AMC Theatres Adds Showtimes to Yellowstone Sneak Peek

Courtesy of Paramount Network

AMC Theatres is adding encore showtimes on October 29th and 30th to accommodate the demand for the upcoming big screen sneak peek of Yellowstone season 5, which also includes a preview of Tulsa King, creator Taylor Sheridan’s latest project, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Fans are encouraged to attend dressed as their favorite Yellowstone character and enter an online costume contest to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack. The fan experience will also include a Yellowstone photo opportunity, collectible giveaway, and AMC discount codes for the official Yellowstone shop, along with a 1-month free trial code to Paramount+ in order to watch Tulsa King.

Tickets to the event are $15 and available at AMCTheatres.com