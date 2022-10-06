AMC Reaches Agreement with Netflix, Will Play Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at Select US and European Locations

Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will become the first Netflix title to play at AMC Theatres, following a landmark agreement between the world’s leading cinema circuit and streaming service. The Knives Out sequel will roll-out theatrically over Thanksgiving weekend in the U.S., scheduled to play in over 200 domestic AMC locations along with select sites across the chain’s theaters in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, and Spain.

“This announcement of our first-ever agreement with Netflix is significant for AMC and for movie lovers around the world,” said Adam Aron, AMC Chairman and CEO. “As we have often said, we believe that both theatrical exhibitors and streamers can continue to co-exist successfully. Beyond that, though, it has been our desire that we find a way to crack the code and synergistically work together. By doing so, theatres will make more money by having more titles to show, and thanks to the larger cultural resonance those movies can gain from a theatrical release, they will wind up playing to a wider audience when they also are viewed on streaming platforms. Accordingly, we also have long said that we would welcome Netflix movies in our theatres with the proper agreements in place. This agreement that we have reached with Netflix for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is acceptable to AMC as it sufficiently respects the sanctity of our current theatrical window policy. We are hopeful that a successful screening in our theatres this Thanksgiving will lead to more co-operation between Netflix and AMC in the months and years ahead.”

The Netflix title is currently confirmed for a domestic theatrical run at AMC from November 23-29. Pre-sales for the title go on sale Monday, October 10, on AMCTheatres.com and the circuit’s mobile app. Glass Onion is scheduled to debut on Netflix’s streaming service on December 23.

“Rian Johnson’s original Knives Out was a wonderful film that delighted audiences in the United States and around the world, and was a real hit in our theatres,” continued Aron. “It’s only fitting that its follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which also stars Daniel Craig and which is already garnering high praise from critics, will be available at more than 200 of our AMC locations around the country this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Given the global appeal of the first movie, we are also excited to announce that it will be available at many of our Odeon locations in Europe as well. We look forward to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and we will endeavor to continue working with Netflix on future compelling titles that excite and engage theatrical audiences.”

The original Knives Out was released by Lionsgate over Thanksgiving weekend in 2019, opening to $26 million from 3,461 domestic screens. The title played out to $165.3 million under a 90-day exclusivity window.