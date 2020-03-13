AMC, Malco Theatres to Cut Seating Capacity by 50 Percent In Response to Coronavirus

UPDATE: In a statement, Santikos Entertainment has just announced a similar plan to combat the spread of Coronavirus as that laid out by AMC and Malco. The chain, which operates nine theaters throughout Texas, will be “blocking out alternating seats, allowing you to continue enjoying the movies with a little extra distance between you and your neighbor” starting tomorrow, March 14.

AMC Theatres and Malco Theatres have become the first domestic chains to cut seating capacity in a move to slow the spread of the Coronavirus in the United States.

Per a press release issued today, AMC notes that they will “cut in half the seating capacity of every one of its theatre’s auditoriums,” starting Saturday, March 14 and continuing until April 30. For auditoriums with a seating capacity of more than 500 seats, ticket sales will be capped to a maximum of 250.

Says AMC president and CEO Adam Aron in a statement:

“The health and safety of our guests and theatre teams are of the utmost importance to AMC. Therefore, AMC is proactively taking action to cut in half the number of tickets that we will make available at all our U.S. theatres. With this action, we are facilitating the ‘social distance’ between guests who still want to see movies on a big screen.”

“These are uncharted times in the United States. We are very closely monitoring the guidance of the CDC. We are complying with all directives from federal, state and local health and government authorities, and with our unilateral move to reduce capacity and increase social distancing we are going beyond what governments are requiring of us.”

Also limiting its ticket sales by 50% is Tennesse-based Malco Theatres, the ninth biggest exhibitor in North America, which operates 35 locations across the U.S.. At all those locations, per VP and director of marketing Karen Melton, “We will be limiting the seating in each auditorium to a maximum of 50% of its capacity. This seating arrangement reduces crowded auditoriums, allowing for guests to practice healthy social distancing.”

Both chains, in their respective statements, clarified additional measures designed to combat the spread of Coronavirus, including an increased cleaning rota, with particular attention paid to high-touch areas (kiosks, handrails, bathrooms, etc.), and encouraging guests and employees to stay home if they feel sick.

AMC and Malco are the first U.S. chains to limit ticket sales in response to the Coronavirus. New York City’s Nitehawk Cinema, Film at Lincoln Center, and Anthology Film Archives have suspended programming temporarily in response to the pandemic. Other U.S.-based chains have released statements detailing increased sanitation measures. Yesterday saw Texas-based circuit Alamo Drafthouse, in a statement of their own, clarify that it will give paid sick leave to those affected by the virus. Alamo will also follow city and state requests regarding restricted theater capacity, though they have not yet specified which markets may be affected. Independent theaters Film Forum (New York City), Music Box Theatre (Chicago), and the Hollywood Theatre (Portland) have also begun limiting their theater capacities.

Up until this point, North America box office has not been affected in an appreciable way by the Coronavirus, with The Invisible Man and Onward performing to expectations. Studio estimates for Bloodshot, out this weekend, are in line with our earlier forecast, though a subsequent reduction in available tickets at North America’s biggest theater chain is likely to have an effect on those numbers.

In limiting their theater capacity, Malco and AMC follow a precedent set by some French cinemas as well Ireland’s leading chain, Omniplex. In those countries, a 50 percent limit on ticket sales was set earlier this week in order to increase the distance between customers. Other international markets have been shut down entirely; for a worldwide update on how the Coronavirus is affecting theatrical market, you can follow our Coronavirus coverage, updated daily.