AMC Stubs Crosses 20 Million Households

PRESS RELEASE

More than 50 million U.S. moviegoers are enjoying the AMC experience through AMC Stubs and its popular benefits

The massive movie-going database allows AMC to better personalize its marketing efforts with impactful and relevant messaging

AMC to send more than 1.5 billion personalized e-mails, text messages and mobile app notifications to AMC Stubs members in 2019

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– When AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC) (“AMC”) relaunched its AMC Stubs program in the summer of 2016, even the most optimistic projections never would have included a 700 percent membership growth in less than three years in the United States. But with the Company now at more than 20 million AMC Stubs households, that’s exactly what’s happened. At the U.S. average of 2.6 people per household, that means more than 50 million people, which is more than 50 percent of the U.S. movie-going clientele, are enjoying the AMC experience through an engaged movie-going relationship via AMC Stubs.

AMC Stubs had approximately 2.5 million members when the Company relaunched the program in 2016, adding a free tier called AMC Stubs Insider to the already popular AMC Stubs Premiere. In the summer of 2018, AMC added a VIP tier, AMC Stubs A-List.

The significant membership growth has played a large roll in the success of AMC’s marketing efforts in recent years. Leveraging the knowledge of AMC Stubs members’ movie-going habits allows AMC to employ its strategic marketing tactics, including tailoring its e-mail, text and mobile notifications to ensure the marketing information being shared is relevant to guests’ interests. As a result of this unique insight, more than 1.5 billion personalized emails, texts and notifications are being sent to guests in 2019.

Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, commented, “The meteoric rise of the AMC Stubs membership has created a program that benefits the entire movie-going ecosystem, from our guests who are enjoying the wonderful AMC Stubs program rewards, to our studio partners, who now have an exhibitor partner that can leverage movie-going data to market their films in a way that’s relevant and impactful, to of course AMC and our shareholders, who benefit greatly from the increased engagement of a massive consumer database.”

The program’s growth continues to be driven in part by the tremendous benefits offered by the three tiers of AMC Stubs: AMC Stubs A-List, AMC Stubs Premiere and AMC Stubs Insider. A-List and Premiere members earn points equivalent to a 10 percent discount at the box office and concession stand, free size upgrades on popcorn and soda, priority lines, and no online ticketing fees.

Insider, AMC Stubs’ free tier, joins Premiere and A-List by offering Discount Tuesday savings, free refills on large popcorns, and a birthday gift for members. Insider members also earn a $5 reward good at the concession stand for their spend at the box office and on food and drinks.

For information about AMC Stubs and to sign up, guests can inquire at their local AMC Theatre, or at AMC’s web site amctheatres.com/amcstubs, or on AMC’s IOS and Android mobile apps after downloading or updating them with the latest app release.