentation, unique programming, and unparalleled food and beverage service, and the Crystal City theater will provide an unrivaled out-of-home experience that we can’t wait to deliver to our guests.”